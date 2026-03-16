Strengthening Our Presence In Abu Dhabi - Forming New, Valuable Relationships And Expanding International Collaboration In The UAE.

At Berkley Ltd, our mission has always been to combine strong local expertise with an international outlook. With offices in Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates, including our presence in Abu Dhabi, we continue to expand our reach while maintaining close relationships with our clients and partners around the world.

Recently, members of our team had the opportunity to spend time on the ground in Abu Dhabi, connecting with valuable clients, partners, and long-standing friends of the firm. While technology enables us to serve clients globally, there is no substitute for meeting face-to-face, understanding local business environments, and strengthening the personal relationships that are at the heart of every successful professional collaboration.

Abu Dhabi continues to be an important hub for international entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate groups looking to expand their activities across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. By maintaining a presence in the region, we are able to support our clients more effectively, whether they are exploring cross-border opportunities, structuring international operations, or navigating regulatory and tax considerations.

Our firm has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive services including accounting, audit, tax advisory, licensing engagements, and international corporate structuring. Working closely with clients from a wide range of industries, we aim to provide practical advice and tailored solutions that help businesses operate efficiently and grow with confidence.

As we continue to strengthen our international footprint, we look forward to further collaborations and new opportunities in Abu Dhabi and across the wider region.

Our commitment remains the same: supporting our clients with trusted expertise, global perspective, and strong personal relationships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.