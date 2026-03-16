ARTICLE
16 March 2026

Strengthening Our Presence In Abu Dhabi - Forming New, Valuable Relationships And Expanding International Collaboration In The UAE.

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CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd

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CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)
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At Berkley Ltd, our mission has always been to combine strong local expertise with an international outlook. With offices in Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates, including our presence in Abu Dhabi...
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Kyriakos Tramountanellis
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At Berkley Ltd, our mission has always been to combine strong local expertise with an international outlook. With offices in Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates, including our presence in Abu Dhabi, we continue to expand our reach while maintaining close relationships with our clients and partners around the world.

Recently, members of our team had the opportunity to spend time on the ground in Abu Dhabi, connecting with valuable clients, partners, and long-standing friends of the firm. While technology enables us to serve clients globally, there is no substitute for meeting face-to-face, understanding local business environments, and strengthening the personal relationships that are at the heart of every successful professional collaboration.

Abu Dhabi continues to be an important hub for international entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate groups looking to expand their activities across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. By maintaining a presence in the region, we are able to support our clients more effectively, whether they are exploring cross-border opportunities, structuring international operations, or navigating regulatory and tax considerations.

Our firm has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive services including accounting, audit, tax advisory, licensing engagements, and international corporate structuring. Working closely with clients from a wide range of industries, we aim to provide practical advice and tailored solutions that help businesses operate efficiently and grow with confidence.

As we continue to strengthen our international footprint, we look forward to further collaborations and new opportunities in Abu Dhabi and across the wider region.

Our commitment remains the same: supporting our clients with trusted expertise, global perspective, and strong personal relationships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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