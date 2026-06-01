Podcast Series Episode 16: Agentic AI, Business Challenges And Recent Legal Developments

In this episode we are tackling a topic that is attracting significant attention across the business and legal landscape: Agentic AI

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In this episode we are tackling a topic that is attracting significant attention across the business and legal landscape: Agentic AI. Partner Tania Patsalia and Associate Eleni Kyratzi discuss the latest legal developments in Agentic AI as well as practical steps for businesses and organizations.

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