And just like that, we turned 20.

This month, we marked a special milestone - our 20th anniversary - with a memorable cocktail party. A night filled with warmth, great company and a shared sense of pride in how far we've come. It was a privilege to stand alongside the people who believed in our journey from the very beginning, those who joined along the way, and of course our dynamic, charismatic, unique GZGTeam.

As our Managing Partner, @GZG, said: “Our growth reflects our clients' trust, our team's dedication, and the strength of the foundations we built together. We never compromised our core values nor the quality of our services. We operate in a legal environment that has been transformed dramatically, with accelerating change, and evolving client expectations, demanding their legal advisors to be strategic partners — not merely legal technicians. This principle has been, and remains, our guiding compass”.

Mr Georgiou further reflected on our achievements, the challenges we've faced, and the values that carried us through the years, expressing his gratitude to our remarkable team of 85 professionals:

"Our deep commitment to serve clients across Cyprus and globally with the same level of excellence is reflected through the recent establishment of our new office in Limassol, and the re-launch of our Academy, though which we provide educational programs designed by professional trainers.

Building on this foundation, the use of technology and AI has always been a strategic necessity for us, enhancing our efficiency and capabilities, while never losing sight of human judgment, creativity, and relationship-building, which remain at the heart of our legal practice.

From the very beginning, we have also recognized our responsibility to contribute to society, whether by committing to pro bono work or through various CSR initiatives.

As we move into our third decade, we see ourselves as collaborators and stakeholders in our clients' achievements. Your challenges are our challenges; your ambitions are our ambitions; and your future success is intertwined with our own.

Looking ahead, our core commitment remains unchanged: to continue building long-term relationships and to serve our clients with the highest quality legal services possible".

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who celebrated with us, to all who've supported us over the years, and to every person who's contributed to our story. Your trust, collaboration and energy have shaped who we are today.

A massive thank you as well to everyone working behind the scenes, for their excellent collaboration and energy in making this celebration unforgettable.

Here's to our team, our partnerships, and the next chapter – continuing to grow, create new paths, and deliver together.

