Introduction To Our Services By The Founder Of The Firm (Video)

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd was formed in 2011 in Nicosia, Cyprus by Mr Kyriakos Tramountanellis. CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd managed to provide continuously a full spectrum of services to its international and local clientele, from offshore and onshore incorporation and licensing of investment firms to accounting, audit and tax services to local and international entities and groups.

Hello my name is Kyriakos Tramountanellis and I'm the owner of CYAUSE Audit Services, a Cyprus audit and assurance firm with premises in Limassol and Nicosia. Of course we're regulated by the ICW ACCA and by the local Cyprus regulators. Our traditional services to international clients like yourselves are no other than bringing you here in Cyprus making sure all your immigration issues are resolved, establishing a company for you, registering your company with the local regulators such as the income tax office, the VAT office and of course any issues that we need to do with the Cyprus register of companies and then to provide for you day-to-day compliance work such as accounting, VAT and year end audit services. We've been doing this for more than 20 to 25 years.

