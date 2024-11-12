What Gen Z Wants In The Greek Workplace

Introduction:

Greece's workforce is undergoing a transformation with the arrival of Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012). This digitally native generation brings fresh perspectives and priorities to the workplace. Companies in Greece looking to attract and retain top Gen Z talent need to understand what motivates them.

What Matters Most to Gen Z Workers?

Gen Z seeks more than a paycheck. They value working for companies aligned with their personal values, especially those committed to social and environmental responsibility. By demonstrating their positive impact, Greek businesses can resonate with this generation. Flexibility is Essential: Work-life balance is paramount for Gen Z. Hybrid or fully remote options are highly desired. This shift towards flexible work arrangements, further fueled by the pandemic, is reshaping workplaces in Greece. Gen Z prioritizes autonomy and adaptability in their roles.

Conclusion:

Adapting to meet Gen Z's needs is key for Greek businesses. Offering purpose-driven work, flexibility, mental health support, and growth opportunities create a workplace where the next generation can thrive and contribute their talent.

