Update On The Return Of The Parthenon Marbles To Their Rightful Place

From Cyprus to Australia, from Australia to London and from London to Greece, the struggle for the return of the Parthenon Marbles continues unabated. The impact that the initiative of the law firm, Michael Kyprianou & Co LLC, for the return of the Marbles is now unprecedented, with teams having been set up, both Cypriots and Greeks, who are now working tirelessly at the legal level to achieve the goal.

The legal campaign at international level on the issue was initiated by Savvas Savvides, a Senior Partner of the Michael Kyprianou law firm, and the dedication and intensive work of these teams is commendable and truly impressive. Emails and messages of support are being received from every corner of the world, which is most heartwarming. Despite any differences in views on the solution that could be found, these are being put aside and the focus is on a common goal: the return of the Marbles to the Parthenon.

The team working in Cyprus in particular has made it clear that it will not accept any compromise on the return of the Marbles to Athens. The present discussion on the loan of the Marbles to Greece in exchange for borrowing exhibits from the Acropolis Museum is not an acceptable solution.

The British Museum's claim that the Marbles have not been stolen and that they cannot be accused of being stolen seems to be losing ground and is being completely taken apart through the hard-fought battles that have been waged. The statement by Turkey's representative to the 24th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Return of Cultural Property to the Countries of Origin (ICPRCP) was pivotal. Ms Zeynep Boz, head of Turkey's antiquities, in the Anti-Trafficking Antiquities Department, said that they were not aware of any document legalising the purchase, and negating the British Museum's claim that the Marbles were acquired legally.

In 1799, the then British ambassador, Lord Elgin, taking advantage of his position and asking for a decree, managed to remove the marbles from the Parthenon. The infamous decree did not have the Sultan's signature and therefore had no validity. Nevertheless, Elgin managed to grab hold of the sculptures and sent memos to the British government to buy them. The Marbles were eventually purchased by the British government for £35,000, but because Elgin owed £18,000 to the state, he was only given £17,000. This is a strong legal point showing that his ultimate aim was to write off his debt to the British Treasury by any means necessary.

It is not possible for UNESCO to have the Parthenon as its emblem and for this monument to have pieces of it scattered everywhere. It is unacceptable to continue to accept this situation. It is every Citizen's national and universal duty to ensure that justice is done and to say a firm 'no' to any compromise that would lead, indirectly but clearly, to the recognition that the United Kingdom acquired the Marbles in a legal manner.

The struggle continues and will continue until the Parthenon Marbles are returned to their natural habitat, ensuring justice and respect to Greece's cultural heritage.

