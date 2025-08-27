Spotlight On: Youssef Kassem

Tell us about your career highlights to date?

There have been a number of highlights in my career so far. One that stands out is my early experience working at HSF Kramer on advising Lufthansa Group on the sale of their global catering business to a private equity investor. As a trainee lawyer fresh from law school at the time, this was one of my first major transactions. What struck me most was the international dynamic and sheer global scale of the deal. Beyond the legal work, it involved significant project management and close cooperation with local counsels and law firms across multiple jurisdictions. It gave me invaluable insight into how complex cross-border transactions are run, and how lawyers play a central role in coordinating different cultures, legal systems, and commercial interests.

Another defining experience was my secondment year in our London office. HSF Kramer's London practice is truly vast and multifaceted, and projects there are by nature international and highly complex. Being part of that environment was formative for me – it exposed me to the rhythm and intensity of international deals on a daily basis and encouraged me to continue my legal career with HSF Kramer after my traineeship. When I first decided to go to law school, I was more drawn to the idea of a career in public international law or diplomacy. But over time, through experiences like these, I realised that international corporate practice also offers a powerful platform for fostering collaboration between people, cultures, and nations. The cross-border flow of capital and the interdependence between economies have made international cooperation – and the role of advisors who facilitate it – vital.

A more recent highlight has been qualifying as a Solicitor of England & Wales. Coming from a civil law background, I had always wanted to deepen my understanding of common law, especially since English law is so often chosen as the governing law in international contracts. Preparing for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination while working full-time at HSF Kramer was demanding – there were many late nights of study after long workdays – but it was an immensely rewarding challenge. Receiving the positive results last September was both a relief and a proud moment. It also opened the door to my current position at HSF Kramer, where I now work as a Knowledge Lawyer in our EMEA Energy practice, helping to bridge international regulatory, transactional, and policy developments for our clients.

What are you most excited about for the remainder of 2025 / what are your goals in the coming months?

On a personal level, I've recently moved to a new place a bit closer to work. At the moment I'm still surrounded by boxes and half-assembled furniture, so one of my goals before the end of the year is to properly unpack, settle in, and finally make it feel like home.

On a professional level, I'm really excited about the months ahead – both in terms of our firm's new merger and the opportunities this creates, and also in light of the wider economic context in Germany. With the government increasing public spending on energy, infrastructure, and technology, there's a real sense of momentum building. I'm looking forward to seeing how these developments will open up new opportunities for our clients and for us as legal advisors.

Talk to us about the corporate landscape in Germany and how you navigate the complexities in your field of work?

The corporate landscape in Germany is currently undergoing a transformative shift. For decades – really since the post-war period – it has been characterised by stability, predictability, and a resilient upward trajectory, shaped by cautious fiscal policy and steady politics. That picture is now changing. Political battles have unsettled sentiment, and key industrial sectors such as automotive are facing profound headwinds as they adapt to new technologies and global competition. Against this backdrop, the government has raised its spending ceiling and launched large-scale investment programmes focused on infrastructure, energy, and technology. For many, this is perceived as something of a "final chance" to reposition Germany's economy.

Advising corporates, we see mixed reactions. On the one hand, there is concern about the loss of the stability businesses in Germany have long relied upon. On the other, there is excitement and urgency, as new opportunities are opening up. Investment decisions are now taken more strategically and targeted with defined outcomes in mind. For us as advisors, our role is more crucial than ever: helping clients navigate this environment with clear legal guidance, while also offering strategic insight to ensure projects are aligned with the rapidly evolving policy and regulatory landscape.

What is the best and most honest advice ever given to you?

"You cannot control what other people think of you – you can only control what you do, how you act, and what you stand for."

Who are your dream dinner guests and why?

Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer – I've been a big Rafa fan growing up, but what I admire most is the great and respectful rivalry/ friendship between both – one of the greatest in sports history. And as someone who has loved tennis since childhood, having them both at the same table would be a dream.

Muhammad Ali would also be on my list – in my view, one of the most charismatic, authentic, and inspiring athletes of all time.

And finally, Nelson Mandela – I would love to hear his insights on today's global challenges. In a world that feels so torn and where so many people are suffering , his perspective on reconciliation and humanity would be invaluable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.