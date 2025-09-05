2 Out Of 4 Cypriot Lawyers Recognised!

We are thrilled that our Executive Chairman Stavros Pavlou and Partner – Head of International Disputes Marina Hadjisoteriou have been recognised as Lexology Index Thought Leaders: GIR in association with Global Investigations Review (GIR) in their 2025 report.

This recognition is based on thousands of votes and nominations worldwide, as well as in-depth interviews that identify practitioners at the very top of the global asset recovery, business crime defence, and investigations market.

Stavros and Marina join the elite group of the world's leading experts and are two out of the four lawyers recognised in Cyprus. A proud moment for our firm and for Cyprus!

According to Lexology Index Thought Leaders GIR:

"Lexology Index Thought Leaders: GIR brings together the insight, expertise and wisdom of some of the world's foremost asset recovery, business crime defence and investigations lawyers and experts in a single report.

Through thousands of votes and nominations in the course of our research, the market has identified that these practitioners are among the very best in the world in their respective fields, without exception.

Through interviews with the practitioners themselves, Thought Leaders: GIR aims to shine a light on what puts these practitioners at the apogee of the global white-collar crime and investigations market.

Research methodology

The Lexology Index research process starts with qualitative analysis; we gather first-hand experience of working with nominees in the industry or practice area, and ground it with continuous quantitative analysis of a range of relevant data points to ensure a rigorous evaluation framework, consistently applied.

We canvas recommendations and feedback from corporate counsel or other clients who have worked closely with the nominees, as well as from eminent private practitioners. But we know opinions are subjective: we also build and exploit datasets to corroborate and challenge market feedback and ensure our recommendations are rooted in and supported by detailed data.

Our research team, building on 25 years of market experience, brings those data points together to create a market assessment which companies and referring law firms use daily to select the right external counsel or expert for the matter in hand."

