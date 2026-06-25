Registration With The Egyptian Contractors Union 2025: Conditions And Steps For Registering Construction Companies

The Egyptian Federation of Construction and Building Contractors (EFCBC) is the official body responsible for regulating the contracting profession in Egypt. The law requires all contractors, regardless of their legal form (sole proprietorships, partnerships, trust companies, or branches of foreign companies), to be registered with the EFCBC as a prerequisite for practicing their profession. This restriction serves as a legal guarantee to regulate the construction market and protect the rights of contracting parties, as well as a tool for classifying contractors according to their technical and financial capabilities in line with the size and nature of the awarded projects.

Obtaining an EFCBC membership card is an official license to practice construction activities in Egypt. No contractor or company may enter into tenders or carry out work related to contracting unless the registration procedures have been completed. Hence, it is important to be aware of the legal and procedural conditions and requirements necessary to complete the registration process and ensure continuity through periodic renewal and data updates.

Registration with the EFCBC is subject to the regulations set by the EFCBC. These controls vary from one legal entity to another, as well as depending on the classification of the work performed. We will explain these controls below according to each legal entity.

Registration with the EFCBC is a mandatory and necessary step for companies to engage in contracting activities. It aims to ensure the organization of work, the safety of projects implemented, and the monitoring of the performance of the construction sector in accordance with technical and legal standards.

General requirements to be met by anyone wishing to become a member of the EFCBC, whether a natural or legal person, are as follows:

Members of the EFCBC shall be Egyptian nationals, excluding foreign correspondents. Be fully competent in relation to natural persons, and have a good character and reputation. The member shall not have been subject to a final judgment declaring bankruptcy or dissolving or liquidating the facility. The member has complied with technical standards and contractual obligations in the entrusted projects. The member has not been disqualified from membership of the EFCBC during the two years prior to applying for re-registration, and has not been disqualified from practicing construction activities unless the right to practice such activities has been restored. The member has a permanent headquarters for conducting business in Egypt that is commensurate with the required category for registration. The member is registered in the commercial register and has a tax card, and meets the minimum requirements for evaluation and classification in accordance with the tables specified by the EFCBC.

EFCBC Registration Regulations for the First Time

Each legal entity registered with the EFCBC is subject to certain controls and requirements, as are the works carried out by each legal entity.

Registration of individual contractors with the EFCBC:

Individual contractors are natural persons who engage in contracting activities in their own name and not through a legal entity. Individual contractors shall comply with the specific controls and requirements set forth below:

A recent commercial register confirming the construction activity and specifying the capital. A valid tax card confirming the contracting activity and a lease agreement for the place of business. Employer’s recent criminal record, addressed to the EFCBC. A statement supported by documents (invoices or purchase agreements) for the equipment owned by the applicant for registration according to each category. A certificate from the applicant bank or banks, stating the date of opening the bank account or the previous year, whichever is less. Certificate from the Social Security Authority (SSA) with the facility reference number. Availability of a union engineer specialized in the type of activity required and covered by social insurance. Availability of an accountant insured by SSA, with the original union card brought for inspection.

Registration of limited partnerships and general partnerships with the EFCBC:

General partnerships and limited partnerships engaged in construction activities, regardless of the governing law, shall be registered with the EFCBC under specific rules and requirements to ensure that activities are properly regulated and the rights of their clients are protected, as follows:

A recent commercial register confirming the construction activity and specifying the capital. A valid tax card confirming the contracting activity and a lease agreement for the place of business. The original of the articles of association or the company memorandum of association. General partners' recent criminal record, addressed to the EFCBC. A statement supported by documents (invoices or purchase agreements) for the equipment owned by the applicant for registration according to each category. A certificate from the applicant bank or banks, stating the date of opening the bank account or the previous year, whichever is less. Certificate from the SSA in the name of the company and the facility reference number. Availability of a union engineer specialized in the type of activity required and covered by social insurance. Availability of an accountant insured by SSA, with the original union card brought for inspection.

Registration of joint stock companies, limited liability companies, and sole proprietorships with the EFCBC:

Joint stock companies, limited liability companies, and sole proprietorships are among the most common types of companies registered with the EFCBC. These companies have substantial financial resources that allow them to participate in large tenders. Registration of these companies is subject to the rules and requirements specified by the Union, which are as follows:

A recent commercial register confirming the construction activity and specifying the capital. The original articles of association or company memorandum of association, published in the Investment Gazette. A valid tax card confirming the construction activity. Certificate from SSA in the name of the company and the facility reference number. Availability of a union engineer specialized in the type of activity required and covered by social insurance. Availability of an accountant insured by social security, with the original union card brought for inspection.

Registration with the EFCBC for ancillary work:

In the case of registration in ancillary works, the applicant shall submit all documents except for insurance on an engineer, who is replaced by submitting a certificate from a consulting engineer supervising the works, along with a copy of the consulting engineer's union card, and a copy of the Union consultant's certificate. The documents shall be submitted by the employer or by a proxy under a general power of attorney authorizing to acting before governmental and non-governmental entities, or under a special power of attorney to act before the EFCBC.

The contractor shall be registered with the EFCBC and have the appropriate category for ancillary works.

The contractor shall submit the commercial register, tax card, company memorandum of association, insurance certificates of engineers and accountants, and a bank certificate for no less than EGP 10,000.

How does a foreign correspondent register and obtain an EFCBC membership card?

Foreign companies operating in Egypt in the construction sector shall be registered with the EFCBC. The project shall be implemented in Egypt with an Egyptian contractor accounting for 51% of the project implementation. Registration with the EFCBC is carried out in two stages, starting with obtaining approval for registration after reviewing the documents submitted to the EFCBC, whereby the foreign company branch is registered in the commercial register, and then, obtaining a membership card after registering the foreign company branch in the commercial register, by submitting the documents required by the EFCBC to register the foreign correspondent.

The documents required to register a foreign correspondent (branch of a foreign company) with the EFCBC are as follows:

An application for registration shall be addressed to the EFCBC, signed and stamped by the director of the parent foreign company. The foreign parent company’s commercial register and the articles of association shall be submitted. Certificate of the foreign parent company's ranking overseas, which shall be Category A, i.e., the highest category, regardless of the type of business, whereby the foreign correspondent in Egypt is registered with the same registration grade as the highest category. The recent budget and financial position of the foreign parent company, accompanied by the company's board of directors' report and auditors' report, and certified by the foreign parent company's certified public accountant. A statement approved by company officials specifying the number of employees appointed by the foreign parent company, including the number of engineers, accountants, administrators, lawyers, technical workers, and craftsmen employed by the company. A statement approved by company officials and the company's certified chartered accountant regarding equipment owned by the foreign parent company and the financial value of that equipment. The foreign parent company's profile, including completed projects, to be supported by references from the past five years and work carried out during the last year. Each field shall be separate and supported by contracts and certificates of completion, and the contract price shall be equivalent to EGP 40,000,000. The work to be assigned to the company (contract – profile).

All of the above documents shall be sent by the foreign parent company overseas, certified by the foreign ministry abroad and the Egyptian consulate, and translated into Arabic.

After reviewing these documents, approval for registration with the EFCBC is obtained, and the branch is allowed to register in the commercial register.

Obtaining an EFCBC membership card for foreign correspondents:

After approval of registration with the EFCBC and obtaining a membership reference number, a membership card shall be applied for in accordance with the specified rules and requirements, which are as follows:

An application for a membership card, including a power of attorney. Project contract: 51% of the project shall be carried out by an Egyptian contractor.



A foreign correspondent working on the Dabaa nuclear project in Egypt is exempt from this requirement.



A recent copy of the commercial register dated not more than 3 months since the issuance date. A letter from the owner stating the project start and completion date.

Classification categories and specific divisions:

Upon registration with the EFCBC, contractors are categorized according to several parameters determined by the EFCBC, taking into consideration:

Paid-up capital (in EGP).

The contractor's experience in the relevant field.

The technical department (engineers), the company's financial department, and the company's administrative and legal department.

Highest value of work performed in any of the last five years in EGP.

The value of the largest contracting completed, or a maximum of two contracts (contract + final contract) during the five years prior to submitting the application.

Volume of business and revenue in the approved budget.

Equipment owned by the company.

The maximum value of tenders permitted to be submitted (in EGP).

Events of EFCBC membership revocation The EFCBC membership shall be revoked in the following events: violation of the provisions of the law or the regulations of the EFCBC, failure to pay annual dues, unlawful waiver of EFCBC membership, failure to meet any requirement for the EFCBC membership, engaging in contracting activities without registration, or when final judicial rulings are issued against the contractor.

In conclusion, registration with the EFCBC is not merely a formality for practicing the activity. It is a fundamental channel for ensuring the legality of the contractor's work and enhancing their chances of participating in tenders and implementing national and private projects within a regulated framework that achieves trust and transparency.

Therefore, it is important to seek the assistance of legal experts who are fully knowledgeable about the regulations and procedures for registration and classification. This will help avoid obstacles or delays that may affect the company's activities or position in the market.

At Al Saadani & Partners Law Firm, we guide our clients through the registration process step by step, starting with document completion and ending with membership card issuance. This ensures a strong and secure launch into the world of construction.

We always strive to provide comprehensive legal solutions that keep pace with regulatory and legislative changes, thereby serving the interests of our clients and protecting their rights.