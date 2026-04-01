Criminal Exposure In Egypt’s Real Estate Sector: A New Risk Landscape For Developers

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Real estate has long occupied a central position in Egypt’s economic and social structure, serving as a primary engine for investment, and urban development. The sector contributes significantly to national economic growth evidenced by how it contributes to approximately 20% of Egypt’s GDP, attracts domestic and foreign capital, and plays a vital role in meeting housing demands for a rapidly expanding population.

Traditionally disputes regarding real estate in Egypt have been regarded as purely civil matters that are resolved through compensation or contract enforcement. However, in a recent case by Egyptian Cassation Court (The “ECC”), Case No. 18424/93 Judicial Year Dated 7 April 2025, in application of Law No. 181 of 2018 (The “Consumer Protection Law or “CPL”), have significantly shifted this approach by affirming that civil liability can evolve into criminal liability when consumer protection rights are violated.

The Court judgment ascertain the legal debate over this matter and confirms that CPL explicitly extends consumer protection to the real estate sector and empowers the Consumer Protection Agency (The “CPA”) by conferring broader supervisory authority and a more severe penalty framework.

The Court held that marketing misrepresentations, permit irregularities, and failures to deliver contracted units are not merely contractual breaches; rather, they may constitute criminal offenses. Accordingly, the Court established that real estate developers may incur criminal liability for conduct previously regarded as civil non‑performance.

Developers who market features they cannot legally deliver, sell units without valid building permits, or fail to comply with orders issued by the CPA now face the risk of criminal prosecution, substantial fines, mandatory publication of judgments, and significant reputational harm.

This article argues that the ECC’s application of the CPL to real estate transactions has fundamentally recharacterized developer misconduct: what was once treated as only civil non-performance is now recognized as a potential criminal offense, exposing developers to liability that neither contractual defences nor the passage of time can extinguish.

Factual Background:

The dispute arose from a real estate transaction involving a real estate company (the “Defendant”). On 27 June 2020, a customer (the “Claimant”) entered into a contract for the purchase of a duplex villa with a private garden, however, following the execution of the contract, the developer failed to obtain the necessary permits for the establishment of the garden.

Subsequently, the Claimant found out material facts that contradicted the representations made at the time of contracting. It was established that the private garden did not constitute a privately owned space, but rather formed part of the project’s common areas, which are subject to mandatory urban planning regulations. These regulations explicitly prohibit the exclusive allocation of such areas to individuals.

Based on these facts, and pursuant to the provisions of the CPL, the Claimant initiated a direct criminal lawsuit before the Masr El‑Gedida Misdemeanours Court. That court found the defendant not guilty on the ground that the facts did not constitute a criminal offense. Consequently, the Public Prosecution appealed the judgment. The Misdemeanour Court of Appeal subsequently declared itself without jurisdiction, holding that the facts of the case fall within the competence of the Economic Court, which has exclusive jurisdiction over all offenses arising under the CPL.

Accordingly, the Public Prosecution referred the case to the Economic Court, where proceedings recommenced before the Misdemeanour Circuit. That court convicted the defendant under the CPL, imposed a fine of 100,000 EGP, and ordered him to publish the judgment at his own expense in Al‑Ahram newspaper and on widely circulated websites, in addition to paying the criminal costs.

This judgment was subsequently appealed before the Misdemeanour Court of Appeal at the Economic Court, which overturned the conviction and declared the defendant not guilty on the basis that the CPL does not apply to real‑estate contracts. Thus, the Public Prosecution challenged that ruling before the ECC. The ECC accepted the challenge, set aside the latter judgment, and reinstated the defendant’s conviction.

ECC Reasoning:

The ECC began its analysis by examining the scope of application of the CPL, emphasizing the deliberate breadth adopted by the legislator in Article 1. By extending its reach to all commercial activities. On this basis, the court rejected attempts to exclude real estate development from the law’s ambit, holding that developers qualify as “suppliers,” while purchasers of such units are “consumers”.

Therefore, the court analyzed real estate regulation through the lens of consumer protection, the legislator extended consumer protection principles to the real estate sector, not to supplant existing civil or construction laws, but to complement them by introducing criminal sanctions where consumer interests are jeopardized.

In this context, the ECC attached decisive importance to Article 15 of the CPL, which prohibits developers from advertising, contracting, or selling real estate units in the absence of a valid building permit. Unlike administrative or regulatory sanctions imposed under Building Law, violations of Article 15 give rise to criminal liability when they result in harm to consumers.

The court then addressed the often-contested boundary between civil and criminal liability in contractual relationships. It reaffirmed the established principle that contractual liability arises from a debtor’s failure to perform obligations undertaken under a valid contract. However, the court rejected the notion that the existence of a contractual relationship protects a party from criminal accountability. It emphasized that the legislator is empowered to criminalize certain forms of contractual misconduct where they infringe upon collective social interests.

By marketing and selling a “private garden” without possessing the requisite authorization, the defendant misrepresented an essential feature of the property. This misrepresentation was not incidental or technical in nature, but central to the consumer’s decision to contract. As such, the court concluded that the defendant’s actions exceeded the boundaries of a mere civil breach and fulfilled the elements of criminal deception, thereby justifying the imposition of criminal liability in addition to any civil remedies available to the Claimant.

Impact on the Real Estate Market:

The judgment carries significant practical implications for real estate regulation in Egypt. While the obligation to obtain valid building permits has long existed under the building law, its incorporation into the current CPL fundamentally alters the legal consequences of non-compliance. Conduct that was previously addressed through administrative or regulatory measures may now give rise to criminal liability whenever consumer interests are adversely affected.

This shift is further reinforced by the substantially increased penalties introduced under the CPL, reflecting a clear legislative intent to treat consumer protection violations as threats to the public economic order rather than as isolated regulatory lapses.

From a market perspective, the judgment marks a decisive shift in judicial attitude toward real estate developers. It confirms that marketing representations constitute legally binding assurances, that permit-related irregularities can no longer be dismissed as technical or administrative issues, and that criminal liability may attach to conduct traditionally characterized as civil non-performance.

It is worth noting that, under the CPL, most offences are not punishable by imprisonment and are instead limited to financial penalties. However, these penalties may nevertheless be substantial, as they may reach an amount equivalent to double the price of the sold unit. In addition, there remains the risk that the unit may already be in the customer’s possession, and the law does not require the customer to return it. Further, the criminal proceedings may be followed by a separate civil action seeking compensation.

Overall, the ruling classification of such conduct as a criminal offense—coupled with the prospect of mandatory publication of judgments and the resulting reputational harm—constitutes the principal deterrent. As a result, the ruling imposes significantly heightened obligations on developers, exposing them to heavier liability, material damage to their commercial standing, and long-term legal consequences that diminish reliance on civil remedies alone. In doing so, the decision strengthens consumer protection while fundamentally recalibrating the risk landscape of real estate development in Egypt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.