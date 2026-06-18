AfCFTA Launches ADAPT: Digital Backbone For Intra-African Trade

Africa's most ambitious trade integration project is entering a new phase with the rollout of the AfCFTA Digital Adoption Programme for Trade (ADAPT) in Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

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Africa’s most ambitious trade integration project is entering a new phase of practical implementation.

On 19 May 2026, the African Continental Free Trade Area (“AfCFTA”) Secretariat designated Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria as the first countries to roll out the AfCFTA Digital Adoption Programme for Trade (“ADAPT”).

This marks a shift from policy frameworks to operational infrastructure aimed at addressing the persistent frictions in cross-border trade across the continent.

ADAPT focuses on the “plumbing” of trade, those foundational systems that underpin the movement of goods, services and payments. Its core components include digital identity, payment systems, interoperable data exchange and electronic trade documentation.

Rather than displacing existing national platforms, ADAPT is designed to connect them through shared digital standards, enabling data generated in one jurisdiction to be recognised, verified and used in another.

For businesses operating across African markets, this signals a potentially transformative step toward reducing administrative burdens, improving transaction speed and lowering compliance costs.

Why ADAPT matters

Despite the AfCFTA’s tariff-reduction ambitions, non-tariff barriers, particularly administrative inefficiencies, remain a major constraint on intra-African trade.

These include duplicative documentation requirements, inconsistent verification processes and fragmented digital systems.

ADAPT directly targets these issues by:

Enabling mutual recognition of digital trade documents across borders.

Supporting interoperable payment systems to facilitate faster and more predictable cross-border transactions.

Introducing trusted digital identity frameworks for businesses and traders.

Creating standardised data protocols to reduce discrepancies and delays in customs and regulatory processes.

In practical terms, a shipment originating in Kenya could, under ADAPT, move through customs in another participating country with pre-verified documentation and minimal duplication, significantly reducing clearance times.

Strategic choice of pilot countries

The selection of Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria is deliberate and strategically significant.

Together, they represent three major regional blocs, East, North and West Africa, with differing regulatory regimes, levels of digital infrastructure maturity and trade corridor dynamics:

Kenya brings experience in digital innovation and mobile payment integration, as well as its role as a logistics hub in East Africa.

Nigeria contributes scale, complex regulatory structures and high-volume trade flows in West Africa.

Morocco offers advanced port infrastructure and strong trade links with both Africa and Europe.

Testing ADAPT across these diverse environments is intended to expose practical and legal friction points early, ensuring that the framework is robust enough for continent-wide deployment.

Legal and regulatory implications

For clients, ADAPT raises several important considerations:

Regulatory alignment: Businesses will need to monitor how national laws evolve to accommodate shared digital standards, particularly in areas such as data protection, electronic signatures and digital identity.

Businesses will need to monitor how national laws evolve to accommodate shared digital standards, particularly in areas such as data protection, electronic signatures and digital identity. Compliance frameworks: The interoperability of systems does not eliminate compliance obligations; rather, it may introduce new layers of cross-border regulatory coordination.

The interoperability of systems does not eliminate compliance obligations; rather, it may introduce new layers of cross-border regulatory coordination. Data governance: Increased cross-border data flows will heighten scrutiny around data localisation requirements, cybersecurity standards and liability for data breaches.

Increased cross-border data flows will heighten scrutiny around data localisation requirements, cybersecurity standards and liability for data breaches. Contracting and risk allocation: Digital verification and documentation may shift risk profiles in trade transactions, requiring updates to contractual terms and dispute resolution mechanisms.

What businesses should do now

Companies engaged in intra-African trade should begin preparing for a more digitised and interconnected trade environment. Key steps include:

Reviewing internal trade documentation and processes for digital readiness.

Assessing compatibility with emerging interoperability standards.

Monitoring regulatory developments in pilot jurisdictions.

Engaging with financial institutions and logistics providers on evolving payment and documentation systems.

Early alignment with ADAPT standards may offer a competitive advantage as adoption expands across the continent.

Looking ahead

While ADAPT remains in its initial implementation phase, its success could materially accelerate the AfCFTA’s broader objectives by addressing the operational barriers that tariffs alone cannot resolve.

The pilot across Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria will be closely watched, not only for technical performance but also for how effectively legal and regulatory frameworks adapt to support a truly integrated digital trade ecosystem.

We will continue to monitor developments and advise clients on the legal, regulatory and commercial implications of ADAPT and related AfCFTA initiatives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.