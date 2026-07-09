Cross-Border Contract Mistakes That Cost Foreign Companies Billions In Nigeria

In Nigeria, a cross-border contract not only creates enormous commercial opportunities, but it also exposes foreign companies to legal risks that many executives underestimate. The biggest cross-border contract mistakes in Nigeria include poorly drafted delivery clauses, weak dispute resolution provisions, inadequate due diligence, and failure to identify mandatory regulatory approvals before signing. Most commercial disputes do not arise because businesses fail to agree on price, ownership, or investment structure. They arise because seemingly routine contract clauses were drafted poorly, misunderstood, or left ambiguous.

This article examines the cross-border contract mistakes that have cost foreign companies billions in Nigeria and explains how businesses can reduce legal and commercial risk before entering the Nigerian market. Drawing on two real Nigerian disputes worth more than US$11 billion, it shows how overlooked contractual provisions can become costly arbitration battles and why careful legal scrutiny before signing a contract is one of the most important investments a foreign business can make.

The US$11 Billion Warning

If you are investing in Nigeria, entering a joint venture with a government entity, or negotiating a long-term infrastructure agreement, the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) dispute demonstrates why every contractual obligation must be carefully drafted.

In 2010, Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID), a company registered in the British Virgin Islands with no prior experience in oil and gas, no website, and only a skeletal workforce, signed a 20-year Gas Supply and Processing Agreement with Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources. When Nigeria allegedly failed to construct the infrastructure required under the agreement, P&ID commenced arbitration in London and won an award that eventually climbed to 11 billion dollars with interest.

Nigeria managed to get the award set aside in 2023, after London’s Commercial Court ruled it had been “obtained by fraud”. However, achieving that outcome required more than a decade of litigation and arbitration, incurring enormous legal fees for both parties and creating significant commercial uncertainty.

The lesson from the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) dispute applies to both governments and private investors. Foreign companies often assume that contracting with a government automatically reduces legal risk. It does not. Every material obligation should be measurable, realistic, and supported by clearly drafted conditions that both parties can actually perform. Those provisions deserve independent legal review before the agreement is executed, not after a dispute has arisen.

The US$6.2 Million Lesson

The dispute involving European Dynamics UK Ltd highlights another common mistake in cross-border contracts in Nigeria.

In February 2026, the technology company commenced arbitration proceedings against Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Procurement, claiming approximately US$6.2 million for alleged unpaid milestone payments and damages arising from the implementation of a national electronic procurement system.

Nigeria successfully defended the claim. The tribunal concluded that under a performance-based technology contract, delivery had not occurred merely because the system had been installed. Completion depended on successful completion of a User Acceptance Test (UAT) demonstrating that the system functioned as required under the contract.

Nigeria’s legal team later attributed its success to carefully drafted milestones, objective testing standards, and clearly defined contractual obligations.

For companies implementing technology projects, construction contracts, infrastructure developments, or complex commercial transactions in Nigeria, this case demonstrates that commercial milestones such as delivery, completion, commissioning, acceptance, and performance testing should never be left open to interpretation.

Cross-Border Contract Risks in Nigeria

Foreign investors entering the Nigerian market should pay particular attention to the following issues:

Undefined commercial milestones, including delivery, completion, commissioning, or acceptance. Poorly drafted arbitration and dispute resolution clauses. Failure to conduct proper due diligence on contractual counterparties. Failure to identify regulatory approvals or statutory requirements applicable to the transaction. Contracts that provide no practical mechanism for renegotiation or exit when obligations become impossible or commercially unrealistic.

Addressing these issues before signing a contract is considerably less expensive than resolving them through arbitration or litigation.

Five Cross-Border Contract Mistakes to Avoid

1. Leaving “delivery” or “completion” undefined

Commercial milestones such as delivery, completion, acceptance, commissioning, and performance testing should be clearly defined. Tribunals generally interpret contractual ambiguity against the party seeking to enforce payment or performance.

2. Skipping independent verification of the counterparty

P&ID had virtually no operational track record prior to the agreement being signed. Proper commercial and legal due diligence should extend beyond financial statements to include operational capability, regulatory standing, litigation history, and corporate structure.

3. Choosing an arbitration seat without considering enforcement

The location of arbitration determines which courts supervise the proceedings and how allegations of fraud, misconduct, or procedural irregularities may later be challenged.

Nigeria is a party to the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, making properly drafted arbitration agreements particularly important for businesses intending to enforce awards internationally.

4. Overlooking regulatory approvals

Certain government contracts may require approvals under applicable procurement legislation, Federal Executive Council procedures, or other statutory requirements. Failure to obtain mandatory approvals can create significant enforceability risks and may undermine the transaction years after execution.

5. Failing to include practical exit or renegotiation provisions

Commercial circumstances change. Contracts should contain clear mechanisms for renegotiation, termination, or suspension where measurable performance obligations are no longer achievable. Without those provisions, disputes often become lengthy and unnecessarily expensive.

Conclusion

The most expensive cross-border contract mistakes in Nigeria rarely begin with obvious fraud or dramatic misconduct. More often, they arise from ordinary drafting shortcuts that appear harmless during negotiations but become extraordinarily costly once the relationship breaks down.

Nigeria’s experience, losing catastrophically in one dispute and prevailing decisively in another, demonstrates that outcomes frequently depend less on commercial intention than on the precision of the contract itself.

For foreign investors, the cost of conducting a comprehensive legal review before signing is insignificant compared with the cost of defending arbitration or litigation years later. Careful legal scrutiny helps identify drafting ambiguities, regulatory requirements, enforceability concerns, and dispute resolution risks before they become multimillion-dollar problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest cross-border contract risks in Nigeria?

The most common risks include poorly drafted contract clauses, inadequate due diligence, unclear performance obligations, regulatory compliance issues, and ineffective dispute resolution provisions.

Are cross-border contracts enforceable in Nigeria?

Yes. Cross-border contracts are generally enforceable in Nigeria, provided they comply with applicable Nigerian laws and are properly drafted.

Can foreign companies choose international arbitration for contracts in Nigeria?

Yes. Parties may agree to resolve disputes through international arbitration. The arbitration clause and the chosen seat of arbitration can significantly affect how disputes are resolved and how awards are enforced.

How can I reduce the risk of a cross-border contract dispute in Nigeria?

You can reduce your risk by carrying out legal due diligence, clearly defining each party’s obligations, ensuring all required approvals are obtained, and using well-drafted dispute resolution clauses.

What should I check before signing a commercial contract in Nigeria?

Before signing, you should confirm that the contract clearly defines key obligations, payment terms, performance milestones, termination rights, dispute resolution procedures, and any regulatory approvals required for the transaction.

How can foreign companies reduce the risk of contract disputes in Nigeria?

Foreign companies can reduce risk by conducting proper due diligence, clearly defining contractual obligations, obtaining the required regulatory approvals, and seeking legal review before signing the agreement.