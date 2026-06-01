China’s Zero-Tariff Policy And Nigerian Exports: Implications For Intellectual Property Protection

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In a major shift in China–Africa trade relations, China removed tariffs on all imports from Nigeria and 52 other African countries from 1 May 2026, following President Xi Jinping’s announcement on 14 February 2026. The zero-tariff policy, which runs until 30 April 2028, covers sectors such as agriculture, textiles, manufacturing, and industrial goods. By opening access to a consumer market of over 1.4 billion people, the policy represents China’s most significant trade concession to Africa so far.
The economic opportunity for Nigerian manufacturers is substantial as they can now offer competitive prices in coastal Chinese cities where middle-class purchasing power rivals that of European markets. Small and medium enterprises producing processed foods, textiles, cosmetics, and light manufactures categories with “Made in Africa” branding stand to benefit most. With the reduced export costs, there will be increased investment in production capacity and quality upgrading as these enterprises position for sustained Chinese demand of their products. However, expanded access without adequate intellectual property (IP) protection presents serious risks. Nigerian exporters may face trade mark theft, counterfeiting, and loss of brand ownership under China’s first-to-file trade mark regime if IP rights are not secured early. Protecting trade marks, designs, and trade secrets therefore becomes essential for Nigerian brands entering the Chinese market.
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