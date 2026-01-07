East African Court Of Justice Stays Implementation Of Kenya-EU Partnership Agreement

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ), First Instance Division, recently delivered a significant ruling, granting an interim injunction staying the implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which entered into force in July 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Reference. As a result, any further steps toward implementation of the EPA will remain on hold until the EACJ delivers its final decision on the merits.

This decision, arising from a public interest suit, has far-reaching implications for regional trade governance and Kenya's economic stability.

In this legal alert, we analyse the EACJ's ruling, explore its legal and economic ramifications, and consider the crucial precedents it sets for regional integration.

Click here to download and read the full alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.