Apostille Convention Implementation In Algeria

Algeria will become fully operational under the Apostille Convention on 9 July 2026, following its formal accession to the treaty on 5 November 2025. Once implemented, public documents intended for use in Algeria will generally no longer require consular legalisation and may instead be authenticated through the issuance of a single Apostille certificate (provided that it is issued in a Contracting Member State). This development is expected to simplify cross-border document authentication procedures and reduce the time and expense associated with obtaining legalised documents. Notwithstanding the imminent implementation date, specific guidance from the National Algerian Office for Industrial Property (I.N.A.P.I) regarding the practical treatment of apostilled documents has not yet been issued. Updates will be communicated, as soon as further information becomes available.