Practical Risks When Policy Moves Faster Than Administration In The Steel Rebate And Permit Framework

South Africa's recent expansion of steel tariff rebates under item 460.15 has created significant operational challenges for downstream manufacturers and importers.

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The recent expansion of the steel tariff and rebate framework under rebate item 460.15 has highlighted a recurring challenge in trade administration: a gap between policy announcements and operational readiness.

Over the past year, downstream manufacturers, importers and infrastructure suppliers have faced prolonged uncertainty during the steel tariff review initiated under Government Gazette No. 52347, dated 19 March 2025. During this period, businesses had to make procurement, pricing, contractual and logistics decisions without clarity on the final duty regime, rebate access, permit conditions or day-to-day compliance requirements.

This uncertainty has been particularly acute in sectors dependent on products that are not readily manufactured locally, or are not consistently available in the quantities, specifications or lead times required. These include seamless pipes, galvanised tubes, flanges and butt-weld fittings used extensively in mining, water infrastructure, energy and industrial projects.

The subsequent increase in customs duties on several of these products created immediate commercial exposure for downstream participants already navigating constrained supply chains.

The rebate provisions introduced by Government Gazette No. 54678, dated 15 May 2026, were intended to mitigate these impacts. However, early implementation has complicated reliance on the new framework due to administrative uncertainty.

The gap between the Gazette and the guidelines

The amendments in Government Gazette No. 54678 added new rebate lines under item 460.15 for products including seamless tubes and pipes, galvanised tubes for water and fire systems, flanges and butt-weld fittings. Each line provides for a full duty rebate, subject to conditions administered by the International Trade Administration Commission through a specific permit. Each line also limits access to products not available in the SACU market.

As at 10 June 2026, however, the operational guidelines and application forms for the newly introduced rebates had not been finalised. When queried, ITAC indicated that the guidelines were being finalised and would be uploaded once complete.

In practice, industry has been required to navigate the rebate framework before the applicable operational rules have been published.

Divergent outcomes in practice

The gap has also been visible in the treatment of rebate-user registration applications submitted to SARS.

In one instance, an application for registration under item 460.15 was refused on the basis that registration was not compulsory and therefore unnecessary. In another, an application relating to the same item was refused because a signed and stamped floor plan had not been provided.

Based on the information available to applicants, these outcomes suggest differing administrative approaches: registration treated as unnecessary in one case, but possible, albeit procedurally incomplete, in another.

For affected businesses, uncertainty about whether registration is required, optional or subject to further documentary requirements complicates import planning, clearance risk management and reliance on the rebate mechanism.

A system still under construction

The existing published guidelines for rebate item 460.15 did not appear to cover the products introduced by the latest Gazette.

In practice, importers seeking to comply with the framework are preparing applications on forms not yet adapted to the new items, without finalised guidelines, and against a backdrop of differing administrative responses.

Commercial and economic consequences

Goods already in transit may arrive before the registration and permit framework is fully operational, exposing importers to full customs duties on products intended for relief. Divergent application of registration requirements can result in similarly situated importers receiving different treatment, undermining predictability and confidence.

Delays and uncertainty also raise financing costs, procurement risk and pricing instability for downstream industries supporting infrastructure, mining and industrial development.

Where imported inputs fill gaps in domestic supply, as contemplated by the rebate wording, uncertainty can delay infrastructure delivery, increase project costs, reduce competitiveness, place pressure on employment and reduce fiscal revenues through lower VAT collections and profitability.

Policy requires administrative co-ordination

Trade protection measures can support local industry, but their effectiveness depends as much on implementation as it does on policy intent. A tariff-and-rebate system without procedural clarity or implementation readiness risks weakening the stability it seeks to promote.

The experience under item 460.15 is instructive. The policy design – duty increases paired with targeted relief where products are not locally available – is sound in principle. Yet implementation has exposed a disconnect between tariff policy, trade administration and customs operations that leaves businesses carrying the cost of an incomplete transition.

How businesses can prepare

Pending finalised guidance, businesses should:

document SACU non-availability through supplier confirmations, local canvassing records and lead-time analyses;

compile permit-ready packs, including specifications, bills of materials, project letters of intent, contracts and procurement timelines;

consider interim customs strategies for pre-permit consignments, including bonded warehousing and clearance timing; and

review contractual allocation of duty and rebate risk with customers and project counterparties.

In the absence of updated templates, businesses should over-document specifications, end-use and SACU non-availability to pre-empt queries.

The implementation challenge

Regulatory certainty, transparent processes and synchronised implementation ought to be preconditions for industrial confidence, infrastructure planning and investment.

Where a Gazette sets a fixed effective date, the administrative infrastructure should ideally be ready on that date. Otherwise, as the steel rebate experience demonstrates, policy intent is diluted by procedural uncertainty and the very businesses the framework is meant to support are left exposed.

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