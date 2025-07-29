"Nguoi Quan Sat" Magazine Interviewed Dr Oliver Massmann – The First Foreigner To Speak Before The National Assembly Offers Advice For Vietnam On Its Reform Journey

The first ever non-Vietnamese speaker to address the National Assembly shares guidance for Vietnam's reform path.

With more than 25 years of experience in Vietnam, Dr. Oliver Massman has not only played a key role in advancing major trade agreements like the EVFTA but also delivered insightful analysis on legal reform, the investment climate, and Vietnam's integration strategy amid a turbulent global economy.

On a day in June 2016, in the National Assembly Hall in Hanoi, Dr. Oliver Massmann, Partner at Duane Morris Vietnam, stood at the podium, ready for a remarkable moment. He was the first foreigner ever invited to speak before the National Assembly, and even more notably, his speech was delivered entirely in Vietnamese.

Behind this significant occasion lies a long journey of integration, not only in language but also in legal perspectives, with a profound understanding of Vietnamese institutions, culture, and people.

The focus of his speech – the impact of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) on Vietnam's economy – demanded not only expertise but also finesse in communication, dialogue, and persuasion.

For Dr. Massmann, this was not merely a personal honor but a testament to the belief that the connection between Vietnam and the global community can begin with mutual respect and be forged through genuine understanding, beyond mere formalities.

Dr. Oliver Massmann is one of the most prominent international legal experts in Vietnam, with over 25 years of experience as a foreign lawyer.

He holds a PhD in International Business Law, is a member of the Berlin Bar Association, holds a Judge's degree in Germany, and is licensed to practice in Vietnam.

He served as the Chief Advisor to the European Commission during the implementation of the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He is also an international arbitrator and an expert in cross-border finance and investment.

01. Unforgettable Moment And Tear At The National Assembly Hall

What brought you to Vietnam? What inspired you to remain in this S-shaped land for so long? After over three decades, how does Vietnam today differ from your initial impression when you first arrived in 1991?

I have a Vietnamese adopted brother named Khoa, who has been living with me in Germany for nearly a decade. During that period, Khoa repeatedly invited me to visit his homeland, Vietnam, but truthfully, I was never intrigued.

Everything shifted when we attended a Vietnamese New Year reunion in Germany. For the first time, I saw Vietnamese women wearing traditional Ao Dai. That moment left a lasting impression on my mind, and at that instant, I knew I had to visit Vietnam.

Indeed, the initial allure came from the gorgeous Vietnamese women. But it was the mindset and the people here that kept me here for so long. The Vietnamese have a quality I particularly admire: They live practically yet with genuine sincerity.

When I first arrived in Vietnam, I felt like a "giant" in the midst of the city. Hailing a taxi was nearly impossible, high-rise buildings were absent, and the infrastructure was quite basic. But what stood out most vividly was a society actively developing, with resilient, diligent people who never ceased their efforts.

"Over three decades have passed, and it feels as though I am living in an entirely different country. Vietnam now boasts skyscrapers, luxury cars cruising along the boulevards, and big corporations achieving regional prominence. As for me – now I am merely a "bald" German, living humbly in the heart of a modern, vibrant, and promising Vietnam." – Dr. Oliver Massmann

Your address in Vietnamese before the National Assembly and your instruction on European law at the Ministry of Justice demonstrate your profound integration into the Vietnamese legal landscape. Can you share about this memory? Was mastering Vietnamese a challenge for you?

I have countless memorable moments from participating in official events, but one stands out as unforgettable: the moment I received a round of applause in the National Assembly Hall after delivering my speech entirely in Vietnamese.

Many people approached me afterward, offering positive feedback. It was an incredibly special moment, and though I am not easily emotional, I was truly overwhelmed. I shed tears right then.

I have studied numerous languages in my life, and as a German – a language already notorious for its complexity among European tongues – I must confess: Vietnamese is the most challenging language I have ever tackled.

"Vietnamese is completely distinct from other language system that I have ever encountered, and mastering it mastering it for me is like... hitting the jackpot" – Dr. Oliver Massman

For the first time in my life, I needed to hire someone to assist me in learning a language. It was a challenging yet motivating journey. And I treasure every moment of it, as each moment was a memorable experience.

02. "The Golden Key" To Elevating Vietnam's Role In The Global Value Chain

In your view, what are the strengths and weaknesses of Vietnam's legal framework compared to the European Union (EU) or the US in the fields of investment and trade? Can you provide specific examples to support your observations?

In my view, Vietnam truly excels in its efforts toward international integration. Over recent years, Vietnam has made remarkable strides in aligning its trade legal framework with global standards.

A notable example is the tariff reduction policy: Vietnam has introduced a clear, binding, and transparent tariff reduction roadmap – something not all Bilateral agreements achieve.

Specifically, under the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), over 99% of tariffs on goods from the European Union will be eliminated within a decade, providing a solid foundation for European companies to develop long-term investment strategies in Vietnam.

However, when compared to well-established legal systems like those of the European Union or the United States, Vietnam's legal framework still has shortcomings.

In my opinion, certain laws in Vietnam are drafted with overly vague language, or the judicial system lacks the necessary independence.

I believe that if Vietnam aims to enhance its competitiveness in attracting high-quality FDI flows, particularly from developed economies like Europe and the United States, institutional reform must go beyond mere documentation. Vietnam needs to prioritize implementation, increase transparency, reform the judiciary, and standardize legal processes across the system.

Vietnam has recently issued Resolution 68/NQ-TW to foster private economic development and expedite administrative reform. In your view, what tangible changes can this resolution bring to institutional reform?

In my view, Resolution 68/NQ-CP, enacted by the Vietnamese Government in May 2024, reflects the Government's resolute commitment to bolstering the private economy sector, aiming to transform it into a "growth engine" for the economy.

"Resolution 68/NQ-CP could mark Vietnam's most significant reform since Doi Moi, aiming to establish a genuinely market-oriented economic framework" – Dr. Oliver Massman

I hope that Resolution 68 will drive systemic changes, anchored by four key pillars.

The first is "Dismantling the entrenched 'asking-giving' mechanism". The Resolution upholds the principle that enterprises are entitled to operate in all sectors not prohibited by law. Any business restrictions or conditions must be transparently regulated, grounded in clear legal foundations, and serve the public interest.

The second is "Streamlining administrative procedures": The goal is to reduce the time required for processing licenses, approvals, and the delivery of public services.

Next is "Advancing digital government services": By 2026, I expect all administrative procedures related to business activities to be fully digitized via the National Public Service Portal, helping to minimize direct interactions and accelerate processing.

Finally, "Ensuring equal treatment for private enterprises": Ministries, agencies, and state-owned enterprises are mandated to eliminate informal discrimination against the private sector, particularly in accessing land, credit, and other resources for development.

From your experience as a Key Advisor in the implementation of the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) for the 2021–2023 period, what do you believe are the critical legal reforms Vietnam should prioritize in the near future?

From my direct experience, I believe Vietnam should focus on three primary legal reform areas: public bidding, dispute resolution mechanisms, and customs – trade procedures.

First, to fully comply with Chapter 9 of the EVFTA on Government Procurement (MSCP), I suggest Vietnam revise and enhance the Law on Bidding, not only to boost transparency but, more crucially, to create meaningful opportunities for EU contractors to access the market – beyond mere formalities.

Second, the commercial arbitration system and law enforcement mechanisms require substantial improvements in efficiency and independence. This is a vital factor in building investor confidence within an increasingly competitive legal landscape.

Finally, despite the EVFTA's significant tariff reduction benefits, Vietnam's Law on Customs needs updates to incorporate more streamlined customs processes and fully adopt electronic certification—in alignment with the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and expectations from the European Union.

In your view, what advantages does Vietnam currently have to attract foreign investment?

In terms of geographic position, Vietnam lies at the crossroads of regional trade routes, bordering China and Southeast Asian countries, with the advantage of accessing deep-water ports in the South China Sea.

Moreover, with an average age under 32 and labor costs significantly lower than those in China or Thailand, Vietnam boasts an abundant and highly trainable workforce.

Last but not least, I believe Vietnam's stable political system consistently sends positive signals and offers attractive incentives for investors, such as tax exemptions and land use rights.

Given the US's increasing reciprocal tariffs, Vietnam is facing pressure from global trade dynamics. In your view, what strategy should Vietnam develop to mitigate negative impacts and sustain its role in the international supply chain?

In my view, Vietnam must swiftly implement both defensive and proactive trade strategies to navigate fluctuations in the global trade environment.

First, Vietnam should maximize international integration to diversify its export markets. Vietnam can more effectively leverage the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP).

In particular, the European Union, with its $18 trillion economy, represents a promising market for Vietnam's agricultural and technological products.

In the long term, coordinated investment in strategic infrastructure – such as logistics, seaports, and railways – is a "critical" factor to ensure the supply chain remains resilient against geopolitical risks or international transport disruptions.

Finally, given the US's explicit concerns about transshipment and violations of rules of origin, I recommend that Vietnam strengthen its traceability system in line with Circular 05/2018/TT-BCT, while enhancing customs inspection and supervision to avoid being labeled a "third transit" point in the global trade chain.

EVFTA is considered a "golden door" helping Vietnam delve further into the EU market. In your view, how can this Agreement assist Vietnam in repositioning itself on the multipolar global trade map? And from your experience, how long does it usually take for such advantages to truly come into effect?

I believe it is difficult to fully assess the strategic significance of the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in Vietnam's path of future development.

This is not merely a trade agreement aimed at tariff elimination, but also a framework promoting legal harmonization, sustainable development, intellectual property rights protection, public procurement, and investment protection.

EVFTA may be considered a "reference framework" guiding Vietnam's global economic integration, particularly with high-standard markets such as the EU.

This Agreement has allowed Vietnam to be seen as a strategic production and export hub for European companies seeking alternatives to China, especially in fields like electronics, textiles, furniture, and green technology.

"If Vietnam focuses on fulfilling its commitments and efficiently executing the EVFTA provisions, it could achieve deep integration into the EU's value chain within the next five years." – Dr. Oliver Massmann.

Having accompanied and observed Vietnam's development journey for over 30 years, Dr. Oliver Massmann is not only a witness but also a contributor to legal reform, economic integration, and international investment promotion in Vietnam.

It can be seen that from the EVFTA's implementation to Vietnam's negotiations with international corporations, Dr. Oliver Massmann's involvement has helped demonstrate Vietnam's solid foundation for advancing its position in the global value chain.

