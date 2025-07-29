ARTICLE
29 July 2025

NCLAT Holds That Unadjusted Trade Advance Constitutes Financial Debt Under Section 5(8) Of IBC

Sagus Legal

Contributor

Sagus Legal logo
Explore Firm Details
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), New Delhi Bench, through its judgment dated 03.07.2025 in Akzo Nobel India Ltd. v. Stan Cars Pvt. Ltd. held that unadjusted trade advance would amount to financial debt under Section 5(8) of IBC.
India International Law
Sagus Legal LLP

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), New Delhi Bench, through its judgment dated 03.07.2025 in Akzo Nobel India Ltd. v. Stan Cars Pvt. Ltd.1 held that unadjusted trade advance would amount to financial debt under Section 5(8) of IBC.

In the present case, the parties entered into an agreement wherein Akzo Nobel India Ltd. ("Akzo") and Stan Cars Pvt. Ltd ("Stan") entered into an agreement wherein Akzo extended trade advance to Stan. As per the agreement between the parties' trade advance remaining shall be deemed to be loan extended by Akzo to Stan in respect of which an interest @ 1% per month shall be paid by Stan to Akzo.

The NCLAT held that as per the agreement between the parties the trade advance gets converted into a debt with time value of money in case of default by Stan, so the underlying agreement between the parties shows that the time value of money ingrained in the debt in case of default by Stan.

Footnote

1 Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1294 of 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sagus Legal LLP
Sagus Legal LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More