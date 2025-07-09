TPM Newsletter: July 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 21: 2025 - Wrought Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys for Manufacture of Utensils...

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

Substitution of Standard for Wrought Aluminium and its Alloys (13 Jun)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including IS 14712:2025 Wrought Aluminium and its Alloys ― Chequered/Tread Sheets for General Engineering Purposes ― Specification (First Revision), with effect from 19th May 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard shall remain in force concurrently till 19th November 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Substitution of Standards for certain chemicals (13 Jun)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 2nd June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 2nd December 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 44: 2025 Iron Oxide Pigments for Paints — Specification (Third Revision)

Iron Oxide Pigments for Paints — Specification (Third Revision) IS 7886: 2025 Barium Chromate for Explosives and Pyrotechnic Industry — Specification (Second Revision)

Amendment of Standards for Automotive Tyres (13 Jun)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, effective 2nd June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 2nd December 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 15523: 2018 Automotive Tyres — Pre-cured Patches for Repairing Cross Ply/ Radial Tyres and Inner Tubes — Specification (First Revision)

Automotive Tyres — Pre-cured Patches for Repairing Cross Ply/ Radial Tyres and Inner Tubes — Specification (First Revision) IS 15709: 2018 Automotive Vehicles — Retreaded Pneumatic Tyres for Passenger Car — Specification (First Revision).

Automotive Vehicles — Retreaded Pneumatic Tyres for Passenger Car — Specification (First Revision). IS 15753: 2007 Automotive Tyres — Tyre Curing Bladder — Cold Process

Substitution of Standard for Synthetic Resin (13 Jun)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including IS 848: 2025 Synthetic Resin Adhesives for Plywood (Phenolic, Aminoplastic and Biomaterials Based) — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 27th May 2025. However, the previously unamended Standard shall remain in force concurrently till 27th November 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Substitution of Standard for certain chemicals for the Explosive industry (20 Jun)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 9th June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 9th December 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 10977: 2025 Pentaerythritol for Explosive Industry — Specification (First Revision)

Pentaerythritol for Explosive Industry — Specification (First Revision) IS 12681: 2025 Sodium Nitrate for Explosives and Pyrotechnic Industry — Specification (First Revision)

Amendment of the standard for Man-Made Fibres (23 Jun)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 11928: 2023 Textiles — Round Slings Made of Man-Made Fibres for General Service — Specification (First Revision), with effect from 9th June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard shall remain in force concurrently till 8th December 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.