TPM Newsletter: August 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Substitution of Standards for some Textiles (07 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 24th June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 24th December 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 1963: 2025 Textiles — Woven Fabrics — Determination of Number of Threads Per Unit Length (Third Revision)

IS 1964: 2025 Textiles — Mass Per Unit Length and Mass Per Unit Area of Fabrics — Methods of Test (Third Revision)

IS 4726: 2025 Textiles — Light Weight Nylon Fabrics for Parachutes — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 9568 (Part 3): 2025 Textiles — Metallic Card Clothing — Specification Part 3 Wires for Cylinder, Doffer and Licker-In (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for food grades (07 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 24th June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 24th December 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 7237: 2025 Carob Bean Gum, Food Grade — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 7238: 2025 Tragacanth Gum, Food Grade — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 7908: 2025 Sulphur Dioxide, Food Grade — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 13462: 2025 Ascorbyl Palmitate, Food Grade — Specification (First Revision)

Amendment of Standard for some chemicals (10 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 8th July 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 7th January 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link herein.

IS 170: 2020 Acetone — Specification (Fifth Revision)

IS 537: 2025 Toluene — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 5295: 2023 Ethylene Glycol — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 9908: 2020 Specification for Formic Acid (First Revision)

Substitution of Standard for Barytes (17 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 10th July 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards shall remain in force concurrently till 10th January 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 8194: 2025 3-Nitro-Chlorobenzene — Specification (First Revision)

IS 8399: 2025 1,3-Dinitrobenzene — Specification (First Revision)

IS 8400: 2025 2,4-Dinitro-chlorobenzene — Specification (First Revision)

IS 16713: 2025 ISO/TS 16096 : 2021 Reclaimed Isobutene-Isoprene Rubber (IIR) — Evaluation Procedure (First Revision)

