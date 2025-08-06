ARTICLE
6 August 2025

TPM Newsletter: August 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 24th June 2025.
India International Law
Substitution of Standards for some Textiles (07 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 24th June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 24th December 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

  • IS 1963: 2025 Textiles — Woven Fabrics — Determination of Number of Threads Per Unit Length (Third Revision)
  • IS 1964: 2025 Textiles — Mass Per Unit Length and Mass Per Unit Area of Fabrics — Methods of Test (Third Revision)
  • IS 4726: 2025 Textiles — Light Weight Nylon Fabrics for Parachutes — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 9568 (Part 3): 2025 Textiles — Metallic Card Clothing — Specification Part 3 Wires for Cylinder, Doffer and Licker-In (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for food grades (07 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 24th June 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 24th December 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

  • IS 7237: 2025 Carob Bean Gum, Food Grade — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 7238: 2025 Tragacanth Gum, Food Grade — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 7908: 2025 Sulphur Dioxide, Food Grade — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 13462: 2025 Ascorbyl Palmitate, Food Grade — Specification (First Revision)

Amendment of Standard for some chemicals (10 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 8th July 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 7th January 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link herein.

  • IS 170: 2020 Acetone — Specification (Fifth Revision)
  • IS 537: 2025 Toluene — Specification (Third Revision)
  • IS 5295: 2023 Ethylene Glycol — Specification (Third Revision)
  • IS 9908: 2020 Specification for Formic Acid (First Revision)

Substitution of Standard for Barytes (17 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 10th July 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards shall remain in force concurrently till 10th January 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

  • IS 8194: 2025 3-Nitro-Chlorobenzene — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 8399: 2025 1,3-Dinitrobenzene — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 8400: 2025 2,4-Dinitro-chlorobenzene — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 16713: 2025 ISO/TS 16096 : 2021 Reclaimed Isobutene-Isoprene Rubber (IIR) — Evaluation Procedure (First Revision)

