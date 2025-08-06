ARTICLE
6 August 2025

TPM Newsletter: August 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

TPM Consultants

India International Law
Notification for procedure concerning the safeguard measures continued on Quantitative Restrictions on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke (02 Jul)

The Directorate has notified the procedure for filing application for obtaining Import Authorisation for import of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke. The applications seeking authorization may be filed up to 13th July 2025 for the entire period of restriction. Further, the country wise application has to be filed, i.e. one application should mention only one supplier country and maximum three applications can be filed by one importer. For further details, refer to the link herein.

Fixation of new Standard Input Output Norm under 'Chemical and Allied Products' (08 Jul)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the following three new Standard Input Output Norms under 'Chemical and Allied Products'.

SION No Export Product Quantity Import Item Quantity Allowed
A-3687 Azithromycin Dihydrate 1 kg Azithromycin Amine 0.9434 kg
A-3691 Aldehyde C10 (Capric Aldehyde) 1 kg Fatty Alcohol C10 (98% purity) 1.40 kg
A-3692 Ceftazidime Powder for formulation of solution for Intramuscular and Intravenous administration 1 number Ceftazidime for Injection Bulk Sterile 1280 mg

Clarification regarding Customs clearance of goods under Advance Authorization where the Authorization was received subsequent to date of shipment (22 Jul)

The Foreign Trade Policy allowed for goods that were already imported / shipped / arrived, but where the importer had not yet received an Advance Authorization, to first warehouse the goods without the Authorization; and thereafter clear the goods for home consumption against an Authorization subsequently. However, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade received representations that the provision was being interpreted as to mandatorily require warehousing in all cases, where the Authorization was issued subsequent to the date of shipment, that is, date of Bill of Lading. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has now clarified that goods already imported / shipped / arrived, may be cleared against an Authorization issued subsequent to the date of shipment, without any mandatory requirement of warehousing.

Fixation of new Standard Input Output Norm under 'Chemical and Allied Products' (29 Jul)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the following three new Standard Input Output Norms under 'Chemical and Allied Products'.

SION No. Export Product Quantity Import Item Quantity Allowed
A-3690 Betamethasone Valerate EP/BP/USP 1 kg Betamethasone 0.915 kg
A-3691 Ferrous Fumarate USP/BP/FCC/IP 1 kg Fumaric Acid 99% 0.725 kg
A-3692 Ferrous Fumarate USP/BP/FCC/IP 1 kg Maleic Anhydride 0.65 kg

