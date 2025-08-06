TPM Newsletter: August 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

The Ministry of Textiles has amended the Cotton Bales (Quality Control) Order, 2023. Pursuant to the amendment, the order shall come into force on 27th August 2026.

Indian Updates

Amendment in quality control order for Cotton Bales (03 Jul)

The Ministry of Textiles has amended the Cotton Bales (Quality Control) Order, 2023. Pursuant to the amendment, the order shall come into force on 27th August 2026.

Quality control order issued for Hand Tools (24 Jul)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Hand Tools (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The order has been issued in supersession of the Hand Tools (Quality Control) Order, 2024.The order shall come into force on 1st October 2025. However, for small enterprises as defined under the MSME Act, 2006, it shall come into force on 1st January 2026. For micro enterprises as defined under the MSME Act, 2006, it shall come into force on 1st April 2026.

Quality control order for some chemicals withdrawn (23 Jul)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals), through three separate notifications dated 23rd July 2025, has withdrawn the Quality Control Orders for the following chemical substances –

Acetic Acid (Quality Control) Order, 2019 Methanol (Quality Control) Order, 2019 Aniline (Quality Control) Order, 2019

Accordingly, BIS certification is no longer mandatory for these chemicals. The withdrawal has been done in the public interest, effective from the date of publication.

Global Updates

China

National Standards proposed for Lithium-Ion Battery for Electric Mopeds and Motorcycles (25 Jul)

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.) has released a draft national standard that sets safety requirements and test methods for battery cells, packs, and systems used in electric mopeds and motorcycles. The objective is to protect human health and safety by ensuring reliable performance of lithium-ion batteries in these vehicles. The standard is proposed to take effect twelve months after approval, and stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days of the notification, that is by 23rd September 2025.

National Standard proposed for Electro-Hydraulic Control Systems in Powered Support for Coal Mine (25 Jul)

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.) has issued a draft national standard that outlines terms, requirements, test methods, inspection rules, and guidelines for marking, packaging, transport, storage, operation, and maintenance of electro-hydraulic control systems used in powered supports for coal mines. The aim is to prevent deceptive practices, protect consumers, ensure safety, and enhance quality and productivity. The standard will come into effect twelve months after approval, and stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days of the notification, that is by 23rd September 2025.

