TPM Newsletter: May 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

Indian Updates

Quality Control Orders for certain chemicals issued (01 Apr)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (Quality Control) Order, 2021 and the Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate (Quality Control) Order, 2021. Pursuant to the amendment, the Orders shall come into force on 31st March 2026.

Quality Control Order for Air Conditioners amended (22 Apr)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has amended the Air Conditioner and its related Parts, Hermetic Compressor and Temperature Sensing Controls (Quality Control) Order, 2019. As per the amendment, the order will not apply to Hermetic Compressors of upto 2 TR (7000 W) capacity for a period of one year from the date of commencement of the present amendment. Further, the order would not be applicable to manufacturers of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration equipment and related parts on actual user basis.

Quality Control Orders notified for certain metals (17 Apr)

The Ministry of Mines has notified Quality Control orders for the following metal products. The orders shall come into force on 17th October 2025.

Primary Lead (Quality Control) Order, 2025

Refined Nickel (Quality Control) Order, 2025

Refined Zinc (Quality Control) Order, 2025

Tin Ingot (Quality Control) Order, 2025.

Global Updates

National Standard issued for Condensed Aerosol Fire Extinguishing Equipment

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardisation Administration of the P.R.C.) has published a draft national standard detailing model designation, technical requirements, test methods, marking, packaging, and storage conditions for non-piped condensed aerosol fire extinguishing equipment whose extinguishing-agent mass does not exceed 3 kg. These standards cover classification rules, inspection procedures, and guidance on compiling operation manuals, but do not apply to portable aerosol extinguishers, systems used in explosive-hazard areas, or piped aerosol systems. Its objective is to protect human health and safety. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days of notification.

