TPM Newsletter: June 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

Quality control order issued for Aluminium and Aluminium Alloy roducts (06 May)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Aluminium and Aluminium Alloy Products (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The order has been issued in supersession of the Aluminium and Aluminium Alloy Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The order shall come into force on 1st October 2025. However, for small enterprises, it shall come into force on 1st January 2026. For micro-enterprises, it shall come into force on 1st April 2026.

Quality control orders for certain chemicals amended (14 May)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the following Quality control orders. The orders shall come into force on 13th August 2025.

The H Acid (Quality Control) Order, 2024.

The Vinyl Sulphone (Quality Control) Order, 2024.

Quality control order for K Acid amended (14 May)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the K Acid (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The order shall now come into force on 13th May 2026.

Quality control order issued for certain Household appliances Commercials (19 May)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The order has been issued in supersession of the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The order shall come into force on 19th March 2026. However, for small enterprises as defined under the MSME Act, it shall come into force on 19th June 2026. For micro enterprises, it shall come into force on 19th September 2026.

Quality control order issued for Vending Appliances (21 May)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Electrical Appliances for Commercial Dispensing and Vending (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The order has been issued in supersession of the Electrical Appliances for Commercial Dispensing and Vending (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The order shall come into force on 1st October 2025. However, for small enterprises, as defined under the MSME Act, it shall come into force on 1st January 2026. For microenterprises, it shall come into force on 1st April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.