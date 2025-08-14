TPM Newsletter: August 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aniline from China. (18 Jul) The Central Government, on 18th July 2025 continued anti-dumping duty imposed on imports...

Indian Updates

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aniline from China. (18 Jul) The Central Government, on 18th July 2025 continued anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Aniline from China pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings No. 07/10/2924-DGTR, dated 22nd April 2025. The DGTR concluded that the removal of the duty would likely result in continued dumping and injury to the domestic industry due to unfair pricing and risk of export diversion from China. The duties are in the range of USD 36.90- 121.79 per MT.

Chapter 70 – Glass and Glassware

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Clear Float Glass from Malaysia. (10 Jul)

The Central Government, on 10th July 2025, extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of Clear Float Glass from Malaysia originally imposed vide Notification No. 37/2020-Customs (ADD), dated 11th November 2020. The duties have been extended at the request of the DGTR, pending conclusion of the sunset review. The duties are now to remain in force up to 10th February 2026.

Chapter 74 – Copper and articles thereof

Continuation of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rods from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (03 Jul)

The Central Government, on 3rd July 2025, continued anti-subsidy duty imposed on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rods from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings No. 07/07/2024-DGTR, dated 4th April 2025. The duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries are upto 10.27% of landed value.

Global Updates

Chapter 7 – Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

United States of America

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico. (17 Jul)

Chapter 15 – Animal or Vegetable Fats, Oils; Prepared Edible Fats; Animal or Vegetable Waxes

Mexico

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Epoxidized Soybean Oil from the USA. (29 Jul)

Chapter 20 – Preparations of Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts or other parts of plants

New Zealand

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Preserved Peaches from China. (14 Jul)

Chapter 22 – Beverages, spirits and vinegar.

China

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Brandy from the EU. (04 Jul)

Chapter 23 – Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal fodder

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Preliminary determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Organic Soybean Meal from India. (11 Jul)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that Tejawat Organic Foods were dumping the subject merchandise during the period of review, that is, 1st May 2023 to 30th April 2024. A dumping margin of 18.80% was determined for Tejawat Organic Foods. The USDOC also determined that Vinod Kumar Ranjeet Singh Bafna did not export the subject merchandise during the period of review. Further, the USDOC decided to terminate the review for all other companies pursuant to withdrawal request filed by the company.

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

European Union

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fused Alumina from China. (17 Jul)

Mexico

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Liquid Caustic Soda from the USA. (11 Jul)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Barium Carbonate from China. (01 Jul)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Refined Brown Aluminum Oxide from China.(18 Jul)

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Brazil

Imposition of anti-dumping duty in imports of Phthalic Anhydride from China. (25 Jul)

European Union

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Lysine from China. (10 Jul)

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antidumping investigation into imports of Erythritol from China. (16 Jul)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Hexamethylenetetramine from China.(18 Jul)

Imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties into imports of Vanillin from China.(28 Jul)

Chapter 33 – Essential oils and resinoids, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Oleoresin Paprika from India.(22 Jul)

The USDOC has initiated anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of subject merchandise. The period of investigation would be 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2024 and 1st January 2024 to 31st December 2024 respectively. The petition requesting initiation of investigation was filed by Rezolex Limited on 25th June 2025. The petitioner alleged that the Indian producers have received benefit under 21 countervailable subsidies and have dumped the subject merchandise in the American market.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Granular Polytetrafluoroethylene Resin from India. (11 Jul)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that Indian producers were dumping the subject merchandise during the period of review, that is 1st March 2023 to 29th February 2024. A dumping margin of 3.38% was preliminary determined for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. The original duties were imposed on 15th March 2022.

Other trade remedial actions

Argentina

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyester Resins from Brazil. (04 Jul)

Brazil

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyether Polyols from China and the USA. (03 Jul)

European Union

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Epoxy Resins from China, Taiwan, and Thailand. (25 Jul)

Malaysia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide from China, Indonesia and Taiwan. (31 Jul)

Philippines

Suspension of safeguard measures on imports of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pellets and granules. (18 Jul)

Türkiye

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film (BOPP film) from China, Egypt and Russia. (23 Jul)

Vietnam

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Plastic Products made from Polypropylene Polymers from China, Malaysia and Thailand. (14 Jul)

