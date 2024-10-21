TPM Newsletter - Trade Remedial Actions - October 2024

The DGTR has initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aniline from China, pursuant to an application filed by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited.

INDIAN UPDATES

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aniline from China. (24 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aniline from China, pursuant to an application filed by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. The original duties were levied on imports of the product from the subject country on 29th July 2020. The DGTR has noted that there is prima facie evidence regarding likelihood of recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry, as the producers in the subject country have expanded capacities and have been exporting to third countries at dumped and injurious prices.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Antioxidants from China and Singapore. (26 Sep)1

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Antioxidants from China and Singapore, pursuant to an application filed by Vinati Organics Limited. The DGTR has noted that there is sufficient prima facie evidence that the domestic industry has suffered material injury as the dumped imports have taken away the market share of the domestic industry, were priced below the cost of production of the domestic industry and the domestic industry has suffered financial losses. The applicant has also stated, that if it is not considered as an established industry, it may be considered that dumped imports have materially retarded the establishment of industry.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a from China. (27 Sep)2

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a from China, pursuant to an application filed by SRF Limited. SRF Limited is the sole producer of the subject goods in India. The DGTR has noted that there is prima facie evidence regarding material injury to the domestic industry due to increase in volume of the subject imports, which are undercutting the prices of the domestic industry.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Mono Ethylene Glycol from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. (27 Sep)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Mono Ethylene Glycol from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, pursuant to an application filed by the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association on behalf of Reliance Industries Limited. The DGTR has noted that there is prima facie evidence of dumping and injury as well as threat of further material injury to the domestic industry.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Resorcinol from China and Japan. (30 Sep)3

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Resorcinol from China and Japan, pursuant to an application filed by Atul Limited. Atul Limited is the sole producer of the subject goods in India. The DGTR has noted that there is prima facie evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The subject imports are priced below the selling price of the domestic industry and have suppressed and depressed the prices of the domestic industry. This has negatively impacted the profitability of the domestic industry.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Para Nitrotoluene (PNT) from EU. (30 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Para Nitrotoluene (PNT) from EU, pursuant to an application filed by Deepak Nitrite Limited. There are two producers of subject goods in India, which includes the applicant and Aarti Industries Limited. The investigation has been initiated based on prima facie evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The landed price of the imports is below the cost of sales of the domestic industry, due to which the domestic industry has been forced to sell at losses.

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous Chemical Products

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch from Vietnam. (30 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch from Vietnam, pursuant to an application filed by Compounds and Masterbatch Manufacturers Association of India and Masterbatch Manufacturers Association, representing producers accounting for 90% of Indian production. The producers of the subject goods belong to the MSME unorganized sector. The DGTR found prima facie evidence of dumping of the subject goods from the subject country, which has caused material injury to the domestic industry in the form of price undercutting, and price suppression and depression. The performance of the domestic industry has been adversely impacted in terms of production, sales, capacity utilisation, market share, profits, cash profits, and return on capital employed

Continuation of anti-subsidy duty imposed on imports of Atrazine Technical from China. (11 Sep)4

The Central Government on 11th September 2024 continued the anti-subsidy duty in force on imports of Atrazine Technical from China. The continuation of the anti-subsidy duty was recommended by the DGTR, vide Final Findings No. 7/26/2023-DGTR dated 14th June 2024. The original duties on imports of the subject goods from the subject country were levied on 17th September 2019. The anti-subsidy duty is in the range of 9 – 12% of CIF value.

Chapter 39 – Miscellaneous Chemical Products

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polytetrafluoroethylene from China and Russia. (30 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polytetrafluoroethylene from China and Russia, pursuant to an application filed by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. The product under consideration is primarily used in electronic, mechanical and chemical industries. The DGTR has noted that there is sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry as both volume and profitability parameters of the domestic industry have declined.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Copolymer Polyol of Hydroxyl Value >= 23.5 from China. (30 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Copolymer Polyol Hydroxyl Value >= 23.5 from China, pursuant to an application filed by Expanded Polymer Systems Private Limited. The product is used for manufacturing flexible foam which is used in mattresses. There is prima facie evidence of material injury to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports. The volume of the subject imports has increased significantly at prices undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. Due to this the domestic industry has suffered financial losses in the period of investigation.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Siloxane Polyoxyalkylene Copolymers from China. (30 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Siloxane Polyoxyalkylene Copolymers having viscosity of upto 2500 cst from China, pursuant to an application filed by Momentive Performance Material (India) Private Limited. The product is used for slab, molded and rigid foam applications and has end use in bedding and furniture, insulation material, automotive and specialty foams. The DGTR has noted that there is prima facie evident of dumping and injury to the domestic industry as the landed price of subject imports have prevented the domestic industry to increase its selling price in line with change in its cost of sales. Due to this, the profitability parameters of the domestic industry have been adversely impacted.

Chapter 40 – Rubber and Articles thereof

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) from China, EU, South Korea and Russia. (26 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) from China, EU, South Korea and Russia, pursuant to an application filed by the sole producer in India, Apcotex Industries Limited. The scope of product under consideration excludes Carboxylated, Hydrogenated and Oil-extended NBR bales. The applicant in the country has not claimed volume injury due to dumping of subject imports into India. However, the profitability parameters of the domestic industry have declined significantly, due to strain on prices as a result of imports.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and USA. (27 Sep)5

The Central Government on 27th September 2024 imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and USA. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR vide the Final Findings Notification No. 06/05/2023-DGTR dated 29th June 2024. The anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of subject goods from the subject country is in the range of 325 – 1152 USD per MT.

Chapter 72 – Base Metals and Articles of Base Metal

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cold Rolled Non-Oriented Electrical Steel from China. (27 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cold Rolled Non-Oriented Electrical Steel from China, pursuant to an application filed by POSCO Maharashtra Steel Private Limited and CSCI Steel Corporation India Private Limited. The investigation has been initiated based on prima facie evidence that the domestic industry has suffered material injury and is faced with threat of material injury due to dumped imports.

Chapter 73 – Articles of Iron and Steel

Continuation of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Welded Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes from China and Vietnam. (10 Sep)6

The Central Government on 10th September 2024 continued the anti-subsidy duty imposed on imports of Welded Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes from China and Vietnam. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR, vide the Final Findings Notification No. 7/23/2023-DGTR dated 15th June 2024. The original anti-subsidy duty was imposed by the Central Government on 17th September 2019. The anti-subsidy duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject countries ranges between 0-30% of the CIF value.

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Anodized Aluminium Frames for Solar Panels / Modules from China. (27 Sep)

The Central Government on 27th September 2024 imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Anodized Aluminium Frames for Solar Panels / Modules from China. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR vide the Final Findings Notification No. 6/7/2023-DGTR dated 29th June 2024. The anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of subject goods from the subject country is in the range of 403 – 577 USD per MT.

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances, and parts thereof

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Black Toner Powder Cartridge from China. (30 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Black Toner Powder Cartridge from China, pursuant to an application filed by Indrayani Sales Private Limited. The scope of product under consideration excludes colour laser toner cartridge, MICR toner cartridge, inkjet liquid toner cartridge and black toner cartridge imported for use in OEMs of printing equipment. The DGTR has noted that there is sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Cranes from China. (30 Sep)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Cranes from China, pursuant to an application filed by Action Construction Equipment Limited. The product under consideration includes crawler cranes and truck cranes. The applicant is the sole producer of the subject goods in India. The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to increase in dumped imports of product under consideration. The domestic industry is suffering due to low-capacity utilization and decline in sales. The id has incurred losses in the period of investigation.

Chapter 85 - Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Solar Cells whether or not assembled in Modules or made up into Panels from China. (30 Sep)7

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Solar Cells whether or not assembled in Modules or made up into Panels from China, pursuant to an application filed by FS India Solar Ventures Private Limited, Jupiter International Limited, RenewSys India Private Limited, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited and TP Solar Limited. The DGTR has noted that there is prima facie evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The imports are undercutting the prices of the domestic industry and are priced below the cost of sales of the domestic industry. The domestic industry is faced with underutilized capacities and accumulated inventories, even though the demand in India has increased. The domestic industry has incurred losses, cash losses and almost no return on capital employed. The imports have also retarded the establishment of FS India Solar Ventures Private Limited in the country as it has not been able to achieve its projected performance.

GLOBAL UPDATES

Chapter 15 –Animal or vegetable fats and oil and their cleavage products; prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes

China

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Rapeseed from Canada. (09 Sep)

Chapter 17 – Sugars and sugar confectionery

Vietnam

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Cane Sugar from Thailand when exported from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar. (11 Sep)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary determination issued by the USDOC in the mid-term review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Barium Chloride from India and anti-dumping duty on imports from China. (18 Sep)

The USDOC has preliminarily determined that anti-subsidy duty on imports from India and anti-dumping duty on imports from China should be revoked, since the sole producer in USA was ceasing operations. The application requesting the review was filed by Honeywell International Inc. The Indian producers are currently subject to anti-subsidy duty of 23.57%.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

EU

Affirmative determination issued in the expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Oxalic Acid from China and India. (06 Sep)

The European Commission has determined that revocation of duty on imports from India is likely to result in continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury. The application requesting initiation of review was filed by Oxaquim SA on 30th March 2023. The Commission determined a dumping margin of 22.8% for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, 31.5% for Star Oxochem Private Limited and 43.6% for all other Indian producers.

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Glycine from India, Japan and Thailand, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China and India. (12 and 13 Sep)

The USDOC determined that the revocation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports from India, among other countries would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidization. The USDOC determined that dumping to the extent of 13.61% and subsidization to the extent of 10.36% is likely to prevail with respect to exports from India.

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid from India and China. (13 Sep)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that the Indian producers received countervailable subsidies. The USDOC determined subsidy rates in the range of 3.28% to 5.29% for the Indian producers. For the Chinese producers, a subsidy rate in the range of 3.10% to 27.68% was determined.

Other trade remedial actions

China

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Phenol from the EU, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. (05 Sep)

EU

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Alkyl Phosphate Esters from China. (01 Sep)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments, paints

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary negative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Carbazole Violet Pigment 23 from India. (13 Sep)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that the Indian producers were not dumping the goods in USA during the period of review, that is 1st December 2022 to 30th November 2023. For Meghmani Pigments / Meghmani LLP, Gharda Chemicals Limited and Navpad Pigments Private Limited, the USDOC has determined a dumping margin of 0%.

Chapter 37 – Photographic or cinematographic goods

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Aluminium Lithographic Printing Plates from China and Japan, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from China. (27 Sep)

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Granular Polytetrafluoroethylene Resin from India. (09 Sep)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that the mandatory responding exporter from India received countervailable subsidies during the period of review, that is 6th July 2021 to 31st December 2022. A subsidy rate of 4.89% was determined for 2021 and a rate of 4.70% was determined for 2022.

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of certain Epoxy Resins from China, India and Taiwan, and preliminary negative determination issued with respect to imports from South Korea. (13 Sep)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that the Indian producers received countervailable subsidies. The USDOC determined a subsidy rate of 1.55% for Atul Limited and other Indian producers, while a rate of 113.83% was determined for Champion Advanced Materials. Further, the USDOC also determined that while producers from China and Taiwan also received countervailable subsidies, the Korean producers did not receive such subsidies.

Other trade remedial actions

Indonesia

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Low Linear Density Polyethylene in other than liquid/paste form. (11 Sep)

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Tarpaulins. (23 Sep)

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Plastic Decorative Ribbons from China. (06 Sep)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

China

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Halogenated Butyl Rubber from Canada, Japan and India. (14 Sep)

The Ministry of Commerce has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports from India, among other countries. The petition requesting initiation of anti-dumping investigation was filed by Zhejiang Xinhui New Materials Co., Ltd. on behalf of China's domestic industry, on 17th July. The period of investigation has been determined as January-December 2023.

Other trade remedial actions

South Africa

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty into imports of New Pneumatic Tyres from China when exported from Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam. (20 Sep)

Chapter 44 – Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

Vietnam

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Wooden Fibreboard Products from China and Thailand. (25 Sep)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation on imports of certain Paper Plates from China, Thailand and Vietnam. (05 Sep)

Chapter 54 – Man-made filaments, strip and the like of man-made textile materials

Indonesia

Termination of safeguard investigation into imports of Artificial Filament Yarn. (02 Sep)

Chapter 55 – Man-made staple fibres

Türkiye

Continuation of safeguard measures on imports of Polyester Staple Fibers. (24 Sep)

Chapter 63 – Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Laminated Woven Sacks from Vietnam. (11 Sep)

Chapter 69 – Ceramic products

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Ceramic Tiles from India. (27 Sep)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that the Indian producers received countervailable subsidies during the period of investigation, that is 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The USDOC determined an anti-subsidy rate of 3.15% for Antiqua Minerals, 3.05% on Win-Tel Ceramics Private Limited and 3.08% for all other Indian producers.

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

Australia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Clear Laminate Glass from China and Thailand. (16 Sep)

Columbia

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Float Glass or Colourless Glass in Sheets or Plates from China. (06 Sep)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Unframed Mirrors from China. (16 Sep)

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

Trade remedial actions against India

Brazil

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Pre-Painted Steel from China and India. (19 Sep)

The DECOM has initiated an investigation into the allegations of dumping of subject goods from India. The application requesting for initiation of the investigation was filed by National Steel Company. All interested parties are requested to participate and file responses by 28th October 2024.

USA

Final determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Stainless-Steel Bars from India. (10 Sep)

The USDOC determined that Indian producers were dumping the subject goods in USA during the period of review, that is 1st February 2022 to 31st January 2023. A dumping margin of 0.40% was determined for Aamor Inox Limited, while a dumping margin of 0.70% was determined for others.

Other trade remedial actions

Australia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Hot-rolled Deformed Steel Reinforcing Bar in Lengths from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam. (24 Sep)

Brazil

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Carbon Steel Sheets from China. (20 Sep)

Canada

Preliminary affirmative determination by the CBSA in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Concrete Reinforcing Bars from Bulgaria, Thailand and the UAE. (13 Sep)

Eurasian Economic Union

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Galvanized Rolled Products from China and Ukraine. (02 Sep)

South Africa

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Flat-Rolled Products of Iron, Non-Alloy or Other Steel from China, Japan and Taiwan. (20 Sep)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of U-Sections, I-Sections and H-Sections of Iron and Steel from China and Thailand. (20 Sep)

South Korea

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Stainless-Steel Plates from China. (06 Sep)

Thailand

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Flat Cold-Rolled Stainless Steel from Vietnam. (26 Sep)

UK

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Tin Mill Products from China. (25 Sep)

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Ferrosilicon from Brazil, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Russia, and anti-dumping duty on imports from Russia. (10 and 18 Sep)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron or steel

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Finished Carbon Steel Flanges from India. (13 Sep)

The USDOC determined that the Indian producers were dumping the subject goods in USA during the period of review, that is 1st August 2022 to 31st July 2023, and that the producers received countervailable subsidies during the period, that is 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. Dumping margin in the range of 1.14% to 4% was determined for Indian producers, while subsidy margin in the range of 2.28% to 2.58%.

Other trade remedial actions

Canada

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hollow Structural Sections from South Korea and Türkiye. (10 Sep)

Eurasian Economic Union

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot Deformed Seamless Pipes of Corrosion-resistant Steel from China. (25 Sep)

USA

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Circular Welded Carbon Quality Steel Line Pipes from China. (03 Sep)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Welded Large Diameter Line Pipes from Japan. (03 Sep)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Diffusion-Annealed, Nickel-Plated Flat-Rolled Steel Products from Japan. (03 Sep)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Refillable Stainless-Steel Kegs from China and Mexico, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China. (03 Sep)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Uncovered Innerspring Units from China, South Africa, and Vietnam. (03 Sep)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Circular Welded Carbon Quality Steel Pipes from China. (09 Sep)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strands from Mexico by imports of certain High Carbon Steel Wires. (27 Sep)

Chapter 74 – Copper and articles thereof

USA

Imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Brass Rods from Israel. (27 Sep)

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

Canada

Final affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Wire Rods from China, Egypt and Vietnam. (04 Sep)

USA

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Common Alloy Aluminium Sheets from China. (06 Sep)

Vietnam

Final determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports certain Aluminium Products from China. (23 Sep)

Chapter 85 – Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders

Türkiye

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Photovoltaic Cells combined into a Module or arranged in Panels (Solar Panels) from China when exported Croatia, Jordan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (27 Sep)

USA

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Large Power Transformers from South Korea. (05 Sep)

Affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells and Modules from China. (26 Sep)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Raw Flexible Magnets from China and Taiwan. (27 Sep)

Chapter 94 - Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated sign illuminated nameplates and the like; prefabricated buildings

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Mattresses from India, Kosovo, Mexico and Spain. (10 Sep)

The USDOC has issued duty orders, imposing anti-dumping duty on imports from India, among other countries. Anti-dumping duty in the range of 13.35% to 42.76% was imposed on Indian exports. Duties imposed on exports from other countries include 344.70% from Kosovo, 61.97% from Mexico and 280.28% from Spain.

