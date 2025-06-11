TPM Newsletter: June 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Citrate from China. (08 May)

The Central Government, on 8th May 2025 continued anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Citrate from China, pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 7/08/2024-DGTR, dated 12th February 2025. The duties are in the range of USD 96 – 152.78 per MT.

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. (10 May)

The Central Government, on 10th May 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Titanium Dioxide from China pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/03/2024-DGTR, dated 12th February 2025. The duties imposed are in the range of USD 460 – 681 per MT.

Chapter 37 – Photographic or cinematographic goods

Final Findings issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Black Toner in Powder Form from China, Malaysia and Taiwan. (06 May)

The DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Black Toner in Powder Form from China, Malaysia and Taiwan. The Authority found that while the imports from subject countries declined due to imposition of anti-dumping duty, imports from Taiwan increased significantly over the injury period despite the duties in place. The production, sales and capacity utilization of the domestic industry declined in the period of investigation when compared to the immediately preceding year. Similarly, the profits, cash profits and return on capital employed also declined in the period of investigation. While the relatively improved condition of the domestic industry demonstrated the effectiveness of the current duties in countering the effects of dumped imports, the industry nonetheless experienced negative growth in both volume and profitability during the period of investigation. The Authority held that there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry as the producers in the subject countries hold significant capacities as well as inventories and India is a price attractive market. Moreover, the producers of the subject countries are not only dumping in India but also exporting the subject goods to third countries at dumped and injurious prices. Therefore, the Authority has recommended continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous chemical products

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Glufosinate and its salt from China. (08 May)

The Central Government, on 8th May 2025 imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Glufosinate and its salt from China pursuant to recommendations made by DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/19/2024-DGTR, dated 10th February 2025. The duty imposed is USD 2,998 per MT.

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Thiram in any form from the European Union. (15 May)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Thiram in any form from the European Union. The Authority held that the landed price of imports was below the selling price of the domestic industry. Due to the low prices of imports, the domestic industry was not able to increase its selling price in line with increase in cost of sales. Despite holding significant capacities, the market share of the domestic industry remained low, and the market was dominated by dumped imports of the product under consideration. The dumped prices of the product under consideration adversely affected the performance of the domestic industry. The domestic industry incurred financial losses, cash losses, and recorded a negative return on capital employed.

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass from China and Vietnam. (08 May)

The Central Government, on 8th May 2025 imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass from China and Vietnam pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/29/2023-DGTR, dated 10th February 2025. The dutiesimposed are in the range of USD 658 – 664 per MT for imports from China and USD 570 – 664 per MT for imports from Vietnam.

Imposition of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Textured Toughened (Tempered) Coated or Uncoated Glass from Vietnam. (10 May)

The Central Government, on 10th May 2025 imposed anti-subsidy duty on imports of Textured Toughened (Tempered) Coated or Uncoated Glass from Vietnam pursuant to recommendations of the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/32/2023-DGTR, dated 11th February 2025. The duties imposed are in the range of 593 – 664 USD per MT.

Imposition of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Textured Toughened (Tempered) Coated or Uncoated Glass from Vietnam. (10 May)

The Central Government, on 10th May 2025 imposed anti-subsidy duty on imports of Textured Toughened (Tempered) Coated or Uncoated Glass from Vietnam pursuant to recommendations of the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/32/2023-DGTR, dated 11th February 2025. The duties imposed are in the range of 593 – 664 USD per MT.

Global Updates

Chapter 25 – Salt; sulphur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Active Anode Material from China. (28 May)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Silicon Metal from Russia. (01 May)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Silicon Metal from Angola, Australia, Laos and Norway, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from Australia, Laos, Norway and Thailand. (21 May)

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Sol Gel Alumina-Based Ceramic Abrasive Grains from China. (22 May)

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Trade remedial measures against India

China

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cypermethrin from India. (05 May)

The Ministry of Commerce has determined that exporters from India were dumping the goods in China. Accordingly, anti-dumping duties in the range of 48.4% to 166.2% were imposed on exports from India. The investigation was initiated based on a request filed by Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Limited, on 7 th May 2024.

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hexamethylenetetramine from China, Germany, India, and Saudi Arabia. (06 May)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that Indian producers were dumping the subject goods in USA during the period of investigation, that is from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2024. The Department determined a preliminary dumping margin of 3.28% for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Limited. For the other non-cooperating producers, a dumping margin of 105.76% was determined. For all other companies, a dumping margin of 3.28% was determined. Dumping margin upto 405.19%, 52.14-80.66% and 4.96% was determined for China, Germany and Saudi Arabia respectively.

Imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of 2,4- Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid from China and India. (27 May)

The USDOC and the USITC have determined that imports from India and China were dumped, and the producers received countervailable subsidies, which caused material injury to the industry in the USA. Accordingly, the USDOC has issued notice for imposition of duties. Anti-dumping duty upto 25.85% and anti-subsidy duty upto 6.32% has been imposed.

Other trade remedial measures

South Korea

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Butyl Glycol Ether from Saudi Arabia. (16 May)

Türkiye

Final affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of Ethyl Acetate. (27 May)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Sodium Gluconate from China. (25 May)

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anticircumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of 1-Hydroxyethylidene-1, 1-Diphosphonic Acid from China, by imports of 1-Hydroxyethylidene-1, 1-Diphosphonic Acid in solid or powder form. (09 May)

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antisubsidy investigation into imports of Erythritol from China. (16 May)

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Dioctyl Terephthalate from Malaysia, Poland, Taiwan and Türkiye. (22 May)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anticircumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Monosodium Glutamate from China, by exports of Monosodium Glutamate completed in Malaysia using glutamic acid produced in China. (29 May)

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous chemical products

Canada

Termination of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Renewable Diesel from the USA. (9 May)

EU

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Biodiesel from Argentina. (05 May)

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Final determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of antidumping duty on imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate Films, Sheets and Strips from India. (16 May)

The USDOC determined that while Jindal Poly Films Limited has dumped the subject goods during the period of review, that is 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2023, SRF Limited and its related companies have not dumped the subject goods during the same period. A dumping margin of 24.14% was determined for Jindal Poly Films Limited and a dumping margin of 0% was determined for SRF Limited.

Other trade remedial measures

China

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyoxymethylene Copolymer from the EU, Japan, Taiwan and the USA. (18 May)

EU

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Polyethylene Terephthalate from Vietnam. (22 May)

Chapter 44 – Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

Morocco

Initiation of sunset review of safeguard duty on imports of Coated Wood Boards. (12 May)

South Korea

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fiberboards from Thailand. (07 May)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of certain Lined Paper Products from India. (14 May)

The USDOC has determined that Indian exporters received countervailable subsidies for production of subject goods during the period of review, that is 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. A subsidy margin of 2.50% was determined for the sole mandatory participant, namely Navneet Education Limited.

Other trade remedial measures

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antidumping investigation into imports of Thermoformed Moulded Fiber Products from China and Vietnam. (12 May)

Preliminary determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Paper File Folders from Cambodia and Sri Lanka. (29 May)

Chapter 52 – Cotton Indonesia

Final affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of Cotton Yarn. (27 May)

Chapter 54 – Man-made filaments; strip and the like of man-made textile materials

Indonesia

Termination of safeguard investigation into imports of Woven Fabrics of Artificial Filament Yarn. (12 May)

Chapter 55 – Man-made staple fibres

Trade remedial actions against India

Türkiye

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Synthetic or Artificial Staple Fibres from China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam. (21 May)

The Ministry of Commerce initiated the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports from India and other countries. The request for initiation of review was filed by 14 Turkish producers. The duties were originally imposed in January 2009. Exports from India are currently subject to anti-dumping duty of USD 0.29 to 0.39 USD per kilogram.

Chapter 68 – Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Quartz Surface Products from India and Türkiye. (01 May)

The USDOC has initiated the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of subject goods from India and Türkiye. Anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties were originally imposed on 22nd June 2020, pursuant to the final affirmative determination by USDOC and USITC. The original duties are due to expire on 21st June 2025.

Chapter 69 – Ceramic products

Mexico

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Ceramic and Porcelain Tableware from China. (15 May)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Ceramic Tiles from China. (01 May)

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antisubsidy investigation into imports of Float Glass Products from China and Malaysia. (16 May)

Chapter 72 – Iron and steel

Trade remedial measures against India

Malaysia

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Flat-Rolled Products of Iron or Non-Alloy Steel from China, India, Japan and South Korea. (10 May)

The Government of Malaysia initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports from India and other countries, on 12th August 2024, following a petition filed by Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Bhd. The investigation concluded that the dumped imports had caused material injury to the industry in Malaysia. As a result, the Government imposed anti-dumping duty of 27.88% on imports from India. The duty is effective from 11thMay 2025 and will remain in force until 10th May 2030.

Other trade remedial measures

Australia

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Steel Reinforcing Bars from China. (05 May)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot-rolled Rods in Coils of Steel from China. (19 May)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Corner Beads and Angles from China. (30 May)

Canada

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Strappings from China, South Korea, Türkiye and Vietnam, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from China. (12 May)

EU

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Tinplate from China. (28 May)

South Africa

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of certain Flat-rolled Products of Iron, Non-alloy Steel, or other Alloy (not including Stainless Steel). (16 May)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Carbon and certain Alloy Steel Wire Rods from China. (01 May)

Imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Ferrosilicon from Brazil, Kazakhstan and Malaysia. (20 May)

Chapter 73 – Articles of Iron or Steel

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Final determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Oil Country Tubular Goods from India. (13 May)

The USDOC has determined that Indian exporters did not dump the subject goods during the period of review, that is 1st September 2022 to 31st August 2023. However, the USDOC determined that Indian exporters received countervailable subsidies for production of the subject goods during the period of review, that is 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. A dumping margin of 0% and a subsidy margin of 2.31% was determined for the sole mandatory participant, namely Surya Roshni Limited.

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Large Diameter Welded Pipes from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Türkiye. (14 May)

The USDOC and the USITC have determined that revocation of duties on imports from India and other countries would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and provision of countervailable subsidies and consequent material injury to the industry in the USA. Accordingly, the USDOC has issued notice for continuation of duties. The duties were originally imposed on 6th March 2019.

Anti-dumping duty upto 16.75% and anti-subsidy duty upto 541.15% has been continued.

Other trade remedial measures

Canada

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Carbon Steel Fasteners from China and Taiwan, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China. (6 May)

Columbia

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Welded Conduit Pipes from China. (21 May)

Mexico

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Stainless-Steel Sinks from China. (08 May)

Ukraine

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Seamless Hot-deformed Steel Pipes from China. (23 May)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Ferrous Metal Products from China. (24 May)

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Steel Nails from China. (01 May)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Steel Threaded Rods from China. (09 May)

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties into imports of Circular Welded Austenitic Stainless Pressure Pipes from China. (28 May)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Welded Stainless Steel Pressure Pipes from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (28 May)

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

United States of America

Imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Disposable Aluminium Containers, Pans, Trays, and Lids from China. (08 May)

Chapter 84 – Machinery and mechanical appliances; Electrical equipment; Parts thereof; Sound recorders and reproducers, Television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

South Korea

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Industrial Robots from China and Japan. (02 May)

United Kingdom

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of certain Excavators from China. (14 May)

United States of America

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes from Japan. (07 May)

Chapter 85 – Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

Türkiye

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Junction Boxes for Solar Panels from China. (25 May)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Aluminium Frames for Solar Panels from China. (25 May)

Ukraine

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cable and Wire Products from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye. (23 May)

Chapter 87 – Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof

Canada

Termination of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Container Chassis from China, when exported from Vietnam. (23 May)

Chapter 94 – Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishing; *luminaires and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like; prefabricated building

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Mattresses from China. (28 May)

Chapter 96 – Miscellaneous manufactured articles

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hard Empty Capsules from Brazil, China, India and Vietnam. (29 May)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that Indian producers were dumping the subject goods in USA during the period of investigation, that is from 1st October 2023 to 30th September 2024. The Department determined a preliminary dumping margin of 3.60% for HealthCaps India Limited. A dumping margin of 24.78% was determined for ACG Associated Capsules Private Limited and its related companies. For all other companies, a dumping margin of 14.19% was determined. A dumping margin upto 77.29%, 172.24% and 10% was determined for Brazil, China and Vietnam respectively.