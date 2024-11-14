TPM Newsletter: November 2024 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals, organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals, of radioactive elements or isotopes

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Soda Ash from Iran, Russia and Türkiye. (30 Sep)1

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Soda Ash from Iran, Russia and Türkiye, pursuant to an application filed by Alkali Manufacturers Association of India on behalf of RSPL Limited, DCW Limited, Nirma Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited and GHCL Limited. The DGTR found that there was prima facie evidence of material injury and threat of material injury to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports. The subject imports increased significantly, and were undercutting and depressing the prices of the domestic industry. Due to this, the profitability of the domestic industry has declined.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Isopropyl Alcohol from China. (22 Oct)

The Central Government has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Isopropyl Alcohol from China. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/09/2024 – DGTR, dated 14th August 2024. The anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of subject goods is in the range of USD 82 -217 per MT.

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous chemical products

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sulphur Black from China. (22 Oct)2

The Central Government has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Sulphur Black from China. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/08/2023 – DGTR, dated 7th August 2024. The anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of subject goods is in the range of USD 271 – 379 per MT.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) from China. (22 Oct)

The Central Government has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) from China. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/23/2023 – DGTR, dated 6th August 2024. The anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of subject goods is upto USD 1.58 per kg.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Cellophane Transparent Film from China. (22 Oct)3

The Central Government has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Cellophane Transparent Film from China. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/18/2023 – DGTR, dated 6th August 2024. The anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of subject goods is USD 1.34 per kg.

Chapter 48 - Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Virgin Multi-Layer Paperboards from Chile and China. (30 Sep)4

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Virgin Multi-Layer Paperboards from Chile and China, pursuant to an application filed by the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) on behalf of the domestic industry. Century Textiles and Industries Limited, Emami Paper Mills Limited, ITC Limited, JK Paper Limited and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited constitute the domestic industry in this investigation. The petition has been supported by West Coast Paper Mills Limited. The DGTR found that there is sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping and material injury to the domestic industry.

Chapter 70 – Glass and Glassware

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Unframed Glass Mirror from China. (21 Oct)

The Central Government has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Unframed Glass Mirror from China. The imposition was recommended by the DGTR vide the Final Findings Notification No. 06/12/2023 – DGTR, dated 23rd July 2024. The anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of subject goods is USD 234 per MT.

Chapter 74 – Copper and articles thereof

Extension of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rod from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (04 Oct)

The Central Government has extended the anti-subsidy duty imposed on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rod from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam till 7th July 2025. The original anti-subsidy duty was set to expire on 7th January 2025.

Chapter 83 – Miscellaneous articles of base metal

Final Findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Telescopic Channel Drawer Slider from China. (19 Oct)5

The DGTR issued final findings recommending imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Telescopic Channel Drawer Slider from China. The investigation was initiated pursuant to an application filed by Highhope Furniture Fittings Manufacturers Associates Private Limited. The Authority concluded that the imports of the product under consideration increased. The subject imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. Further, the domestic industry has been operating at a low-capacity utilization. The market share held by the domestic industry remained low despite having the capacity to cater to the demand of the domestic market.

Chapter 84 - Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

Final Findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Digital Offset Printing Plates from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam. (28 Sep)

The DGTR issued final findings recommending continuation of anti-dumping duties on imports of Digital Offset Printing Plates from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, pursuant to an application filed by TechNova Imaging Systems Limited. The Authority concluded that there is likelihood of continuation / recurrence of dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry. Despite previously having an anti-dumping duty in place, the volume of imports from the subject countries still increased. The subject imports are undercutting and depressing the prices of the domestic industry. The producers in the subject countries are holding surplus capacities and have continued to dump the subject goods in India. There is likelihood of diversion of exports to India in case of cessation of anti-dumping duty as the Chinese producers face trade remedial measures in third countries.

Global Updates

Chapter 07 – Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

Brazil

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fresh or Chilled Garlic from China. (02 Oct)

Chapter 22 – Beverages, spirits and vinegar

China

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Brandy from EU. (08 Oct)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

China

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hydroiodic Acid from Japan and USA. (15 Oct)

USA

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Strontium Chromate from Austria and France. (01 Oct)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Hexametaphosphate from China. (10 Oct)

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

China

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Ethanolamine from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and USA. (15 Oct)

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antisubsidy investigation into imports of certain Alkyl Phosphate Esters from China. (04 Oct)

Chapter 31 – Fertilizers

EU

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Urea and Ammonium Nitrate Mixtures from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and USA. (08 Oct)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments and other items

Brazil

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Titanium Dioxide Pigments from China. (18 Oct)

Chapter 35 – Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes

Canada

Final determination issued by the CBSA in the anti-dumping and antisubsidy investigations into imports of High Protein Content Pea Protein from China. (21 Oct)

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Granular Polytetrafluoroethylene Resin from India. (10 Oct)

The USDOC determined that Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited was dumping the subject goods in the U.S. market during the period of review, that is 2 nd September 2021 to 28th February 2023. The USDOC determined a dumping margin of 2.40% for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

USA

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Plastic Decorative Ribbons from China. (24 Oct)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain New Pneumatic Off-the-Road Tires from India. (17 and 22 Oct)

The USDOC determined that exports from India were being dumped during the period of review, that is 1st March 2022 to 28th February 2023. A dumping margin of 2.76% was determined for Asian Tire Factory Limited and Lyallpur Rubber Mills; 2.62% for ATC Tires Private Limited and ATC Tires AP Private Limited; and 2.63% for companies not selected for individual review. Further, the USDOC also determined that the Indian producers, barring one producer, received countervailable subsidies during the period of review, that is 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. A subsidy rate of 1.70% was determined for ATC Tires Private Limited and companies not selected for individual review, while a rate of 0.34% (de minimis) was determined for Balkrishna Industries Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Truck and Bus Tires from Thailand. (17 Oct)

Chapter 44 – Wood and articles of wood

EU

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hardwood Plywood from China. (11 Oct)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Lined Paper Products from India. (10 Oct)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that Indian producers were not dumping the subject goods in the U.S. market during the period of review, that is 1st September 2022, to 31st August 2023. However, the USDOC preliminarily determined that Navneet Education Limited received countervailable subsidies during the period of review, that is 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. The USDOC preliminarily determined a subsidy rate of 2.50% for the producer.

Chapter 55 – Man-made staple fiber

Trade remedial actions against India

Brazil

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyester Fibers from China, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (18 Oct)

The DECOM has preliminarily determined that imports from India, among other countries were being dumped in the Brazilian market. Accordingly, the DECOM imposed provisional anti-dumping duty for a period of 6 months, pending the conclusion of the investigation. However, the DECOM has determined that exports by Thai exporter Zhongthai Chemical Fiber Co. Limited and Vietnamese exporter Vietnam New Century Polyester Fibre Co. Limited would not be subject to the provisional duty.

Chapter 68 – Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Quartz Surface Products from China. (04 and 09 Oct)

Chapter 69 – Ceramic products

UK

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Ceramic Tiles from China. (18 Oct)

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

EU

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Glass Fibre Yarns from China. (11 Oct)

USA

Termination of anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Glass Wine Bottles from China. (09 Oct)

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

Trade remedial actions against India

Türkiye

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hot Rolled Flat Steel Products from China, India, Japan and Russia. (11 Oct)

The Ministry of Commerce has determined that exports from India, among other countries, were being dumped and such imports caused injury to the Turkish domestic producers. A dumping margin of 6.10% was determined for Tata Steel Limited, while a dumping margin of 9% was determined for all other Indian exporters.

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rods from India. (15 Oct)

The USDOC determined that the subject goods exported from India were being dumped in the U.S. market during the period of review, that is 1 st April 2022 to 31st March 2023. The USDOC determined a dumping margin of 10.94% for Shree Luxmi Fasteners and other companies not selected for individual review, while a margin of 0% was determined for Mangal Steel Enterprises Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

Australia

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Quenched and Tempered Steel Plates from Finland, Japan and Sweden. (03 Oct)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot-rolled Structural Steel Sections from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. (10 Oct)

Brazil

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Metal Sheets of Carbon Steel from China. (18 Oct)

Canada

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Wire Rods from China, Egypt and Vietnam. (04 Oct)

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot Rolled Carbon Steel Plates from Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Romania. (08 Oct)

Malaysia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Wire Rods from China, Indonesia and Vietnam. (10 Oct)

South Korea

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Carbon steel and other alloy steel hot-rolled plates from China. (04 Oct)

Vietnam

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Flat-rolled Painted Alloy or Non-alloy Steel Products from China and South Korea. (24 Oct)

USA

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain CorrosionResistant Steel Products from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Türkiye, UAE and Vietnam, and antisubsidy investigation into imports from Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Vietnam. (02 Oct)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron or steel

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antisubsidy investigation into imports of certain High Chrome Cast Iron Grinding Media from India. (04 Oct)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that Indian producers were receiving countervailable subsidies during the period of investigation, that is 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The USDOC preliminarily determined a subsidy rate of 3.36% for on AIA Engineering Limited, Vega Industries (Middle East) F.Z.C, Welcast Steels Limited and all other exporters.

Preliminary determination issued in the administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Oil Country Tubular Goods from India. (10 Oct)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that Oil Country Tubular Goods from India were not dumped in the U.S. market, during the period of review, that is 1st September 2022 to 31st August 2023. Accordingly, a dumping margin of 0% was determined for Surya Roshni Limited. However, it was preliminarily determined that the producer received countervailable subsidies during the period of review, that is 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. The USDOC preliminarily determined a subsidy rate of 2.31% for Surya Roshni Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

Brazil

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Lowcarbon and Low-alloy Flat-rolled Products of Continuous Casting Steel from China, South Africa and South Korea. (01 Oct)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Flat-rolled Product of Austenitic Stainless Steel from China and Taiwan. (01 Oct)

Canada

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Carbon Welded Steel Pipes from Pakistan, the Philippines, Türkiye and Vietnam. (16 Oct)

EU

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Screws without heads from China. (17 Oct)

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Non-Malleable Cast Iron Pipe Fittings from China. (08 Oct)

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Aluminium Extrusions from China, Columbia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, UAE and Vietnam. (03 Oct)

The USDOC determined that imports of Aluminium Extrusions from India, among other countries, were being dumped in the U.S. market, except by one exporter. A dumping margin of 39.05% was determined for 10 producers that were found to be non-cooperative in the investigation, while a margin of 19.53% was determined for all other Indian exporters, barring one. Finally, a dumping margin of 0% was determined for Maan Aluminium Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

Canada

Affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the expiry review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Unitized Wall Modules from China. (10 Oct)

EU

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminium Radiators from China. (15 Oct)

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Aluminium Extrusions from China, Indonesia, Mexico and Türkiye. (03 Oct)\

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

Argentina

Termination of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Dishwashers from China. (16 Oct)

USA

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Large Residential Washers from Mexico. (17 Oct)

Chapter 85 – Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof

EU

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Graphite Electrode Systems from China, when imported in the form of artificial graphite in blocks or cylinders from China. (18 Oct)

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the antisubsidy investigation into imports of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, whether or not assembled into Modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (04 Oct)

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, whether or not assembled into Modules from China. (07 Oct)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Raw Flexible Magnets from China. (11 Oct)

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Utility Scale Wind Towers from China and Vietnam. (11 Oct)

Chapter 90 – Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus

Brazil

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Nebulizers from China. (18 Oct)

Footnotes

