Trade Remedial Actions

Final Findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United States of America...

Indian Updates

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Final Findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United States of America. (29 Jun)

The DGTR issued final findings recommending imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (IIR) from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United States of America. The investigation was initiated pursuant to an application filed by Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited. The Authority concluded that the domestic industry suffered material injury as a result of the dumped goods from the subject countries. The domestic industry suffered losses, cash losses, and recorded a negative return on investment. The Authority, therefore, recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the subject imports.

Continuation of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Pneumatic Radial Tyre for buses and lorries from China. (19 Jul)

The Central Government on 19th no. 7/30/2023-DGTR, 22nd April 2024. The original anti-subsidy duty was imposed by the Central Government on 24th June 2019. The anti-subsidy duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject country is 17.57% of the CIF value.

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

Final July 2024 continued imposition of anti-subsidy duty on the imports of Pneumatic Radial Tyre for buses and lorries imported from China. The continuation of the anti-subsidy duty was recommended by the DGTR vide the Final Findings notification Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Unframed Glass Mirror from China. (23 Jul)

The DGTR issued final findings recommending imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Unframed Glass Mirror from China. The investigation was

initiated pursuant to an application filed by All India Manufacturers Association. The DGTR concluded that the domestic industry has suffered material injury due to dumped imports from the subject country. The imports were severely undercutting the prices of the domestic industry and were below the cost of sales of the domestic industry. The production, sales, and profitability of the domestic industry declined over the injury period.

Chapter 74 – Copper and articles thereof

Initiation of sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rod from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (29 Jun)

The DGTR initiated a sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rod from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The application was filed by the Indian Primary Copper Producers' Association. The DGTR noted that there is prima facie evidence of continuation or recurrence of subsidization of subject goods and likelihood of injury to the domestic industry.

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Anodized Aluminium Frames for Solar Panels/Modules from China. (29 Jun)

The DGTR issued final findings recommending imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Anodized Aluminium Frames for Solar Panels/Modules from China. The investigation was initiated pursuant to an application filed by Vishakha Metals Private Limited. The DGTR concluded that the establishment of the domestic industry has been materially retarded due to the dumped imports from the subject country. The imports were priced below the target prices of the domestic industry leading to profits, cash profits, and return on investment being dismal. The Authority found that there is no evidence that imposition of the duty would materially impact the consumers, downstream industry or the public at large.

Global Updates

Chapter 03 – Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Frozen Warmwater Shrimp from India. (10 Jul)

The USDOC determined that the subject goods were being dumped in USA during the period of review, that is 1st February 2022 to 31st January 2023. The USDOC determined a dumping margin of 2.49% for NK Marine Exports LLP and the non-sampled companies, while a margin of 0% was determined for RSA Marines and Royal Oceans.

Chapter 04 – Dairy produce; birds' eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

Columbia

Initiation of anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Powdered Milk from USA. (03 Jul)

Chapter 12 – Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruits; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Initiation of administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Organic Soybean Meal from India. (05 Jul)

The USDOC has initiated administrative reviews of anti-dumping duty, with the period of review as 1st May 2023 to 30th April 2024 and anti-subsidy duty with the period of review as 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023. Previously, anti-dumping duty in the range of 3.07-18.80% was imposed on the exporters from India, while anti-subsidy duty in the range of 9.57-283.91% was imposed.

Chapter 19 – Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers' wares

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Pasta from Italy and Türkiye (09 and 11 Jul)

Chapter 25 –Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary negative determination in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Quartz Surface Products from India. (09 Jul)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that the subject goods were not being dumped in USA during the period of review, that is 1st June 2022 to 31st May 2023. The review covered 48 Indian exporters. Further, the USDOC determined that 28 Indian exporters did not export the subject goods during the period of review.

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

Australia

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Silicon Metal from China. (02 Jul)

EU

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. (11 Jul)

USA

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Persulfates from China. (01 Jul)

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Glycine from India. (05 Jul)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that certain producers and exporters from India did not engage in dumping of subject merchandise during the period of review, that is, 1st June 2022 to 31st May 2023. However, it determined that Kumar Industries received countervailable subsidies during the period of review 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. The USDOC determined a subsidy margin of 2.01% for Kumar Industries.

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Melamine from India. (22 Jul)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were being provided to producers and exporters of Melamine from India during the period of investigation, that is 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023. The USDOC determined a subsidy margin of 17.09% for the cooperative and all other exporters or producers from India.

Trade remedial actions against other countries

Brazil

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Phthalic Anhydride from China. (15 Jul)

EU

Termination of anti-subsidy investigation into imports of certain Alkyl Phosphate Esters from China. (12 Jul)

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Erythritol from China. (19 Jul)

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Monosodium Glutamate from China and exported from Malaysia. (22 Jul)

Initiation of anti-dumping duty investigation into imports of Glyoxylic Acid from China (25 Jul)

USA

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Vanillin from China. (01 Jul)

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Melamine from Trinidad and Tobago, Germany and Qatar (22 Jul)

Affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Citric Acid from Belgium, Colombia and Thailand. (16 Jul)

Chapter 31 – Fertilizers

USA

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Nitrate from China and Germany and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China. (01 Jul)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments, paints, varnishes, putty and mastics

USA

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Stilbenic OBAs from China and Taiwan. (01 Jul)

Chapter 35 – Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes

Canada

Preliminary affirmative determination by the CBSA in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of High Protein Content Pea Protein. (22 Jul)

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of certain Pea Protein from China. (05 Jul)

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous chemical products

USA

Preliminary negative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Hydrofluorocarbon Blends from China by imports of R-410B from Mexico. (02 Jul)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Hydrofluorocarbon Blends from China by imports of R-410A and R-410B from Türkiye. (11 Jul)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Hydrofluorocarbon Blends from China by imports of R-410B, R-407G and a certain custom blend from China and further processed in USA. (11 Jul)

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions India

EU

Initiation of expiry review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of certain Polyethylene Terephthalate from India (26 July)

The Commission initiated an expiry review to determine whether the exporters in India have continued to receive countervailable subsidies and whether expiry of duties on imports of such subsidised goods is likely to result in continuation or recurrence of injury to the Union industry. The application requesting the review was filed by PET Europe. The duties were first imposed in November 2000.

UK

Initiation of transition review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of certain Polyethylene Terephthalate from India. (10 Jul)

The UK TRA initiated a transition review of anti-subsidy duty on exports from India to determine whether there is a need to continue to the duty imposed by

EU, prior to Brexit. The period of investigation for the review is 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023.

USA

Initiation of administrative review by the USDOC of anti-subsidy duties imposed on imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin from India (05 Jul)

The USDOC has initiated an administrative review of the anti-subsidy duty on imports of subject goods from India during the period of review, that is 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023. In the previous review, the USDOC determined an anti-subsidy rate in the range of 5.12-153.8% for the Indian exporters.

Trade remedial actions against other countries

Brazil

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyether Polyol from China. (29 Jul)

EU

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Epoxy Resins from China, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. (01 Jul)

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyvinyl Chloride – Suspension from Egypt and USA. (12 Jul)

Indonesia

Initiation of sunset review of safeguard measures imposed on imports of Expansible Polystyrene in the form of granules. (23 Jul)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Brazil

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of New Radial Passenger and Car Tyres from China. (24 Jul)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Trade remedial actions India

USA

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Paper Shopping Bags from Cambodia, China, Colombia, India, Malaysia, Portugal, Taiwan and Vietnam, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China and India. (05 and 18 Jul)

Following an affirmative determination by the USITC, the USDOC issued anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty orders on imports from India, among other countries. Anti-dumping duty in the range of 0-53.05% have been imposed on the Indian exporters, while anti-subsidy duty in the range of 2.38-4.81% was imposed.

Trade remedial actions against other countries

Brazil

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Semi-rigid Cardboards from Chile. (04 Jul)

Colombia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Photocopy Paper from Brazil. (16 Jul)

Türkiye

Imposition of safeguard measures on imports of Straw Fluting Paper and Testliner. (28 Jul)

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of certain Paper Plates from China and Vietnam. (01 Jul)

Chapter 55 – Man-made staple fibres

Mexico

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyester Staple Fiber from China. (01 Jul)

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the safeguard investigation into imports of Fine Denier Polyester Staple Fiber. (09 Jul)

Chapter 63 – Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags

Madagascar

Imposition of safeguard measure on imports of Sacks and Sheaths of Polypropylene. (18 Jul)

USA

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Laminated Woven Sacks from China. (01 Jul)

Chapter 69 – Ceramic products

EU

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Ceramic Tableware and Kitchenware from China. (12 Jul)

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

Brazil

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Clear Float Glass from Malaysia, Pakistan and Türkiye. (24 Jul)

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

Trade remedial actions against India

Vietnam

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hot-rolled Steel from China and India. (26 Jul)

The TRA initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports from China and India. The request for initiation of investigation was filed by several Vietnamese steel producers. While the application requesting initiation was filed on 19th March 2024, the TRA sought additional information and completed documents from the steel producers prior to initiation.

USA

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Hot-rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products from China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand and Ukraine, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from India, Indonesia and Thailand. (01 Jul)

The USDOC and USITC have initiated sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties imposed on imports from India, among other countries. At present, the Indian exports are subject to anti-dumping duty upto 44.40%. Further, anti-subsidy duty at the rate of 336.62% on Essar Steel Limited, 360.23% on Ispat Industries Limited, 346.61% on Steel Authority of India, 337.51% on Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited and 344.44% for other producers is leviable.

Initiation of administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Silicomanganese from India. (05 Jul)

The USDOC has initiated an administrative review of anti-dumping duty with the period of review as 1st May 2023 to 30th April 2024. The review was initiated based on request by the Indian exporter, Maithan Alloys Limited. In the previous review, the USDOC determined a dumping margin of 1.01% for the exporter.

Trade remedial actions against other countries

Brazil

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Flat-rolled Silicon Steel with Non-oriented Grains from China, Germany, South Korea and Taiwan. (12 Jul)

Colombia

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Galvanized and Galvalume Smooth Sheets from China. (16 Jul)

South Africa

Imposition of provisional safeguard measures on imports of Hot-Rolled Steel Products. (08 July)

Türkiye

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cold-rolled Stainless Flat Steel Products from China and Indonesia. (28 June)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Flat-rolled Products of Tin-Coated Iron or Non-Alloyed Steel from Germany, China, Japan, South Korea and Serbia. (28 Jun)

USA

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Tin Mill Products from Japan. (17 Jul)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron or steel

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Cold Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel from India. (05 Jul)

The USDOC preliminarily determined that Goodluck India Limited and Tube Products of India Limited were dumping the subject goods during the period of review, that is 1st June 2022 to 31st May 2023. The USDOC determined a dumping margin of 2.64% for Goodluck India Limited and 2.44% for Tube Products of India Limited.

Trade remedial actions against other countries

Brazil

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Welded Steel Tubes from China. (25 Jul)

Canada

Affirmative determination in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Carbon Steel Welded Pipes from China. (18 Jul)

EU

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Threaded Tubes or Pipe Cast Fittings of Malleable Cast Iron and Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron from China and Thailand. (24 Jul)

USA

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Utility Scale Wind Towers from China. (26 Jul)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Steel Propane Cylinders from China and Thailand and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China. (01 Jul)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Steel Wire Garment Hangers from China. (01 Jul)

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

Eurasian Economic Union

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminium Tape from China and exported from Azerbaijan. (12 Jul)

Thailand

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Aluminium Extrusions from China. (16 Jul)

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Disposable Aluminium Containers, Pans, Trays and Lids from China. (02 Jul)

Chapter 82 – Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal

Ghana

Imposition of safeguard measures on imports of Matchets. (05 July)

Chapter 83 – Miscellaneous Articles of Base Metal

Brazil

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Brass Keys from China, Columbia and Peru. (12 Jul)

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

Argentina

Termination of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Elevators from China. (03 Jul)

EU

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Mobile Access Equipment from China. (12 Jul)

USA

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Large Top Mount Combination Refrigerator Freezers from Thailand. (16 Jul)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Large Residential Washers from Mexico. (24 Jul)

Chapter 85 – Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof, sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

Trade remedial actions against India

EU

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Optical Fibre Cables from India. (12 Jul)

The Commission imposed provisional duties having determined that the subject imports caused material injury to the Union Industry. The Commission imposed duties at the rate of 6.9% for MP Birla Group, 11.4% for Sterlite Group, 9% for other cooperating exporters and 11.4% for all non-cooperating exporters from India. The request for initiation of investigation was filed by Acome S.A. and Corning Optical Group.

Trade remedial actions against other countries

Brazil

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Optical Fiber Cables from China. (04 Jul)

Chapter 86 – Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment

Australia

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Railway Wheels from China and revocation of anti-dumping duty on such imports from France. (11 Jul)

Chapter 87 – Vehicles other than Railway or Tramway Rolling-Stock, and Parts and Accessories Thereof

EU

Imposition of provisional anti-subsidy duty on imports of New Battery Electric Vehicles from China. (04 Jul)

USA

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of certain Low Speed Personal Transportation Vehicles from China. (16 Jul)

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of certain Brake Drums from China and Türkiye. (17 Jul)

Chapter 94 – Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishing; luminaires and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Mattresses from India, Kosovo, Mexico and Spain. (22 Jul)

The USDOC determined that imports of mattresses from India, among other countries, were being dumped in USA during the period of investigation, that is 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2023. The USDOC determined a dumping margin of 42.76% for International Comfort Technologies Private Limited, Sheela Foam Limited, and Raj Mahal Fabrics, while dumping margin of 13.35% was determined for all other exporters.

Trade remedial actions against other countries

USA

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Mattresses from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Burma, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, Slovenia and Taiwan. (11 Jul)

Final negative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Mattresses from Indonesia. (22 Jul)

