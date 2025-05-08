TPM Newsletter: May 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Final Findings issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aniline from China. (22 Apr)

The DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aniline from China. The Authority found that the volume of dumped imports increased significantly over the injury period leading to a decline in imports from other countries. Additionally, the subject imports were undercutting and suppressing the prices of the domestic industry resulting in losses. The market share of the domestic industry as well as the Indian industry declined over the injury period. Further, the profitability and return on capital employed of the domestic industry also declined. The Authority further found that there is a likelihood of dumping and injury in case of cessation of anti-dumping duty in force as imports from the subject country have increased post the period of investigation and hold the highest share in total imports. Moreover, the producers in the subject country are not only dumping in India but also exporting the subject goods to third countries at dumped and injurious prices. The producers in China hold significant capacities as well as inventories and India is a price attractive market for the Chinese exporters. Therefore, the Authority has recommended continuation of anti-dumping duty.

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

Imposition of provisional safeguard duty on imports of Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products into India. (21 Apr)

The Central Government, on 21st April 2025, imposed provisional safeguard duty on imports of Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products into India pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Preliminary Findings Notification No. 22/01/2024-DGTR, dated 18th March 2025. The provisional duty imposed is in the range of 675 – 964 USD per MT depending upon the product type.

Chapter 74 – Copper and articles thereof

Final Findings issued in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rods from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. (04 Apr)

The DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rods from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The Authority held that the exporters in the subject countries received countervailable subsidies from their respective governments. Further, the Authority determined that there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of subsidisation and injury to the domestic industry in case of cessation of anti-subsidy duty. The Authority held that the exporters in the subject countries are export oriented and have setup excessive capacities. In case of removal of measures, such excessive capacities may be utilized by foreign producers to export the product to India in large quantities. Further, the exports from subject countries to other countries are at injurious prices. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended continuation of anti-subsidy duty.

Global Updates

Chapter 03 – Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Initiation of administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Frozen Warmwater Shrimp from India. (28 Apr)

The USDOC has initiated the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports from India. The period of review has been determined as 01st February 2024 to 31st January 2025. The request for initiation of review was filed by the petitioner as well as various interested parties. The duties were originally imposed in January 2005. The Indian exporters are currently subject to anti-dumping duties in the range of 0%-2.49%.

Chapter 27 – Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

United Kingdom

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Engine Oils and Hydraulic Fluids from Lithuania and UAE. (16 Apr)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic Chemicals

Canada

Affirmative determination issued by the CITT in the expiry review of antidumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Silicon Metal from China. (30 Apr)

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Final affirmative determinations issued by the USDOC and USITC in the antidumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of 2,4- Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid from China and India. (07 and 29 Apr)

The USDOC determined that Indian exporters have dumped the subject merchandise and received countervailable subsidies during the period of investigation, that is 01st January 2023 to 31st December 2023. Dumping margin in the range of 6.10% to 25.83% and a subsidy rate in the range of 5.29% to 6.32% was determined for the Indian exporters. Further, the USITC determined that the dumped and subsidized imports have caused material injury the industry in USA. The USDOC would now issue the duty orders.

Other trade remedial actions

Argentina

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Toluene Diisocyanate from USA. (07 Apr)

European Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Monosodium Glutamate from China, when consigned and imported from Malaysia. (11 Apr)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Chlorinated Isocyanurates from China. (01 Apr)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Monomers and Oligomers from South Korea and Taiwan, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from Taiwan. (23 Apr)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of certain Alkyl Phosphate Esters from China. (25 Apr)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Carbazole Violet Pigment 23 from India. (14 Apr)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that the Indian producers have received countervailable subsidies for production of subject merchandise for the period of review, that is 01st January 2022 to 31st December 2022. Subsidy rate in the range of 3.36% to 8.70% was determined for the Indian exporters.

Other trade remedial actions

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Strontium Chromate from Austria and France. (16 Apr)

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous chemical products

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Final determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of antidumping duty on imports of Glycine from India. (15 Apr)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that certain Indian producers were dumping the subject merchandise during the period of review, that is 01st June 2022 to 31st May 2023. A dumping margin of 0% was determined for Avid Organics Private Limited, 57.17% for Kumar Industries and 28.59% for Bajaj Healthcare Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

United Kingdom

Affirmative determination issued in the transition review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Biodiesel from Argentina. (22 Apr)

