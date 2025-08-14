Antidumping Investigation On Imports Of Ceramic Tiles From India

On August 13th, 2025, the Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation Antidumping Investigation on imports of Ceramic Tiles from Indiain the Mexican Official Gazette.

Petitioners

The companies, Porcelanite Lamosa, S.A. de C.V., Cesantoni, S.A. de C.V. and Nitropiso, S.A. de C.V. are domestic producers in Mexico and requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

The product under investigation is ceramic tiles for floors and walls.

Mexican Tariff Item

Ceramic Tiles enter under tariff items 6907.21.02, 6907.22.02 and 6907.23.02 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry decided to use price references in the Indian domestic market to calculate the normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to submit questionnaire

The last day to submit the questionnaire is September 23rd, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

