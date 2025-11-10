TPM Newsletter: November 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Final Findings issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fluoroelastomer (FKM) from China. (29 Oct)

The DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fluoroelastomer (FKM) from China. The Authority found that imports from the subject country had increased significantly. While the price undercutting was negative for exports by two foreign producers, it was significantly positive for all other producers. Further, the imports catered to significant demand in the Indian market while the domestic industry was operating with idle capacities. The Authority also found that there is likelihood of recurrence or continuation of dumping and injury to the domestic industry in the event of cessation of duties, as dumping had continued from the subject country and the imports had significantly increased. The Authority also noted that the foreign producers had idle capacities, exceeding the demand in India. Further, the producers in the subject country were export oriented and were exporting to third countries at dumped and injurious prices. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended continuation of anti-dumping duty for a further period of 5 years.

Global Updates

Chapter 7 – Edible Vegetables and certain roots and tubers

Brazil

Affirmative determination issued by the DECOM in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fresh or Chilled Garlic from China. (29 Sep)

Chapter 20 – Preparations of Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts or Other Parts of Plants

Columbia

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Frozen Potato from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. (07 Oct)

EU

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Prepared or Preserved Citrus Fruits including Mandarins from China. (21 Oct)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

United States of America

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Barium Carbonate from China. (03 Oct)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Calcium Hypochlorite from China. (03 Oct)

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Preliminary determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Glycine from India. (03 Oct)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that the Indian exporters have received countervailable subsidies for the production and export of subject goods during the period of review, that is 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023. Further, the USDOC has rescinded the administrative review for all Indian exporters who have timely withdrawn their request for administrative review. A subsidy margin of 9.41% was preliminary determined for Kumar Industries and Bajaj Healthcare Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

Brazil

Affirmative determination issued by the DECOM in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Ethanolamines from Germany and the USA. (23 Oct)

South Korea

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Butyl Acrylate from China. (29 Sep)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Monosodium Glutamate from China and Indonesia. (03 Oct)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol from China. (03 Oct)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Brazil

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Titanium Dioxide Pigments from China. (23 Oct)

Eurasian Economic Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. (14 Oct)

Chapter 36 – Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Commodity Matchbooks from India. (03 Oct)

The USDOC has initiated sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of subject goods from India. The anti-dumping duty of 56.19% and anti-subsidy duty of 9.88% were originally imposed on the Indian exporters in 2001 and have been continued since then.

Chapter 39 – Plastic and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

United Kingdom

Continuation of anti-subsidy duty on imports of certain Polyethylene Terephthalate from India. (15 Oct)

Pursuant to a transitional review, the TRA determined that revocation of antisubsidy duty imposed on imports of PET from India would likely lead to continuation of subsidized imports into the United Kingdom, which is likely to cause injury to the domestic industry. The duties were originally imposed by the European Commission when the United Kingdom was part of the EU. The period of investigation for the review was 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023. The duties imposed previously, ranging from 2.3% to 4.43%, were continued for IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Private Limited, Reliance Industries Limited and Senpet Limited. No duty was imposed for Future Polyeters Limited, while duties at 13.8% were continued for all other Indian exporters.

Other trade remedial actions

Argentina

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Self-adhesive Plastic Plates, Sheets, Films, Tapes and Strips from Chile. (13 Oct)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

Türkiye

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Agricultural Tires from Czech Republic and India. (10 Oct)

Pursuant to an application filed by Petlas Tire Industry Inc., the Turkish Ministry of Commerce has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of agricultural tires classified under the HS Code 4011.70.00.00.00 from Czech Republic and India. The application was supported by Billas Tire Industry and Trade Inc., Kocaeli Tire Industry Inc., Qualchem Foreign Trade Inc. and Sumitomo Rubber Ako Tire Industry and Trade Inc. The applicants have claimed that imports from India and other subject countries have increased significantly, causing injury to the industry in Türkiye.

Other trade remedial actions

Columbia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of New Rubber Tyres of a Kind used in Buses or Lorries from China. (21 Oct)

Türkiye

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of New Tires made of various rubbers from Serbia and South Korea, and imports of Light Commercial Vehicle Outer Tires from Czech Republic, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia and South Korea. (10 Oct)

Chapter 48 – Paper and Paperboard; Articles of Paper Pulp, of Paper or of Paperboard

Canada

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Thermoformed Molded Fibre Tableware from China. (15 Oct)

Columbia

Affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Bond Paper from Brazil. (24 Oct)

Chapter 54 – Man-made filaments

Türkiye

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Woven Fabrics of Syntnhetic or Artificial Staple Fibres from China, when imported from Egypt, South Korea and United Arab Emirates. (21 Oct)

Chapter 61 – Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted and Chapter 62 – Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted

Indonesia

Revocation of safeguard measures on imports of Articles of Apparel and Clothing Accessories. (06 Oct)

Chapter 69 – Ceramic Products

Brazil

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Basic and Non-basic Refractories from China. (29 Sep)

Chapter 72 – Iron and steel

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain HotRolled Carbon Steel Flat Products from China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand and Ukraine. (03 Oct)

The USDOC and the USITC have determined that revocation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties imposed on imports from India and other subject countries is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping or exports of subsidized goods and injury to the American Industry, warranting continuation of duties. The duties were originally imposed in December 2001. The Indian exporters are currently subject to anti-dumping duties of 44.40% and anti-subsidy duty ranging between 336.62% to 360.23%.

Other trade remedial actions

Australia

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Flat Rolled Products of non-alloy or other alloy steel from China and South Korea. (24 Oct)

Final negative determination issued in the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Rod in Coil from China, by imports of Coils rolled, cut-to-length and cross-welded into steel mesh. (27 Oct)

Brazil

Affirmative determination issued by the DECOM in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Low-Carbon, Low-Alloy Flat-Rolled Products (Thick Plates) from China, South Korea and Ukraine. (29 Sep)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Wires from Egypt, Malaysia and Spain. (09 Oct)

Affirmative determination issued by the DECOM in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Stainless-Steel Laminates from China and Chinese Taipei. (30 Sep)

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Low-Carbon and Low-Alloy Flat-Rolled Products from Conventional or Continuous Casting from South Africa. (30 Sep)

European Union

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Sheets and Coils from China, Indonesia and Taiwan. (03 Oct)

Thailand

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cold-Rolled Stainless Steel, Coil, Sheet and Strips from Vietnam. (11 Oct)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron and steel

Trade remedial actions against India

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand from Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand and anti-subsidy duty on imports from India. (03 Oct)

The USDOC has initiated sunset review of anti-dumping duty and anti-subsidy duty on imports of subject goods from India and other subject countries. Antidumping duties ranging between 83.65% to 102.07% and anti-subsidy duties of 62.92% were originally imposed on Indian exporters in 2004 and have been continued since then.

Other trade remedial actions

Australia

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Interchangeable Bolted Clipping System Brackets from China. (24 Sep)

Brazil

Termination of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Cords for Tires from China. (13 Oct)

Canada

Affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the sunset review of antidumping duty on imports of certain Carbon Steel Fasteners from China and Chinese Taipei, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China. (02 Oct)

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the antidumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Cast Iron Soil Pipes from China. (09 Oct)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Oil Country Tubular Goods from China. (14 Oct)

European Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Screws without Heads from China. (23 Oct)

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

Australia

Final affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Aluminium Extrusions from China. (16 Oct)

Eurasian Economic Union

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminium Tape from Azerbaijan and China. (14 Oct)

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Aluminum foil from China. (14 Oct)

Chapter 83 – Miscellaneous articles of base metal

Trade remedial actions against other countries

Brazil

Affirmative determination issued by the DECOM in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Padlocks from China. (23 Oct)

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

European Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Track Shoes from China. (20 Oct)

Chapter 86 – Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds

Australia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Freight Railway Wheels from China. (23 Oct)

Chapter 87 – Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof

Canada

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Truck Bodies from China. (24 Oct)

European Union

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Bicycles from China, and as extended to imports of Bicycles consigned from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Tunisia, whether declared as originating in these countries or not. (23 Oct)

Chapter 90 – Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

Chapter 90 – Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

Brazil

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Disposable Syringes from India and Paraguay. (02 Oct)

The DECOM has initiated an investigation to determine whether the Indian exporters were dumping the subject goods in Brazil. The application was filed by Becton Dickson Surgical Industries SA. The response to exporter questionnaire is due on 19th December 2025.

Other trade remedial actions

Türkiye

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Tooth Milling or Scraping Machines used in dentistry from China. (11 Oct)

Chapter 96 – Miscellaneous manufactured articles

Brazil

Affirmative determination issued by the DECOM in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hairbrushes from China. (23 Oct)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.