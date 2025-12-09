TPM Newsletter: December 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the establishment of IS 19377: 2025 2,4-Di-Tertiary Butyl Phenol — Specification, with effect from 30th October 2025.

Amendment of Standard for Anhydrous Ethanol and Gasoline (06 Nov)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of IS 17021: 2018 E 20 Fuel —Admixture of Anhydrous Ethanol and Gasoline —As Fuel for Spark Ignited Engine Powered Vehicles — Specification with effect from 15th October 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 14th April 2026.

Substitution of Standards for some chemicals and metals (10 Nov)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain standards, including the following, with effect from 15th October 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 15th April 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 1213: 2025 Tar and Bituminous Materials — Distillation Test — Methods of Test (Third Revision)

Tar and Bituminous Materials — Distillation Test — Methods of Test (Third Revision) IS 3562: 2025 p-Nitrotoluene, Technical — Specification (Second Revision)

p-Nitrotoluene, Technical — Specification (Second Revision) IS 8111: 2025 N, N-Dimethylaniline — Specification (Second Revision)

N, N-Dimethylaniline — Specification (Second Revision) IS 19370: 2025 2,6-Di-Tertiary Butyl Phenol — Specification

Substitution of Standard for certain Textiles (13 Nov)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of IS 19414: 2025 Textiles — Helideck Landing Net Made from Sisal or Manila Ropes — Specification, with effect from 3rd November 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 3 rd May 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standards for certain Textiles (13 Nov)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of the following Standards, with effect from 3rd October 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 2 nd May 2026.

IS 752: 2023 Textiles — Handloom Cotton Muslin, Bleached — Specification (Second Revision)

Textiles — Handloom Cotton Muslin, Bleached — Specification (Second Revision) IS 8039: 2023 Textiles — Handloom Cotton Mix Saris — Specification (Second Revision).

Substitution of Standards for Phosphorous Oxychloride (17 Nov)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of IS 11657: 2025 Phosphorus Oxychloride, Technical — Specification, with effect from 15th October 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 15th April 2026.

