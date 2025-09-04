TPM Newsletter: September 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 24th July 2025.

Substitution of Standards for some Chemicals (05 Aug)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 24th July 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 24th January 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 5158: 2025 Phthalic Anhydride, Technical — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 6961: 2025 3-Bromobenzanthrone, Technical — Specification (Second Revision)

Withdrawal of Standard for some Chemicals (05 Aug)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the withdrawal of certain Standards, including the following. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 21st July 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 38 – 1976 Specification for Antimony Oxide for Paints (First Revision)

IS 3520: 1992 Water-Soluble Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose — Specification (Second Revision)

Water-Soluble Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose — Specification (Second Revision) IS 13966: 1994 Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose for use in Oil Industry — Specification

Substitution of Standards for some Chemicals (05 Aug)

However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 24th January 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 7351: 2025 Styrenated Phenol — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 8195: 2025 4-Nitro-chlorobenzene — Specification (First Revision)

IS 8397: 2025 2-Nitrotoluene — Specification (First Revision)

IS 12887: 2025 Poly (Ethylene Terephthalate) (PET) Bottles for Packaging of Edible Oils — Specification (First Revision)

Poly (Ethylene Terephthalate) (PET) Bottles for Packaging of Edible Oils — Specification (First Revision) IS 19221: 2025 Vinyl Sulphone Ester of 2,5- Dimethoxyaniline — Specification

Substitution of Standards for Metals (05 Aug)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 29th July 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 29th January 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 266: 2025 Sulphuric Acid — Specification (Fifth Revision)

IS 1984 (Part 4): 2025 ISO 8362-2: 2024 Injection Containers and Accessories Part 4 Closures for Injection Vials (First Revision)

IS 9968 (Part 1): 2025 Elastomer Insulated Cables — Specification Part 1 For Working Voltages up to and including 1,100 volts (Second Revision)

