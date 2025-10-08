TPM Newsletter: October 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Substitution of Standards for certain Metal products, Chemicals and Textiles (01 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain standards, including the following, effective 26th August 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 26th February 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 3134: 2025 Natural Menthol — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 5504: 2025 Spiral Welded Pipes — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 8502: 2025 Petroleum Coke — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 18250: 2025 Synthetic Menthol — Specification (First Revision)

IS 1531: 2025 Textiles — Blanketing Cloth —Specification (Third Revision)

IS 1670: 2025 Textiles — Yarn — Determination of Single-End Breaking Force and Elongation at Break (Third Revision)

Substitution of Standards for Textiles (01 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, effective 09th August 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 09th February 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 1552: 2025 Textiles — Pitch-Bound Wire Reeds for Jute Looms — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 4459: 2025 Textile Dyestuffs — Method for Determination of Strength of Direct Dyestuffs by Dyeing Test (Second Revision)

IS 10921: 2025 Textiles — Carpet Yarn Made from Pure New Wool — Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for Medical Equipment (03 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including, the IS 17568: 2025 Thermal Paper — Specification (First Revision), effective 28th August 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 28th February 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standard for Gas Cylinder (24 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of IS 15975: 2020 Gas Cylinders — Conditions for Filling Gas Cylinders (First Revision) with effect from 05th September 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 04th March 2026.

Substitution of Standards for Potassium Silicate (24 Sep)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including, IS 8813: 2025 Potassium Silicate, Technical — Specification (Second Revision), with effect from 13th September 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 13th March 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

