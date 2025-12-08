TPM Newsletter: December 2025 - Key Highlights

Key Highlights

Indian Updates

Various Quality Control Orders rescinded or deferred

In November 2025, India withdrew various Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for a range of chemicals, electrical equipment, iron and steel products, polymers and fibres, including terephthalic acid, ethylene glycol, various polyester yarns, and plastics. For more information, please refer to the Section concerning Non-Tariff Measures.

The Trade Intelligence and Analytics (TIA) Portal launched by the Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry (18 Nov)

On 18th November 2025, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry launched the Trade Intelligence and Analytics (TIA) Portal. The open-source portal provides over 270 visualizations across 28 dashboards, offering accessible and scalable trade data. Speaking on the occasion, the Hon'ble Minister stated that the platform will enhance transparency and help importers, exporters, startups, and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) make informed decisions. He also mentioned that it will open opportunities in the global service sector, improve the use of Free Trade Agreements, and support trade diversification into new products and opportunities.

From the WTO

Uzbekistan makes headway in concluding WTO accession negotiations (06 Nov)

At the WTO Working Party meeting held on 5th and 6th November 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan reaffirmed the goal of the country to complete accession by the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC 14) of the WTO in March 2026. The Minister highlighted that Uzbekistan has advanced towards aligning its trade regime with the WTO framework, especially concerning Technical Barriers to Trade and Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures. The WTO members welcomed these reforms and noted improvements in areas such as privatization, competition policy, and trade-related regulations.

WTO Dispute Settlement Body adopts compliance panel report in Colombia - Frozen Fries (DS 591) (24 Nov)

The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has adopted the compliance panel report with respect to the Colombia - Anti-Dumping Duties on Frozen Fries from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. On 15th November 2019, the European Union (EU) initiated a dispute against anti-dumping duty imposed by Colombia on imports of Potatoes, prepared or preserved or frozen (frozen fries), from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The European Union claimed that the measure was in violation of numerous provisions of the Anti-Dumping Agreement, Article 10 of the Customs Valuation Agreement, and Article VI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). While the parties had initially sought establishment of a Panel, they resorted to arbitration through the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement. Following the award by the arbitration panel, Colombia was required to bring its measures in line with the Anti-Dumping Agreement. Not satisfied with the implementation of the award by Colombia, the European Union challenged the same before the WTO. In the compliance panel report, it was recommended that Colombia bring its measures in conformity with its obligations under the Anti-Dumping Agreement.

WTO concludes the Trade Policy Review for Tunisia (25 and 27 Nov)

The WTO Secretariat issued its report following the Trade Policy Review for Tunisia. It was noted that the country continues to face deep-rooted structural challenges, including low investment, high youth unemployment, regional disparities, and a large informal sector, which were aggravated by the effects of COVID-19. Although the GDP of the country contracted sharply in 2020 and has since recovered only modestly, its trade openness has remained resilient, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. While the economy of Tunisia has diversified, export patterns are gradually shifting toward more specialized sectors such as textiles, machinery, food products, and chemicals.

Since the last Trade Policy Review, Tunisia has undertaken major institutional and policy reforms, by adopting a new constitution and launching Vision 2035. Trade policy has shifted toward export promotion and competitiveness enhancement. The country has also strengthened its participation in the WTO, ratified new agreements, and expanded regional trade ties. However, it was noted that the MFN duty rates were very high and in case of some tariff lines, the duties exceeded bound levels. Reforms in customs, investment, and the business climate are underway but remain uneven.

Measures by and against USA

USA and China conclude the Kuala Lumpur Joint Arrangement (04 Nov)

On 30th October 2025, the United States of America announced that it had reached an agreement with China regarding the current structure of tariffs between the two countries. As per the agreement, China will postpone and effectively eliminate current and proposed global export controls on rare earth elements and other critical minerals. Further, China has agreed to remedy the retaliation against US semiconductor manufacturers and other major manufacturers in the global supply chain. Lastly, China has agreed to suspend tariffs on American agricultural products until 31st December 2026. In return, the USA has committed to continue the suspension of reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports for one whole year, that is, till 10th November 2026.

USA reduces additional ad valorem duties on imports of synthetic opioid from China (04 Nov)

On 4th November 2025, the United States of America issued an Executive Order amending the additional ad valorem duties imposed on imports of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, from China. On 1st February 2025, the USA imposed a 10% additional ad valorem duty on synthetic opioids from Canada, China, and Mexico, citing a threat to national security. This duty was increased to 20% vide an Order dated 3rd March 2025. However, pursuant to the recently concluded trade talks between the two countries, China has committed to take measures to end the flow of fentanyl to the USA. In light of such commitment, the USA committed to reduce the additional ad valorem rate of duty to 10%, effective from 10th November 2025.

USA agrees to a framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with certain Latin and South American countries (13 Nov)

The USA has agreed to a framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and Investment with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Guatemala. A brief summary of the negotiations and framework for the agreements is as below –

Argentina

Under the agreement, Argentina has agreed to provide preferential market access for American exports, including certain medicines, chemicals, machinery, medical devices, motor vehicles, and a wide range of agricultural products. It will also simplify registration and other procedures for American beef, pork, and dairy products. In turn, the USA will remove the reciprocal tariffs on imports of certain unavailable natural resources and non-patented articles for use in pharmaceutical applications from Argentina. The stabilization of global soyabean trade and addressing industrial subsidies is also being considered as part of the framework.

Ecuador

Ecuador has committed to reduce tariffs on American imports in sectors such as machinery, health products, chemicals, motor vehicles, and certain agricultural products. Further, it has agreed to reform its import licensing and registration systems for food and agricultural products, end pre-shipment inspection mandates, establish contingency plans for its Single Window system, and expand its Authorized Economic Operator program, to strengthen trade facilitation measures. Considering these commitments, the USA will remove reciprocal tariffs on certain qualifying imports from Ecuador.

El Salvador

USA and El Salvador have agreed to further strengthen the Dominican RepublicCentral America-United States Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR). As part of the agreement, El Salvador has agreed to ease non-tariff barriers, streamline regulatory requirements and accept American standards and certificates, particularly with respect to medical devices, vehicles, and agricultural exports. El Salvador has also committed to address industrial subsidies or distortionary actions of state-owned enterprises which can potentially impact their trading relationship. The USA has committed to remove reciprocal tariffs on certain imports from El Salvador and has to take the agreement into consideration when taking trade action under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Guatemala

Similar to El Salvador, the USA and Guatemala have agreed to strengthen the CAFTA-DR. Guatemala has committed to reduce non-tariff barriers and streamline regulatory requirements and approvals for imports of American pharmaceutical products, medical devices, motor vehicles, and agricultural products. Further, Guatemala has committed to protect internationally recognized labour rights, address potential distortionary actions of state-owned enterprises, industrial subsidies, and non-market policies of other countries. The commitment and support by Guatemala for numerous multilateral moratoriums and agreements at the WTO, including the permanent multilateral moratorium on Customs Duties on Electronic Transmissions, and the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies is also part of the deal. In light of the commitments, the USA will remove reciprocal tariffs on certain imports from Guatemala, and tariffs on products such as textiles and apparel products under the CAFTA-DR.

USA agrees to reduce reciprocal tariffs on imports from Switzerland and Liechtenstein (14 Nov)

The USA has agreed to work on a framework agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Swiss and Liechtenstein companies are set to invest at least $200 billion in key American sectors such as pharmaceuticals, machinery, medical devices, aerospace, construction, advanced manufacturing, gold manufacturing, and energy infrastructure. The two countries have also agreed to remove tariffs imposed on American imports across agricultural and industrial sectors. Switzerland will also establish tariff rate quotas for American poultry, beef, and bison. In turn, Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be required to pay a cumulative reciprocal tariff rate of upto 15%, which is the same as the European Union.

Reciprocal Tariffs on certain Agricultural Products modified (14 Nov)

The USA has issued an executive order to exempt certain agricultural products from the purview of reciprocal tariffs. Effective from 13th November 2025, certain agricultural products, which include coffee, tea, tropical fruits, fruit juices, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes, beef, and fertilizers will not be subject to reciprocal tariffs. The substantial progress in reciprocal trade negotiations, and the domestic American capacity to produce such products have been taken into consideration while making this decision.

Other Global Updates

United States Department of Commerce tolls deadlines for all investigations (14 Nov and 24 Nov)

On 14th November 2025, the USDOC announced that all deadlines would be uniformly tolled by a period of 47 days, reflecting the shutdown period, preparation time, and transition to full operations, in response to the federal government shutdown from 1st October 2025 to 13th November 2025. Deadlines for administrative review requests were also duly adjusted. The deadline for requests for reviews due in October was extended to 17th November 2025, and the deadline for reviews due in November was extended to 31st December 2025. However, as operations resumed, the USDOC faced a large backlog, including 8,535 filings received during the shutdown. As a result, on 24th November 2025, a second memo was issued, through which all deadlines in anti-dumping and antisubsidy investigations were tolled for another 21 days.

Canada introduced new policies to strengthen its Steel and Lumber Industries (26 Nov)

The Canadian government has introduced various measures to reduce reliance on USA and build a more resilient, self-sufficient economy amid global trade disruptions. The new measures include limiting foreign steel imports by tightening tariff-rate quotas, imposing a global 25% tariff on selected steelderivative products, and strengthening border enforcement against dumping. Temporary tariff remissions on imported steel will cease in early 2026, which would encourage greater use of Canadian steel. Further, to make Canadian materials more affordable, freight rates for transporting steel and lumber will be cut by half in 2026, and federal housing projects will prioritise Canadian wood. The 'Buy Canadian Policy' will require major federal contracts to use domestic materials. The government will also invest over $100 million to support workers in steel and lumber industries through expanded Work-Sharing arrangements, provide $1 billion in financing and credit for lumber companies, simplify access to federal programs, and launch a task force to guide long-term forestry sector transformation.

