TPM Newsletter: December 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

Article Insights

Indian Updates

Quality Control Orders for fourteen Chemicals and Polymers withdrawn (12 Nov)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, through multiple orders dated 12th November 2025, has rescinded 14 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued earlier under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. These rescinded QCOs relate to various chemical and polymer products including the following:

Terephthalic Acid

Ethylene Glycol

100 Per cent Polyester Spun, Grey and White Yarn

Polyester Industrial yarns (IDY)

Polyester Staple Fibres (PSF)

Polyester Continuous Filament Fully Drawn Yarn

Polyester Partially Oriented Yarn

Polyethylene materials for Moulding and Extrusion

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP) Materials for Moulding and Extrusion

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Homopolymers

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) copolymers

Polyurethane

Polycarbonate

The withdrawal of these Orders has been carried out in public interest and comes into effect immediately, while preserving actions already taken under previous notifications.

Quality Control Orders for 7 metals and alloys withdrawn (13 Nov)

The Ministry of Mines has withdrawn Quality Control Orders on the following seven metals and alloys, after consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Aluminium & Aluminium Alloys (QCO 2023)

Nickel (QCO 2023)

Copper (QCO 2023)

Primary Lead (QCO 2025)

Refined Zinc (QCO 2025)

Refined Nickel (QCO 2025)

Tin Ingot (QCO 2025)

These withdrawals were made in public interest and take immediate effect, without affecting any actions already taken earlier.

Quality Control Order for Viscose Staple Fibres withdrawn (18 Nov)

The Ministry of Textiles has withdrawn the Viscose Staple Fibres (Quality Control) Order, 2022, with immediate effect. The earlier Notification (S.O. 6143(E) dated 29th December 2022) is now rescinded, except for actions already taken under it. This withdrawal has been issued in public interest after consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Quality Control Order for six Chemicals withdrawn (20 Nov)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has rescinded the following six Quality Control Orders with immediate effect. These Orders, originally issued in 2020 and 2024, are no longer in force.

Pyridine (QCO 2020)

Beta Picoline (QCO 2020)

Sodium Tripolyphosphate (QCO 2020)

H Acid (QCO 2024)

K Acid (QCO 2024)

Vinyl Sulphone (QCO 2024)

Quality Control Order for Steel and Steel Products amended (20 Nov)

The Ministry of Steel has notified the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025. As per the amendment, in the Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2024:

In Schedule 1, enforcement of IS Number and IS Title at Serial Numbers 24, 37, 48, 55, 68, 69, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 79, 81, 82, 83, 87, 88, 90, 95, 96, 97, and the entries relating thereto shall not be operative for a period of 3 years from date of publication in the Gazette.

In Schedule 1, enforcement of IS Number and IS Title at Serial Numbers 49, 50, 60, 64, 86, 92, 93, 94, 102, 128, 132, 135 and 137, and the entries relating thereto shall not be operative for a period of 1 year from the date of publication in the Gazette.

Global Updates

China

Draft Regulation on Safety Technical Specification for Electric Bicycle Charging Piles in China (11 Nov)

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardisation Administration of China) has issued a draft national standard titled “Safety Technical Specification for Electric Bicycle Charging Pile”. This Regulation defines terminology, basic safety requirements, safety protection functions, and testing methods for electric bicycle charging piles. It also specifies special requirements for DC charging piles. The initiative aims to prevent deceptive practices, protect consumers, and safeguard human health and safety. The proposed date of entry into force is 12 months after approval. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days from the notification, that is, by 10th January 2026.

Draft Regulation on Restriction of Hazardous Substances Exception List (2025 Edition) (26 Nov)

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China has issued a draft document titled “Exception List for the Restriction of Hazardous Substances of the Standard Achieving Management Catalogue (2025 Edition)”. The catalogue covers 33 categories of products, including household appliances, consumer electronics, IT equipment, medical devices, and other electrical/electronic goods. It defines the scope, product descriptions, and applicable exceptions where compliance with hazardous substance restrictions is technically or economically unfeasible. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days from the notification, that is, by 25th January 2026.

