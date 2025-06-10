Understanding The QCO On Household, Commercial And Electrical Appliances

Introduction

In a significant move to bolster consumer safety and enhance the quality of electrical appliances in India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade ('DPIIT') has issued the 'Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025' ('QCO'), on 19 May 2025.

This QCO was published in the Official Gazette in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 16 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, and in supersession of the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2024.

This QCO is to be implemented on 19 March 2026, and mandates compliance for a wide range of electrical appliances. The implementation date for small enterprises is on 19 June 2026, and for micro enterprises is on 19 September 2026, as defined under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006. This phased approach has been taken to ease compliance burdens.

Scope of the QCO

The QCO applies to electrical appliances intended for household, commercial and similar appliances with a rated voltage not exceeding 250V for single-phase alternating current or 480V for other appliances, including direct current and battery-operated devices.

The QCO includes products such as vacuum cleaners, cooking ranges, ovens, electrical shavers, tumbler dryers, warming plates, massage appliances, frying pans, electrical heating tools, dishwashers, clothes dryers, and fabric steamers, amongst various others. However, the list of products provided in the QCO is merely illustrative, and any electrical appliance with a rated voltage not exceeding 250V for single-phase alternating current or 480V for other appliances, including direct current and battery-operated devices, can be covered under the ambit of the QCO.

The QCO mandates that all the appliances covered under it must bear the BIS standard mark, obtained through a license under Scheme-I of Schedule-II to the Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.

The QCO is aimed at ensuring product safety and quality under the Indian Standard 302 (Part 1) : 2024/ IEC 60335-1 : 2020, which covers 'Household and Similar Electrical Appliances – Safety Part 1 General Requirements'.

However, it may be noted that there are certain exclusions mentioned under the QCO:

(A) Goods covered by other QCOs: Appliances that are already covered by other QCOs are excluded, in order to ensure clarity in its regulatory scope.

(B) Export goods: The QCO is not applicable to goods or articles that are manufactured domestically for the purpose of export

(C) Existing inventory: The QCO is not applicable to goods that are manufactured or imported before the date of implementation. This exemption is available for up to six months from the date of implementation of the QCO. This is subject to the condition that (i) the manufacturer either has a BIS certification, or has applied for BIS certification, as on the date of implementation of the QCO; and (ii) the manufacturer makes a declaration to BIS with regard to the goods that are in stock.

(D) Research and development: The QCO is not applicable for up to 200 goods or articles that are imported for the purpose of research and development by manufacturers. This is subject to the condition that such imported goods or articles are not sold commercially and can be disposed of as scrap. In order to avail this exemption, manufacturers are required to maintain a year-wise record of the imported goods or articles and furnish the same, when required by the Central Government.

Impact of the QCO

Due to its wide-ranging ambit, concerns were raised by the industry over the implementation of the subject QCO. Industry stakeholders have highlighted difficulties in compliance, testing capacity, identification of products covered under the ambit of the QCO, and supply chain complexities. In this regard, DPIIT organised a stakeholder meeting chaired by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry to address these industry concerns. He laid emphasis on the positive impact of QCOs in enhancing product quality and boosting the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturers.

The extended timeline for small and micro enterprises also reflects the government's responsiveness to these concerns, however, small and micro might still face financial strain due to certification costs and stock management.

From a consumer perspective, the QCO promises a safer and more reliable experience while purchasing electrical appliances, thereby reducing the risks of electrical hazards. The uniform industry standards help foster the trust of consumers.

However, the implementation of the QCO could also lead to short-term price increase for consumers since manufacturers and importers will have to pass on the compliance costs to consumers.

Conclusion

The QCO aims to restrict the import and manufacture of substandard products, so as to enhance the global reputation of the appliances made in India. This aligns with the vision of the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Made in India' initiatives, encouraging domestic manufacturing, while also being an important step to enhance consumer safety. However, challenges such as compliance costs, testing capacity, etc., must be addressed in order to ensure a smooth transition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.