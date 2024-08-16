Tightening The Screws On Imports – Bolts, Nuts And Fasteners QCO, 2024

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued the Bolts, Nuts and Fasteners (Quality Control) Order, 2024 ('new QCO'). The features of the new QCO are:

Supersedes the previous Bolts, Nuts and Fasteners (Quality Control) Order, 2023 (' previous QCO ');

'); Mandates different types of Bolts, Nuts, and Fasteners (' subject goods ') to comply with the different Indian Standards issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards;

') to comply with the different Indian Standards issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards; Covers the same 19 product types as was in the previous QCO.

Entry into force of the new QCO –

From the date of publication in the official gazette, viz.,12 July 2024.

However, different dates for implementation for MSME enterprises:

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.