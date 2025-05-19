ARTICLE
19 May 2025

BIS Certification Now Mandatory For 4 Metals

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has issued four new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on April 17, 2025, under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.
Rupin Chopra and Shantam Sharma
Introduction

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has issued four new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) onApril 17, 2025,under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. These QCOs1mandate thecompulsory BIS certificationand use of theStandard Markfor certain non-ferrous metal products being sold in the Indian market.

These measures are aimed at ensuring consistent product quality and safety and apply equally todomestic and foreign manufacturers.Exported goods are exempted.

Overview of the New QCOs

The QCOs pertain to the following metals:Tin Ingot, Primary Lead, Refined Zinc,andRefined Nickel.

Metal Product

QCO Name

Indian Standard

Title of Standard

Effective Date

Tin Ingot

Tin Ingot (Quality Control) Order, 2025

IS 26:2024

Tin Ingot – Specification

October 17, 2025

Primary Lead

Primary Lead (Quality Control) Order, 2025

IS 27:2023

Primary Lead – Specification

October 17, 2025

Refined Zinc

Refined Zinc (Quality Control) Order, 2025

IS 209:2024

Refined Zinc – Specification

October 17, 2025

Refined Nickel

Refined Nickel (Quality Control) Order, 2025

IS 2782:2023

Refined Nickel – Specification

October 17, 2025

Certification Requirements

Under these QCOs, manufacturers are required to obtain BIS certification in accordance withScheme-I of Schedule-II of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.

Key Certification Obligations

Requirement

Description

Standard Mark Usage

Mandatory for covered products. Only BIS-certified products can bear the Standard Mark.

Certification Authority

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

Process

Includes submission of an application, factory inspection, and product testing at BIS-recognized labs.

Scope

Applicable to all manufacturers for domestic sale; not applicable to exports.

Advisory for Manufacturers

With these QCOs set to take effect fromOctober 17, 2025,manufacturers must act swiftly to ensure uninterrupted access to the Indian market:

Conclusion

These new Quality Control Orders signify a firm regulatory push towards standardization and quality assurance in the metals industry. Compliance will not only be mandatory but will also serve as a competitive advantage for manufacturers who are prepared. Manufacturers are advised to initiate the BIS certification process immediately to ensure business continuity.

