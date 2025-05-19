BIS Certification Now Mandatory For 4 Metals

Introduction
The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has issued four new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) onApril 17, 2025,under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. These QCOs1mandate thecompulsory BIS certificationand use of theStandard Markfor certain non-ferrous metal products being sold in the Indian market.
These measures are aimed at ensuring consistent product quality and safety and apply equally todomestic and foreign manufacturers.Exported goods are exempted.
Overview of the New QCOs
The QCOs pertain to the following metals:Tin Ingot, Primary Lead, Refined Zinc,andRefined Nickel.
|
Metal Product
|
QCO Name
|
Indian Standard
|
Title of Standard
|
Effective Date
|
Tin Ingot
|
Tin Ingot (Quality Control) Order, 2025
|
IS 26:2024
|
Tin Ingot – Specification
|
October 17, 2025
|
Primary Lead
|
Primary Lead (Quality Control) Order, 2025
|
IS 27:2023
|
Primary Lead – Specification
|
October 17, 2025
|
Refined Zinc
|
Refined Zinc (Quality Control) Order, 2025
|
IS 209:2024
|
Refined Zinc – Specification
|
October 17, 2025
|
Refined Nickel
|
Refined Nickel (Quality Control) Order, 2025
|
IS 2782:2023
|
Refined Nickel – Specification
|
October 17, 2025
Certification Requirements
Under these QCOs, manufacturers are required to obtain BIS certification in accordance withScheme-I of Schedule-II of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.
Key Certification Obligations
|
Requirement
|
Description
|
Standard Mark Usage
|
Mandatory for covered products. Only BIS-certified products can bear the Standard Mark.
|
Certification Authority
|
Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)
|
Process
|
Includes submission of an application, factory inspection, and product testing at BIS-recognized labs.
|
Scope
|
Applicable to all manufacturers for domestic sale; not applicable to exports.
Advisory for Manufacturers
With these QCOs set to take effect fromOctober 17, 2025,manufacturers must act swiftly to ensure uninterrupted access to the Indian market:
Conclusion
These new Quality Control Orders signify a firm regulatory push towards standardization and quality assurance in the metals industry. Compliance will not only be mandatory but will also serve as a competitive advantage for manufacturers who are prepared. Manufacturers are advised to initiate the BIS certification process immediately to ensure business continuity.
Footnote
1 https://www.bis.gov.in/upcoming-qcos-notified-and-due-for-implementation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.