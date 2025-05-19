BIS Certification Now Mandatory For 4 Metals

Introduction

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India, has issued four new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) onApril 17, 2025,under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. These QCOs1mandate thecompulsory BIS certificationand use of theStandard Markfor certain non-ferrous metal products being sold in the Indian market.

These measures are aimed at ensuring consistent product quality and safety and apply equally todomestic and foreign manufacturers.Exported goods are exempted.

Overview of the New QCOs

The QCOs pertain to the following metals:Tin Ingot, Primary Lead, Refined Zinc,andRefined Nickel.

Metal Product QCO Name Indian Standard Title of Standard Effective Date Tin Ingot Tin Ingot (Quality Control) Order, 2025 IS 26:2024 Tin Ingot – Specification October 17, 2025 Primary Lead Primary Lead (Quality Control) Order, 2025 IS 27:2023 Primary Lead – Specification October 17, 2025 Refined Zinc Refined Zinc (Quality Control) Order, 2025 IS 209:2024 Refined Zinc – Specification October 17, 2025 Refined Nickel Refined Nickel (Quality Control) Order, 2025 IS 2782:2023 Refined Nickel – Specification October 17, 2025

Certification Requirements

Under these QCOs, manufacturers are required to obtain BIS certification in accordance withScheme-I of Schedule-II of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.

Key Certification Obligations

Requirement Description Standard Mark Usage Mandatory for covered products. Only BIS-certified products can bear the Standard Mark. Certification Authority Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Process Includes submission of an application, factory inspection, and product testing at BIS-recognized labs. Scope Applicable to all manufacturers for domestic sale; not applicable to exports.

Advisory for Manufacturers

With these QCOs set to take effect fromOctober 17, 2025,manufacturers must act swiftly to ensure uninterrupted access to the Indian market:

Conclusion

These new Quality Control Orders signify a firm regulatory push towards standardization and quality assurance in the metals industry. Compliance will not only be mandatory but will also serve as a competitive advantage for manufacturers who are prepared. Manufacturers are advised to initiate the BIS certification process immediately to ensure business continuity.

Footnote

1 https://www.bis.gov.in/upcoming-qcos-notified-and-due-for-implementation

