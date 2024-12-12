Ensuring Compliance With The Product Certification Scheme Of BIS

Introduction

While BIS Certification Scheme is essentially voluntary in nature, the Central Government notifies a number of products that must ensure mandatory compliance. Such powers are conferred to various line ministries under the Central Government under Section 16 of the BIS Act, 2016. As per the said provision, such goods or articles are determined based on various factors such as public interest, protection of human, animal or plant health, safety of environment, prevention of unfair trade practices, and national security.

At present, majority of the daily-use and industrial goods are notified under Scheme-I of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018. An overview of all the conformity assessment schemes of BIS was discussed in the previous newsletter, as provided here.

In this article, we are going to throw light on the essential elements of Scheme-I, also known as the Product Certification Scheme of BIS.

Overview of Scheme-I: Product Certification Scheme

The certification under this scheme is signified by the ISI mark, an emblem of quality and aconformity in India. It is applicable to both domestic as well as foreign manufacturers.

At present, the Central Government has issued 178 QCOs under Scheme-I, covering more than 679 products such as copper and copper products, electrical appliances, textile products, chemicals, construction materials, etc.

Product Certification Process

Under this scheme, BIS grants a licence upon a successful inspection of the manufacturing infrastructure, production process, quality control, and testing capabilities of the manufacturer. This is accomplished through a visit and thorough assessment of their manufacturing premises.

Further, conformity of the product to the relevant standard(s) is established through third-party laboratory testing or testing in the manufacturing premises or a combination of both.

Submission of application: Any manufacturer who wishes to apply for BIS certification must file an application in Form-V, specified in Scheme-I of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018. The applicant shall be required to submit the relevant documents as per the Form-V, along with a self-evaluation cum verification report.

Procedures for grant of licence

The Bureau shall follow any one of the following procedures or any combination thereof, for grant of licence, namely:

The processes mentioned above have been laid out under the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018. It further lays down the procedures for attestation, surveillance, application fee, marking fee, labelling and marking requirements, conditions of licence, validity of licence, renewal of licence, suspension and cancelation of licence, etc.

Mandatory Forms when applying for certification under Scheme – I of BIS

Form – I: Declaration Regarding Manufacturing Machinery

Form – II: Declaration Regarding Test Equipment

Form – III: Proposed Levels of Controls for Inspection and Testing

Form – IV: Test Report

Form – V: Application for Licence to use the Standard Mark

Form – VI: Form for Nomination of AIR by Manufacturer

Form – VII: Discrepancy-cum-Advisory Report

Form – VIII: Licence for the use of Standard Mark

Form – IX: Agreement for the grant of Bureau of Indian Standards Licence (for use by the Foreign Manufacturer)

Form – X: Indemnity Bond

Form – XI: Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) to be deposited by the foreign applicant of USD 10,000

Form – XII: Application for Renewal of Licence

Form – XIII: Attachment to Licence

Form – XIV: Application for change in scope of Licence.

Form – XV: Attachment to Licence

BIS Certification: Challenges faced v. Key benefits

LKS Comments

Scheme-I, or the Product Certification Scheme of BIS is a cornerstone of India's quality assurance framework. While its procedural aspects demand meticulous compliance, the benefits certainly outweigh. By ensuring adherence to prescribed standards and maintaining robust manufacturing practices, businesses can leverage the BIS certification to thrive in a competitive and quality-conscious marketplace. It is highly advisable for all the businesses to regularly monitor BIS notifications and stay updated on the latest developments.

