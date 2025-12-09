TPM Newsletter: December 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

Certain exporters had been facing difficulties in the redemption of Advance Authorisations affected by the erstwhile provisions of the CGST Rules.

Clarification on Redemption of Advance Authorisations (11 Nov)

Certain exporters had been facing difficulties in the redemption of Advance Authorisations affected by the erstwhile provisions of the CGST Rules. The Rules earlier restricted the refund of IGST paid on exports in cases where the exporter had availed specified duty exemptions. In October 2017, the Directorate had extended exemption from payment of all duties, including IGST and Compensation Cess, for physical exports under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, subject to the pre-import condition. Subsequently, the pre-import condition was also withdrawn.

The Supreme Court directed that the affected parties be permitted to claim refund or input credit. In continuation of the same, the Directorate has clarified that Export Obligation Discharge Certificate under the scheme will not be withheld, provided all other requirements are duly fulfilled, in the following cases:

Payment of IGST in Cash: Where IGST has been paid in cash at the time of clearance of import consignments under the Scheme during the period 13th October 2017 to 9th January 2019. Non-Availing of Duty Exemptions: Where the applicant has not availed exemption from IGST, Compensation Cess, or other levies (except Basic Customs Duty). Compliance with Pre-Import Condition: Where the applicant has complied with the prescribed pre-import and other requirements under the Scheme.

Amendment in the Handbook of Procedures with regards to the application form for Importer/Exporter profile (ANF-1A) (20 Nov)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that the application form for Importer/Exporter profile, that is the ANF-1A form will be merged with the ANF-2A. Earlier, under ANF-1A, an applicant was required to submit an online application with all the relevant documents. However, the Directorate has now integrated the system to enable electronic verification of details submitted in the IE application, post verification of online ECs, and to update the corresponding document submission requirements.

