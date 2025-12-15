TPM Newsletter: December 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 27 - Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

Preliminary Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. (14 Nov)

The DGTR issued preliminary findings recommending imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty into imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, and Russia. The investigation was initiated pursuant to an application filed by the Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association. The Authority preliminarily determined that the volume of subject imports has increased, accounting for the majority of imports into India. The Authority noted that the subject imports were priced below the selling price and cost of sales of the domestic industry. As a result, the domestic industry was forced to sell at prices below its cost of sales and accordingly, it incurred losses and cash losses, and recorded a negative return on capital employed. A number of producers faced shutdowns due to dumping of the product under consideration in India. The domestic industry has, therefore, suffered material injury due to dumping of subject goods from the subject countries. Accordingly, the Authority recommended imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Final Findings in sunset review of anti-dumping duty into imports of Toluene Di-Isocyanate (TDI) from the European Union and Saudi Arabia. (12 Nov)

The DGTR issued final findings in sunset review of anti-dumping duty into imports of Toluene Di-Isocyanate (TDI) from the European Union and Saudi Arabia. The application for initiation of the sunset review was filed by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. The existing duties on imports of TDI from the subject countries were set to lapse on 27th April 2026. The Authority found that after an initial decline in the volume the dumped import have increased in the period of investigation. Additionally, the subject imports are undercutting and suppressing the prices of the domestic industry due to which it has suffered losses. Further, the Authority found that there is likelihood of continuation of dumping and injury in case of cessation of anti-dumping duty in force. The producers in subject countries hold significant idle capacities exceeding their own domestic demand. Further, the prices of participating exporters to third countries when compared to India are higher, thus, the exporters are selectively exporting the goods to India at lower prices. Therefore, the Authority recommended continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Liquid Epoxy Resins from China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Thailand. (17 Nov)

The Central Government, on 17th November 2025, has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Liquid Epoxy Resins from China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Thailand. The imposition of the anti-dumping duty was recommended by DGTR vide Final Findings notification F. No. 06/24/2024- DGTR, dated 18th August 2025. The anti-dumping duty imposed is in the range of USD 37 – 483 per MT.

Chapter 40- Rubber and articles thereof

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Halo-Isobutene-Isoprene Rubber from China, Singapore and the United States of America. (31 Oct)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of HaloIsobutene-Isoprene Rubber originating in or exported from China, Singapore, and the United States of America pursuant to an application filed by Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of material injury to the domestic industry due to dumping in India. The imports from subject countries have increased significantly in both absolute terms and relative to domestic production and consumption. The decline in prices of subject imports has depressed the prices of the domestic industry. Consequently, the domestic industry has operated with underutilized capacities, incurred substantial losses and cash losses, and earned negligible returns on capital employed. Owing to these factors, the Authority has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 53 – Other vegetable textile fibres; paper yarn and woven fabrics of paper yarn

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Flax or Linen fabric having flax content of more than 50% from China and Hong Kong. (07 Nov)

The Central Government has continued the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Flax or Linen fabric having flax content of more than 50% from China and Hong Kong. The continuation of anti-dumping duty was recommended by DGTR vide Final Findings notification F. No. 7/05/2025-DGTR, dated 8th August 2025. The anti-dumping duty imposed is in the range of USD 1.14 – 2.36 per meter.

Chapter 54 – Man-made filaments; strip and the like of manmade textile materials

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyester Textured Yarn (PTY) from China. (20 Nov)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyester Textured Yarn from China pursuant to an application filed by Reliance Industries Limited and Wellknown Polyester Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of injury caused to the domestic industry due to dumping of the subject imports into India. The imports from the subject country have increased in absolute and relative terms. The subject imports were undercutting and suppressed the prices of the domestic industry. The domestic industry has incurred financial losses, cash losses, and recorded a negative return on capital employed. Thus, the Authority has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Chapter 70 - Glass and glassware

Final Findings in sunset review of anti-dumping duty into imports of Clear Float Glass from Malaysia. (06 Nov)

The DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty into imports of Clear Float Glass from Malaysia. The investigation was initiated on request of Asahi India Glass Limited, Gold Plus Glass Industry Limited, Gold Plus Float Glass Private Limited, and Saint-Gobain India Private Limited. The DGTR concluded that despite the existence of anti-dumping duties, Malaysia accounted for a significant percentage of imports of the subject goods into India. The domestic industry was unable to operate at optimum level of capacity and the market share of imports from Malaysia doubled during the period of investigation. There is likelihood of continuation of dumping and injury in case of cessation of anti-dumping duty in force. Therefore, the Authority has recommended continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Chapter 72 – Iron and steel

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot Rolled Flat Products of Alloy or Non-Alloy Steel from Vietnam. (12 Nov)

The Central Government, on 12th November 2025, imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot Rolled Flat Products of Alloy or Non-Alloy Steel from Vietnam. The imposition was recommended by DGTR vide Final Findings notification F. No. 06/15/2024-DGTR, dated 13th August 2025. The anti-dumping duty imposed is in the range of USD 0-121.55 per MT.

Global Updates

Chapter 4 – Dairy produce birds' eggs, natural honey, edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Preliminary determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Raw Honey from India. (18 Nov)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that Indian producers have not dumped the subject goods during the period of review, that is 1st June 2023 to 31st May 2024. Duties ranging between 5.52% to 6.24% were originally imposed on 6th October 2022. A zero-dumping margin has now been determined for all companies in this review.

To view the full article click here.