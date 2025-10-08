TPM Newsletter: October 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

Article Insights

TPM Consultant’s articles from TPM Consultants are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

in India TPM Consultants are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

Indian Updates

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Soda Ash from Turkey, Russia, USA and Iran. (29 Sep)

The DGTR issued final findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Soda Ash from Turkey, Russia, USA and Iran. The application requesting initiation of anti-dumping investigation and imposition of anti-dumping duty was filed by Alkali Manufacturers Association of India on behalf of DCW Limited, Nirma Limited, RSPL Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited and GHCL Limited. The Authority held that the subject goods were being dumped into the Indian market from the subject countries, causing material injury to the domestic industry. The imports from subject countries increased significantly over the injury period, at prices below the domestic prices. The domestic industry had suffered a decline in market share, deterioration in profitability and return on investment, build-up of inventories, and erosion of cash flow. Therefore, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject countries for a period of 5 years.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of 2-Ethyl Hexanol from European Union, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and USA. (09 Sep)

The DGTR initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of 2-Ethyl Hexanol from European Union, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and USA pursuant to an application filed by Andhra Petrochemicals Limited. The existing anti-dumping duties on imports of 2-Ethyl Hexanol from the subject countries are set to lapse on 25th March 2026. The Authority noted that there is prima facie evidence of likelihood of continuation of dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry, as the imports have caused injury to the domestic industry during the injury period as well, in the form of adverse impact on profitability. Further, there are surplus capacities in the subject countries and the producers in the subject countries are export oriented. India is a price attractive market, and other jurisdictions have imposed trade remedial measures on imports of subject goods from the subject countries, showing likelihood of further increase in imports.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Ethambutol Hydrochloride from China and Thailand. (23 Sep)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Ethambutol Hydrochloride from China and Thailand pursuant to an application filed by Lupin Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence furnished by the applicant of material injury caused to the domestic industry due to dumping of the subject imports into India. The subject imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry and have suppressed the domestic prices. The profitability of the domestic industry has declined over the injury period, as the domestic industry was forced to lower prices to compete with dumped imports and to maintain market share.

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Mono Ethylene Glycol from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. (23 Sep)

The DGTR issued final findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Mono Ethylene Glycol from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. The application for initiation of anti-dumping investigation was filed by Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers Association of India on behalf of Reliance Industries Limited. The Authority has noted that the significant dumping of the subject imports caused material injury to the domestic industry. The subject imports increased, and such imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. The production, capacity utilization and profitability of the domestic industry declined. Further, the Authority found threat of further injury to the domestic industry. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject countries for a period of 5 years.

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Antioxidants from China and Singapore. (23 Sep)

The DGTR issued final findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Antioxidants from China and Singapore. The application for initiation of anti-dumping investigation was filed by Vinati Organics Limited. The Authority has noted that the dumping margin is positive and significant. Further, dumping of the subject goods from the subject countries caused material injury to the domestic industry. The subject imports increased, even though the domestic industry has set up capacities sufficient to meet the entire demand in the country. The domestic industry was forced to sell at prices below its cost of sales and below the landed price of imports as it was a new producer in the market. The capacities of the domestic industry were underutilized, and the domestic industry suffered significant losses during the period of investigation. Thus, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject countries for a period of 5 years.

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hydroflurocarbon (HFC) Component R-32 from China. (24 Sep)

The DGTR initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Hydroflurocarbon (HFC) Component R-32 from China pursuant to an application filed by SRF Limited. The original anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject country was levied on 21st December 2021. The Authority has noted that there is prima facie evidence of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry as the imports have remained below the cost of production of the domestic industry. Further, there are surplus capacities in the subject country and trade remedial measures have been imposed by other jurisdiction on imports of subject goods from the subject country. It was also noted that dumping has continued in the Indian market even after imposition of anti-dumping duty.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hydroflurocarbon (HFC) Component R-125 from China. (24 Sep)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hydroflurocarbon (HFC) Component R-125 from China pursuant to an application filed by SRF Limited and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of material injury to the domestic industry due to dumped imports from the subject country. The increase in subject imports has adversely impacted the performance of the domestic industry. The profitability as well as the return on capital employed have declined over the injury period.

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Resorcinol from China and Japan. (24 Sep)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Resorcinol from China and Japan. The application for initiation of anti-dumping investigation and imposition of anti-dumping duty was filed by the sole producer of the subject goods in India, Atul Limited. The Authority noted that dumping of subject goods from the subject countries had caused material injury to the domestic industry. The subject imports suppressed and depressed the prices of the domestic industry, and the domestic industry was forced to reduce its prices to a point below its cost of sales. The domestic industry incurred financial losses, cash losses and recorded a negative return on capital employed. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended imposition of benchmark form of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject country for a period of 5 years.

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of 1,1,1,2- Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a from China. (26 Sep)

The DGTR issued final findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of 1,1,1,2- Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a from China. The application for initiation of an anti-dumping investigation and imposition of anti-dumping duty was filed by SRF Limited which is the sole producer of the subject goods in India. The Authority noted that the dumping margin was positive and significant, and the landed price of imports was below the domestic selling price. The subject imports depressed the prices of the domestic industry due to which the profits, cash profit and return on capital employed of the domestic industry had been adversely impacted. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject country for a period of 5 years.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Diisononyl Phthalate from Malaysia. (27 Sep)

Pursuant to an application filed by KLJ Plasticizers Limited and KLJ Petroplast Limited, the DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Diisononyl Phthalate from Malaysia. The Authority has noted that there is prima facie evidence indicating that exporters from Malaysia have exported the subject goods to India at dumped prices, resulting in injury to the domestic industry. The imports from the subject country have increased in absolute and relative terms. The subject imports were priced below the cost of sales of the domestic industry. The domestic industry has incurred financial losses, cash losses and recorded a negative return on capital employed. Thus, the Authority has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from the subject country

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of BIS (2,2,6,6- Tetramethyl-4-Pepridyl) Sebacate (UV 770) from European Union and China. (27 Sep)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of BIS (2,2,6,6- Tetramethyl-4-Pepridyl) Sebacate (UV 770) from European Union and China pursuant to an application filed by Clean Science and Technology Limited and Clean Fino-Chem Limited. The applicants are related producers, that have started production of the subject goods during the injury period. The Authority has noted that there is prima facie evidence of dumping of subject goods from the subject countries which has materially retarded the establishment of the domestic industry in India. The subject imports have increased in absolute terms and are priced below the cost of sales of the domestic industry. The domestic industry has not been able to achieve its projected sales and selling price. The imports have prevented the domestic industry from breaking even. Thus, the Authority has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Normal Butanol or N-Butyl Alcohol from Taiwan and Saudi Arabia. (27 Sep)

Pursuant to an application filed by Andhra Petrochemicals Limited, the DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Normal Butanol or N-Butyl Alcohol from Taiwan and Saudi Arabia. The Authority has noted that there is prima facie evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The imports of the subject goods from the subject countries have increased significantly in absolute terms and relative to domestic production and demand. The dumping margins are significant, and the imports are undercutting and depressing he domestic prices and preventing necessary price increases. Due to this the profitability of the domestic industry has deteriorated over the injury period. Accordingly, the Authority has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.