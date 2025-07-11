TPM Newsletter: July 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 27 – Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

Continuation of Quantitative Restriction on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke into India. (30 Jun)

On 30th June 2025, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification extending safeguard measures in the form of Quantitative Restrictions on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke for a further period of six months from 1st July 2025 to 31st December 2025. The Quantitative Restrictions have been imposed pursuant to a recommendation by the DGTR vide final findings dated 26th December 2024. The measures were originally imposed vide Notification No. 44/2024-25 dated 26th December 2024, till 30th June 2025.

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Vitamin-A Palmitate from China, the European Union and Switzerland. (06 Jun)

The Central Government, on 6th June 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Vitamin-A Palmitate from China, the European Union and Switzerland, pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/07/2024-DGTR, dated 10th March 2025. The duties are in the range of USD 0.87 per KG to USD 20.87 per KG.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Para Nitrotoluene (PNT) from the European Union. (16 Jun)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Para Nitrotoluene (PNT) from the European Union based on an application filed by Aarti Industries Limited. The Authority noted that prima facie evidence suggests that subject imports were entering the Indian market at dumped prices and were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. This has forced the domestic industry to reduce its prices leading to financial losses, cash losses and negative return on capital employed.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Acetonitrile from China, Russia and Taiwan. (19 Jun)

The Central Government, on 19th June 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Acetonitrile from China, Russia and Taiwan pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/04/2024-DGTR, dated 21st March 2025. The duties imposed are in the range of USD 202 per MT to USD 481 per MT.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Pretilachlor in any of its form and its intermediate – 2, 6-Diethyl-n-(2-propoxy-ethyl) Aniline (PEDA) from China. (19 Jun)

The Central Government, on 19th June 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Pretilachlor in any of its form and its intermediate (PEDA) from China pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/31/2023-DGTR, dated 21st March 2025. The duties imposed are in the range of USD 1,305.60 per MT to USD 2,017.90 per MT.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Potassium Tertiary Butoxide (KTB) from China and United States of America, and Sodium Tertiary Butoxide (STB) from China. (24 Jun)

The Central Government, on 24th June 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Potassium Tertiary Butoxide (KTB) from China and United States of America, and Sodium Tertiary Butoxide (STB) from China pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/11/2024-DGTR, dated 25th March 2025. The duties imposed on KTB are in the range of USD 929 per MT to USD 1,710 per MT, and the duties imposed on STB are upto USD 304 per MT.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Methyl Acetoacetate (MAA) from Switzerland. (26 Jun)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Methyl Acetoacetate from Switzerland, pursuant to an application filed by Laxmi Organics Industries Limited and supported by Jubilant Ingrevia Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence with respect to injury suffered due to dumped imports from the subject country. The increase in subject imports impacted the performance of the domestic industry, leading to a decline in profitability, including cash losses and return on investments. The applicant also presented evidence of price undercutting and price depression, justifying the need for this investigation.

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Methyl Acetoacetate from China. (26 Jun)

The DGTR initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Methyl Acetoacetate from China, based on an application filed by Laxmi Organics Industries Limited and supported by Jubilant Ingrevia Limited. The Authority noted that the information submitted by the applicant shows that the subject imports continued to enter the Indian market at dumped and injurious prices, which led to an adverse impact on the financial performance of the domestic industry. Further, the information submitted also shows that there is a likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry if the duties are allowed to lapse.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Para-Tertiary Butyl Phenol (PTBP) from China and Taiwan. (26 Jun)

Pursuant to an application filed by Vinati Organics Limited, the DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Para-Tertiary Butyl Phenol from China and Taiwan. The Authority noted that there was sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping and resultant injury. It was noted that volume of imports of PTBP increased significantly and were sold at unfairly low prices, leading to adverse impact on domestic production, profitability, and return on investments. The applicant has also requested for retrospective imposition of duty.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of 4-(Bromomethyl)-2'- cyanobiphenyl (Bromo OTBN) from China. (30 Jun)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of 4- (Bromomethyl)-2'-cyanobiphenyl (Bromo OTBN) from China, pursuant to an application filed by Neogen Chemicals Limited. The Authority examined the evidence submitted by the applicant and found that there exists prima facie evidence indicating that the injury suffered by the domestic industry is attributable to dumped imports originating from the subject country. It was noted that the volume of dumped imports increased in absolute terms and there was negative impact on the cash flow and profitability of the domestic industry, and is has suffered significant deterioration in profitability and return on investment.

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Imposition of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Effect Pearlescent Pigments or Mica Pearlescent Pigments excluding effect pigments for automative applications from China. (26 Jun)

The Central Government, on 26th June 2025, imposed anti-subsidy duty on imports of Effect Pearlescent Pigments or Mica Pearlescent Pigments excluding effect pigments for automative applications from China, pursuant to recommendations of the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/8/2024- DGTR, dated 28th March 2025. The duties are in the range of 11.18% to 25.76% of CIF Value.

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous chemical products

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China and Japan. (06 Jun)

The Central Government, on 6th June 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China and Japan, pursuant to a recommendation made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/01/2024-DGTR, dated 7th March 2025. The duties imposed are in the range of USD 259 per MT to USD 358 per MT.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) from Iran and Qatar. (23 Jun)

The Central Government, on 23rd June 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) from Iran and Qatar pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/05/2024-DGTR, dated 26th March 2025. The duties imposed are in the range of USD 14 per MT to USD 62 per MT.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)-based Surface/Paint Protection Film from China. (16 Jun)

Pursuant to an application filed by Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited, the DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)-based Surface/Paint Protection Film from China. The Authority notes that there is prima facie evidence indicating that exporters from China have exported the subject goods to India at dumped prices, resulting in injury to the domestic industry. The alleged injury is reflected in the decline of cash profits, suppressed and depressed prices, deteriorated profitability and return on investment, as domestic producers have been compelled to lower prices to compete with the dumped imports.

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fluoroelastomer (FKM) from China. (16 Jun)

The DGTR initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fluoroelastomer from China, pursuant to an application filed by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. The applicant provided prima facie evidence of capacity expansion and export orientation of Chinese exporters, decline in demand in China, measures imposed by third countries and price attractiveness of Indian market to show that there is likelihood of continuation of dumping and injury to the domestic industry in case of expiry of duties.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) from Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. (30 Jun)

Based on an application filed by Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association (CPMA) on behalf of the domestic industry, the DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) from Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The Authority observed that the volume of subject imports increased significantly and were supressing the prices of the domestic industry. It was noted that while the market share of the domestic industry increased over the period, such increase was due to commencement of production by a new producer. Despite the same, the decline in the profitability parameters of the domestic industry intensified.

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Virgin Multi-layer Paperboard from Indonesia. (30 Jun)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Virgin Multi-layer Paperboard from Indonesia. The application requesting for initiation was filed by the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) on behalf of the domestic industry. The Authority noted that the evidence submitted indicates that the volume of subject imports increased significantly and were entering the domestic market at prices, which were below the cost of sales and the selling price of the domestic industry. These dumped imports consequently had an adverse impact on the performance of the domestic industry, as reflected by decline in profits, cash profits, and market share.

Chapter 53 – Other vegetable textile fibres; paper yarn and woven fabrics of paper yarn

Initiation of mid-term review concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Jute Products from Bangladesh and Nepal. (30 Jun)

The DGTR initiated a mid-term review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Jute Products from Bangladesh and Nepal, based on an application filed by Indian Jute Mills Association and AP Mesta Twine Association. The applicants alleged that there was a need for re-evaluation of dumping and injury margins following change in circumstances such as decline in export price at rate higher than the decline in the prices of raw jute. Further, the applicants submitted that export volumes by certain producers exceeded their installed capacities, indicating the possible routing of goods produced by other manufacturers.

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Faced Glass Wool in Rolls from Egypt. (16 Jun)

Based on an application filed by U.P. Twiga Fibreglass Limited, the DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Faced Glass Wool in Rolls from Egypt. The Authority prima facie noted that imports from the subject country were entering the Indian market at dumped prices, causing material injury to the domestic industry in the form of price undercutting, accumulated inventories and declining profitability, as the domestic industry was compelled to lower its prices in order to compete with low-priced imports.

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Faced Glass Wool from China. (16 Jun)

The DGTR initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Faced Glass Wool from China, pursuant to an application filed by U.P. Twiga Fibreglass Limited. The Authority noted that there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the expiry of existing duties may lead to continuation of injury to the domestic industry which has suffered price undercutting and price suppression leading to reduced profitability, return on investment and cash flows. Further, it was noted that there is prima facie evidence of likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

Initiation of sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass from Malaysia. (24 Jun)

The DGTR has initiated sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Textured Tempered Coated and Uncoated Glass from Malaysia pursuant to an application filed by Borosil Renewable Limited and Vishakha Glass Private Limited. The applicants provided prima facie evidence indicating there is a likelihood of continuation or recurrence of subsidisation and injury to the domestic industry in case the anti-subsidy duties are allowed to expire. Further, it was noted that the domestic industry is already forced to sell below its cost of production resulting in reduced profitability, decline in return on investment and adverse impact on capacity utilization.

