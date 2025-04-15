TPM Newsletter: April 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 27 – Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. (29 Mar) The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke, pursuant to an application filed by the Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturer's Association. The Authority has noted that there is prima facie evidence of dumping as well as injury. The imports increased significantly over the injury period and were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. The performance of the domestic industry had been adversely impacted in respect of profitability, return on investment and market share.

Chapter 28 – Inorganic Chemicals

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China and Japan. (07 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China and Japan, recommending imposition of antidumping duty. The Authority found that the volume of dumped imports from the subject countries has increased, taking away the market share of the domestic industry. The domestic industry has not been able to utilise its full capacities due to dumping of imports into India and suffered a decline in profitability. Therefore, imposition of duty was necessary in view of the dumping and consequent material injury to the domestic industry.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid from China and Japan.

(07 Mar) The Central Government, on 07 th March 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid from China and Japan pursuant to 22 recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/20/2023-DGTR, dated 10th December 2024. The duty imposed is in the range of USD 276 – 986 per MT.

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of VitaminA Palmitate from China, European Union and Switzerland. (10 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Vitamin-A Palmitate from China, European Union and Switzerland. The Authority concluded that the imports have increased significantly in absolute and relative terms. The landed price of imports was below the selling price as well as the cost of sales of the domestic industry. The profitability, cash profits and return on capital employed of the domestic industry has been adversely impacted due to dumping of the subject goods from the subject countries. Thus, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Pretilachlor in any of its form & its intermediate – 2,6-Diethyl-n-(2-propoxy ethyl) Aniline (also known as PEDA) from China. (21 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Acetonitrile from China, Russia and Taiwan. After conducting detailed investigation, the Authority found that the dumping of subject goods had caused material injury to the domestic industry. The volume of subject imports increased significantly over the injury period, at prices below the selling price of the domestic industry. Due to this, the selling price of the domestic industry has declined more than the decline in cost of sales. While the domestic industry has 23 invested ₹ 150 crores for setting up a new plant, its market share has declined. The profitability of the domestic industry has declined and it has suffered financial losses. The Authority has, thus, recommended imposition of antidumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Ethylene Diamine from China, European Union, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan. (25 Mar)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Ethylene Diamine, pursuant to an application filed by Balaji Specialty Chemicals Limited. While there is one other producer of the subject goods in India, it is not undertaking any production. The product under consideration is an essential ingredient in various industrial processes. The Authority noted that there is prima facie evidence with respect to injury due to dumping of subject imports in India. The subject imports have increased at prices below the selling price of the domestic industry. This has adversely impacted the market share, production and domestic sales of the domestic industry. The domestic industry has suffered severe losses and cash losses.

Final Findingsissued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Potassium Tertiary Butoxide (KTB) from China and United States of America; and imports of Sodium Tertiary Butoxide (STB) from China. (25 Mar) The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Potassium Tertiary Butoxide (KTB) from China and the United States of America; and imports of Sodium Tertiary Butoxide (STB) from China. The Authority noted that the subject imports have increased significantly over the injury period. The subject imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. Due to this, the profitability of the domestic industry has declined and the domestic industry has incurred financial losses in the period of investigation. The Authority, therefore, recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject countries.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Beta Naphthol from China. (29 Mar)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Beta Naphthol from China, pursuant to an application filed by Bodal Chemicals Limited. The Authority has noted that there is prima facie evidence with respect to injury to the domestic industry due to dumping of subject imports in India. The subject imports have suppressed the prices of the domestic industry due to which the cash profits, 24 financial profits and the return on capital employed of the domestic industry has declined.

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Azo Pigment from China. (12 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Azo Pigment from China. The Authority held that material injury has been caused to the domestic industry due to dumping of the product under consideration into India. The subject imports were priced below the selling price and cost of sales of the domestic industry. The profitability of the domestic industry has declined due to low priced imports from the subject country. The Authority has, thus, recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Final Findings issued in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Effect Pearlescent Pigments from China. (28 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Effect Pearlescent Pigments or Mica Pearlescent Pigments, excluding Effect Pigments for automotive applications from China. The Authority held that material injury has been caused to the domestic industry due to imports of subsidized subject goods from the subject country. The subject goods are undercutting the prices of the domestic industry and has suppressed its prices. The domestic industry has suffered financial losses, cash losses and recorded a negative return on capital employed. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-subsidy duty on imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Chapter 35 - Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Acrylic Solid Surfaces from China. (25 Mar)

The Central Government, on 25th March 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Acrylic Solid Surfaces from China pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/06/2023-DGTR, dated the 26th December 2024. The duty imposed is USD 0.18 per Kg for non-cooperative producers.

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous Chemical Products

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) from Iran and Qatar. (26 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Linear Alkyl Benzene from Iran and Qatar. The Authority held that the volume of subject imports has increased. As a result, the production, sales and capacity utilization of the domestic industry declined. The subject imports were undercutting the price of the domestic industry, due to which the profitability of domestic industry declined by 103%. The Authority, thus, recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of N-(1,3-dimethylbutyl)-N'- phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (also known as PX-13) from China, European Union, Thailand and South Korea. (28 Mar)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of N-(1,3- dimethylbutyl)-N'-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (also known as PX-13) from China, European Union, Thailand, South Korea. The product under consideration is used in the rubber industry. The application was filed by NOCIL Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of dumping and material injury to the domestic industry as the subject imports have increased over the injury period. While the domestic industry had enough capacity to fulfil the Indian demand, the market share and domestic sales of the domestic industry declined. The positive price undercutting impacted the profitability of the domestic industry

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Flexible Slabstock Polyol from China and Thailand. (18 Mar)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Flexible Slabstock Polyol from China and Thailand. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of dumping in India which was causing material injury to the domestic industry. The subject imports into India increased and were priced 26 below the raw material cost of the domestic industry. The production, sales, and capacity utilization of the domestic industry declined, and it has incurred financial losses and cash losses during the period of investigation.

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Flexible Slabstock Polyol from Saudi Arabia. (18 Mar)

The DGTR has initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Flexible Slabstock Polyol from Saudi Arabia pursuant to an application filed by Manali Petrochemicals Limited. The applicant provided prima facie evidence substantiating the likelihood of continuation of dumping and injury due to imports from the subject country. The exporters from the subject country have continued to dump the subject goods in India, due to which the performance of the domestic industry has been adversely impacted.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Poly Vinyl Chloride Paste Resin from China, Malaysia, Norway, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. (21 Mar)

The Central Government, on 21st March 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Poly Vinyl Chloride Paste Resin from China, Malaysia, Norway, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/17/2023-DGTR, dated 24th December 2024. The duty imposed was upto USD 707 per MT. Further, one of the producers from the subject countries had filed a price undertaking, which had been accepted by the Authority

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber of 1500 series from European Union, Japan, Russia, South Korea and Thailand. (28 Mar)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber of 1500 series from European Union, Japan, Russia, South Korea and Thailand. The Authority noted that there is prima facie evidence of dumping in India, which is causing material injury to the domestic industry and that there is threat of further injury. The subject imports had increased in India and were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. As a result, the profitability of the domestic industry had declined.

Chapter 48 - Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Final Findings issued in the mid-term review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Decor Paper from China. (25 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the mid-term review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Decor Paper from China. With regard the request for amendment to product scope, the Authority noted that the phrase "ready-to-use" can be interpreted in a subjective manner and does not add any value to the preciseness of the exclusion. The Authority, thus, excluded such phrase from the definition of the product under consideration. With regard to change in quantum of duty, the Authority noted that the changed circumstances identified by the exporter/importer at the time of initiation did not exist and hence, there was no need for re-quantification of anti-dumping duty. The imports from Kingdecor (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., which were subject to individual duties have been subjected to residual duties, due to suppression of information by the said producer.

Chapter 53 – Other vegetable textile fibres; paper yarn and woven fabrics of paper yarn

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Woven Fabric from China and Hong Kong. (29 Mar)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Woven Fabric (having more than 50% Flax content), commonly known as Flax Fabric from China and Hong Kong. The application had been filed by Grasim Industries Limited – Jaya Shree Textiles. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of likelihood of continuation of injury in case of cessation of antidumping duty. The subject imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry, which was preventing the domestic industry from recovering its full cost and achieving a reasonable return on capital employed.

Chapter 54 – Man-made filaments; strip and the like of man-made textile materials

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Elastomeric Filament Yarns from China and Vietnam. (28 Mar)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Elastomeric Filament Yarn from China and Vietnam. The product under 28 consideration is known as Spandex or Elastane in the market parlance and is majorly used for manufacturing of garments. The application had been filed by Indorama India Private Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of material injury to the domestic industry, due to dumping of subject goods from the subject countries and there was threat of further injury.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Viscose Rayon Filament Yarns from China. (28 Mar)

The DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Viscose Rayon Filament Yarns above 75 deniers from China. The application for initiation of anti-dumping investigation was filed by Association of Man-Made Fibre Industry of India. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of injury to the domestic industry as the volume of imports increased and subject imports suppressed the prices of the domestic industry. Resultantly, the domestic industry incurred huge losses, cash losses and recorded a negative return on capital employed.

Chapter 70 – Glass and Glassware

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Clear Float Glass from Malaysia. (27 Mar)

The DGTR has initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Clear Float Glass from Malaysia. The application for initiation of sunset review had been filed by Asahi India Glass Limited, Gold Plus Glass Industry Limited, Gold Plus Float Glass Private Limited and Saint Gobain India Private Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of continuation of injury to the domestic industry as the subject imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry. As a consequence, the profitability of the domestic industry had been adversely impacted. The exporters in the subject country were export oriented and had surplus capacities.

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

Preliminary findings issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of NonAlloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products into India. (18 Mar)

The DGTR has issued preliminary findings in the safeguard investigation into imports of Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products into India. The Authority held that that there has been a recent, sudden and sharp increase in imports of the 29 product under consideration into India. The reason for surge in imports is trade division due to measures imposed by the USA on imports of steel. Further, a number of countries have introduced trade barriers on imports of steel including European Union, Canada, Morocco, United Kingdom, South Africa, Turkey, Vietnam, GCC, Malaysia and Tunisia. The increase in imports of subject goods has caused serious injury to the domestic industry and therefore, the Authority has recommended imposition of provisional measures.

Chapter 73 - Articles of iron or steel

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Roller Chains from China. (24 Mar)

The Central Government, on 24th March 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Roller Chinas from China, pursuant to recommendations by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/26/2023-DGTR, dated the 26th December 2024. The duty imposed is 6.34% of CIF price for non-cooperative producers.

Chapter 76 - Aluminium and articles thereof

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminium Foil upto 80 micron from China. (17 Mar)

The Central Government, on 17th March 2025, imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of Aluminium foil upto 80 micron from China pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Preliminary Findings Notification No. 6/35/2023-DGTR, dated 28th August 2024. The provisional anti-dumping duty imposed is in the range of USD 619 – 873 per MT.

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Aluminium Foil upto 80 micron from China. (20 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Aluminium Foil upto 80 micron from China. The Authority noted that the subject goods had been exported to India from the subject country at price below the normal value. The volume of imports increased in absolute terms and account for majority of imports into India. While the domestic industry had sufficient capacity to cater to total demand in India, the imports from the subject country had captured 30% of the market share. The subject imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry, and had depressed its prices. The domestic industry had suffered losses in the period of investigation. In view of the same, the Authority recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject country.

Final Findings issued in the mid-term review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminium Foil upto 80 micron from Thailand. (26 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings, terminating the mid-term review of antidumping duty on imports of Aluminium Foil upto 80 micron from Thailand. The Authority held that change in circumstances identified had not been established in the present investigation. While there was a minor shift in product profile exported by the foreign producers, 80% of the exports were of the same product types that were being exported in the original period of investigation. Due to increase in raw material cost, both non-injurious price and import price of the domestic industry had increased. The change in production profile of the domestic industry was similar to change in import trend. Therefore, there was no need for re-quantification of duties.

Final Findings issued in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Digital Offset Printing Plates from China and Taiwan. (28 Mar)

The DGTR has issued final findings in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Digital Offset Printing Plates from China and Taiwan. The product under consideration includes thermal plates, violet plates and UV CtP Plates. The Authority noted that the Governments of China and Taiwan are providing subsidies to the producers of the product under consideration in form of grants, tax benefits and provision of goods and services at less than adequate remuneration. Due to subsidized imports of subject goods in India, the domestic industry in India suffered material injury. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-subsidy duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

Final Findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Plastic Processing Machines from China and Taiwan. (27 Mar)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Plastic Processing Machines from China and Taiwan. The product under consideration is Plastic Processing Machinery having clamping force not less than 40 tonnes and not more than 1500 tonnes. The Authority found that it was 31 not necessary that the same is imported in fully assembled form, and can also be imported in form of CKD, SKD and sub-assemblies. The Authority noted that the volume of imports of the product under consideration had increased at prices below the selling price of the domestic industry. Due to this, the production and capacity utilization of the domestic industry had declined in the period of investigation. The profitability of the domestic industry had also declined significant. Thus, there was a need for imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 85 - Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Soft Ferrite Cores from China. (18 Mar)

The Central Government, on 18th March 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Soft Ferrite Cores from China pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 6/22/2023-DGTR, dated 23rd December 2024. The duty imposed is in the range of 31-35% of CIF value of imports.

Chapter 96 - Miscellaneous manufactured articles

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Vacuum Insulated Flask and other Vacuum Vessels, of stainless steel from China. (17 Mar)

The Central Government, on 17th March 2025, imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Vacuum insulated flask and other vacuum vessels, of stainless steel from China pursuant to recommendation made by DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 06/10/2023-DGTR, dated 19th December 2024. The duty imposed is USD 1,732 per MT on all producers from the subject country.

Global Updates

Chapter 3 – Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Frozen Warmwater Shrimp from Ecuador. (06 Mar)

Chapter 17 – Sugars and sugar confectionery

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Sugar from Mexico. (03 Mar)

Chapter 27 – Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

Canada

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Renewable Diesel from USA. (06 Mar)

United Kingdom

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil from USA. (17 Mar)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic Chemicals

European Union

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Phosphorous Acid from China. (19 Mar)

South Africa

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Soda Ash from USA. (07 Mar)

