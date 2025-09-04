TPM Newsletter: September 2025 - Trade Remedial Actions

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

Indian Updates

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

Final Findings in anti-absorption review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Untreated Fumed Silica from China. (11 Aug)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-absorption review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Untreated Fumed Silica from China. The Authority noted that the export price of Shandong Dongyue Silicone Material Co., Ltd. has declined while the cost of sales has increased. Further, the decline in export price to India was higher than the decline in export price to other countries. The dumping margin and injury margin that have been determined for the exporter are higher than that determined in the previous investigation. Therefore, the Authority concluded that the anti-dumping duty in force has been absorbed and recommended enhancement of the current anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from Shandong Dongyue Silicone Material Co., Ltd.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Toluene Di-lsocyanate ("TDI") from European Union and Saudi Arabia. (19 Aug)

The Central Government, on 19th August 2025 extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of Toluene Di-lsocyanate ("TDI") from European Union and Saudi Arabia. The duty was initially imposed vide Notification No. 28/2021-Customs (ADD), dated 27th April 2021. The duties have been extended pending conclusion of review, till 1st March 2026.

Chapter 37 – Photographic or cinematographic goods

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Black Toner in powder form from China, Malaysia and Taiwan. (04 Aug)

The Central Government, on 4th August 2025, continued anti-dumping duty on imports of Black Toner in powder form from China, Malaysia and Taiwan pursuant to recommendations made by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No. 07/12/2024-DGTR, dated 6th May 2025. The duty was initially imposed vide Notification No. 12/2021-Customs (ADD), dated 5th March 2021. The duties in force are in the range of USD 159 – 1568 per MT and are to remain in force for a period of five years.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyvinyl Chloride Suspension Resins from China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and United States of America. (14 Aug)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyvinyl Chloride Suspension Resins from China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and United States of America. The Authority noted that the applicants accounted for major proportion of Indian production, particularly since the other domestic producers were importing significant quantities of the product under consideration. The Authority found dumping of the subject goods and noted that the subject imports have increased over the injury period, and such imports were undercutting of prices of the domestic industry. The subject imports had captured the market share of the domestic industry as well as that of other imports. The domestic industry has suffered from financial losses, cash losses and has recorded as negative return on capital employed in the period of investigation. The Authority has thus, recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject countries for a period of 5 years.

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Liquid Epoxy Resin from China, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand. (18 Aug)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Liquid Epoxy Resin from China, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Authority noted that the volume of the subject imports increased over the injury period at a pace higher than the increase in demand in India. The domestic industry was forced to reduce its selling price in order to compete with the subject imports. The domestic industry had sold the subject goods at losses in order to remain competitive against subject imports, leading to the significant deterioration in the profitability of the domestic industry over the period. The domestic industry also suffered cash losses and faced negative returns on capital employed. Thus, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries for a period of 5 years.

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Fluoroelastomers (FKM) from China. (19 Aug)

The Central Government, on 19th August 2025, extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of Fluoroelastomers (FKM) from China. The duty was initially imposed vide Notification No. 40/2020-Customs (ADD), dated 27th November 2020. The duties in force remain to be in the range of USD 1.04 – 8.86 per KG and are extended to be in force till 26th February 2026.

Chapter 53 – Other vegetable textile fibres; paper yarn and woven fabrics of paper yarn

Final Finding in sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Woven Fabric (having more than 50% Flax Content) from China and Hong Kong. (08 Aug)

The DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Woven Fabric (having more than 50% Flax content) commonly known as "Flax Fabric" from China and Hong Kong. The Authority found that the imports from the subject countries had increased significantly. The subject imports were undercutting the prices of the domestic industry, preventing it from increasing its selling price commensurate to the increase in its cost of sales. The domestic industry suffered financial losses, declining cash profits and return on investment.

Further, the Authority found that there is a likelihood of recurrence or continuation of dumping and injury to the domestic industry as the subject imports has caused material injury to the domestic industry during the period of investigation, the capacities of the producers in the subject countries is more than the demand in their countries and the producers in the subject countries are export oriented. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended continuation of antidumping duty for a period of 5 years. The duties were previously extended by the Central Government, pending conclusion of review till 9th February 2026, vide Notification dated 6th August 2025.

Chapter 55 – Man-made staple fibres

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Acrylic Fibre from China, Peru and Thailand. (18 Aug)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Acrylic Fibre from China, Peru and Thailand. The Authority noted that the volume of imports made by Indian Acrylics Limited were negligible and the eligibility of the said producer to constitute domestic industry is not hampered due to such imports. It has been found that while the demand for the product has declined and the Indian industry has enough capacity to cater to the entire demand in India, the subject imports have increased over the injury period. The landed price of subject imports is undercutting the prices of the domestic industry, and the domestic industry has been forced to sell the product at losses and cash losses. Even then, the production, sales and capacity utilization of the domestic industry has declined. Therefore, the Authority has recommended imposition of antidumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject countries for a period of 5 years.

Chapter 72 – Base metals and articles of base metal

Final Findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hot Rolled Flat Products of Alloy or Non-Alloy Steel from Vietnam. (13 Aug)

The DGTR issued final findings in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Hot Rolled Flat Products of Alloy or Non-Alloy Steel from Vietnam. The Authority noted that while there were no imports of subject goods from the subject country in 2020-21, the imports have increased substantially over the injury period. Further, such imports have increased at prices below the selling price of the domestic industry and have suppressed and depressed the prices of the domestic industry. The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to subject imports as the profitability, cash profit and return on capital employed of the domestic industry declined over the injury period. It has also been noted that there is a threat of further injury to the domestic industry. Accordingly, the Authority has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of subject goods from the subject country for a period of 5 years.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.