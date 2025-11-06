TPM Newsletter: November 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has amended the Quality Control Order applicable to Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, to extend the effective date of imposition.

Indian Updates

Quality control order for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate amended (01 Oct)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has amended the Quality Control Order applicable to Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, to extend the effective date of imposition. The Order shall now come into force with effect from 3rd October 2026.

Extension of date of application of Quality Control Order for Polypropylene (PP) Materials (22 Oct)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has amended the Polypropylene (PP) Materials for Moulding and Extrusion (Quality Control), to extend the effective date of imposition. The Order shall now come into force with effect from 24th April 2026.

Quality Control Orders for certain Acids withdrawn (22 Oct)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has withdrawn the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued in April 2022 for the following six products. The QCOs have been rescinded with immediate effect after consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in light of public interest.

Lauric Acid Acid Oil Palm Fatty Acids Rice Bran Fatty Acids Coconut Fatty Acids Hydrogenated Rice Bran Fatty Acids

Quality Control Orders for certain chemicals withdrawn (24 Oct)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has withdrawn the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for the following products. The QCOs have been rescinded with immediate effect, following consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in light of public interest.

Acrylonitrile Maleic Anhydride Styrene (Vinyl Benzene)

Global Updates

China

Draft Regulation on Information Erasure Requirements for Electronic Products in China (24 Oct)

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.) has issued a draft national standard titled “Data Security Technology — Technical Requirements of Electronic Product Information Erasure.” This regulation outlines technical and functional requirements for erasing information from electronic products, including verification procedures during the recycling process. It applies to the design, development, and validation of information erasure functions, as well as the regulation of erasure during product recycling. The initiative aims to prevent deceptive practices and protect consumers.

Draft Regulation on Energy Efficiency of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Modules and Inverters in China (27 Oct)

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.) has issued a draft national standard titled “Minimum Allowable Values of Energy Efficiency and Energy Efficiency Grades for Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Modules and Inverters.” This regulation defines energy efficiency grades, minimum allowable values, and testing methods for crystalline silicon photovoltaic modules and grid-connected inverters, including centralized, string-type, and integrated all-in-one devices. It excludes building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules, consumer photovoltaic modules, perovskite / crystalline silicon laminated modules, and inverters below 20 kW. The initiative aims to promote energy saving and environmental protection. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days, that is, by 26th December 2025.

