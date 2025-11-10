US–India Tariff Dynamics: A Rising Conundrum For Global Businesses? (Video)

- within Energy and Natural Resources, Real Estate and Construction and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Hammurabi & Solomon Partners brings you a podcast on Evolving India–U.S. Tariff Landscape: Challenges, Impacts & Pathways Forward.
The discussion brings together industry and policy experts to decode how shifting tariff policies between India and the United States are reshaping trade dynamics, corporate strategy, and cross-border resilience.
This session features Mr. Srinivas Kotni, Founder and Managing Partner, Lex Port in conversation with Ms. Yashodhara B. Roy, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners. The aim to offer both major and practical perspectives on navigating tariff-induced disruptions, enabling businesses to anticipate risks and adapt strategically.
Key discussion themes include:
- What's shaping recent tariff shifts- protectionism, politics, or long-term trade goals?
- How changing tariffs affect MSMEs, exporters, and importers on the ground?
- Are we witnessing a global "tit-for-tat" tariff era?
- Do tariffs protect industries or simply raise prices?
- How businesses can stay agile through diversification and better contracts.
- What remedies exist when tariff changes disrupt cross-border deals?
- The way forward: can India and the U.S. find a policy middle ground, or are we headed for a long-term tariff standoff?
