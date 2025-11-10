ARTICLE
10 November 2025

US–India Tariff Dynamics: A Rising Conundrum For Global Businesses? (Video)

HS
Hammurabi & Solomon

Contributor

Hammurabi & Solomon logo

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, established in 2001 by Dr. Manoj Kumar, ranks among India’s top 15 law firms, offering a client-focused, solutions-driven approach across law, policy, and regulation. With over 16 leading partners and offices in key Indian cities, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, seamlessly guiding clients through the complexities of the Indian legal landscape. Known for quality and innovative problem-solving, H&S Partners is committed to client satisfaction through prompt, tailored counsel and deep sector expertise, impacting both national and international legal frameworks.

Explore Firm Details
Hammurabi & Solomon Partners brings you a podcast on Evolving India–U.S. Tariff Landscape: Challenges, Impacts & Pathways Forward.
Worldwide International Law
Hammurabi & Solomon
Hammurabi & Solomon are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources, Real Estate and Construction and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners brings you a podcast on Evolving India–U.S. Tariff Landscape: Challenges, Impacts & Pathways Forward.

The discussion brings together industry and policy experts to decode how shifting tariff policies between India and the United States are reshaping trade dynamics, corporate strategy, and cross-border resilience.

This session features Mr. Srinivas Kotni, Founder and Managing Partner, Lex Port in conversation with Ms. Yashodhara B. Roy, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners. The aim to offer both major and practical perspectives on navigating tariff-induced disruptions, enabling businesses to anticipate risks and adapt strategically.

Key discussion themes include:

  • What's shaping recent tariff shifts- protectionism, politics, or long-term trade goals?
  • How changing tariffs affect MSMEs, exporters, and importers on the ground?
  • Are we witnessing a global "tit-for-tat" tariff era?
  • Do tariffs protect industries or simply raise prices?
  • How businesses can stay agile through diversification and better contracts.
  • What remedies exist when tariff changes disrupt cross-border deals?
  • The way forward: can India and the U.S. find a policy middle ground, or are we headed for a long-term tariff standoff?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hammurabi & Solomon
Hammurabi & Solomon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More