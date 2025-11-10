US–India Tariff Dynamics: A Rising Conundrum For Global Businesses? (Video)

self

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners brings you a podcast on Evolving India–U.S. Tariff Landscape: Challenges, Impacts & Pathways Forward.

The discussion brings together industry and policy experts to decode how shifting tariff policies between India and the United States are reshaping trade dynamics, corporate strategy, and cross-border resilience.

This session features Mr. Srinivas Kotni, Founder and Managing Partner, Lex Port in conversation with Ms. Yashodhara B. Roy, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners. The aim to offer both major and practical perspectives on navigating tariff-induced disruptions, enabling businesses to anticipate risks and adapt strategically.

Key discussion themes include: