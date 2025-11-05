TPM Newsletter: November 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

Extension of deadline for filing Annual RoDTEP Returns (03 Oct)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the date for filing of Annual RoDTEP Return from 30th September 2025 to 30th November 2025. Such extension has been allowed in the interest of export promotion and ease of doing business.

Amendment in Import Policy Condition of Sulfadiazine API covered under Chapter 29 of ITC (HS), 2022, Schedule – I (10 Oct)

The import of Sulfadiazine API, having a CIF value of less than ₹ 1,774 per kg, has been 'Restricted' till 30th September 2026 with immediate effect. However, the inputs imported by Advance Authorization holders, EOUs and SEZ shall be exempted from such minimum import price condition.

Amendment in Import Policy Condition of specific ITC (HS) Codes of Chapter 29 and 38 of ITC (HS), 2022- Schedule – I (15 Oct)

The import of goods under HS codes covered under Chapter 29 and Chapter 38 are subject to the following conditions with immediate effect:

The imports of certain notified pesticides shall be subject to non-prohibition for import under Insecticides Act, 1968 which provides that the imports will be subjected to scrutiny. The importers will also be required to obtain a Certificate of Registration issued by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) under the Ministry of Agriculture Farmers Welfare. Import of Gulfosinate and its salts (Purity – Minimum 95% w/w) having CIF Value below ₹ 1,289 per kg has been 'Restricted'. However, import of Glufosinate and its salts having CIF value of ₹ 1,289 or above per kg is "Free".

The Policy condition will be reviewed after 24th January 2026. The list of products subject to aforesaid conditions is available at the link herein.

Partial amendment in Import Policy Condition of Synthetic Knitted Fabrics covered under Chapter 60 of the ITC (HS), 2022 (21st Oct)

The import of Synthetic Knitted Fabrics covered under Chapter 60 of ITC HS, 2022, has been 'Restricted' and subjected to a Minium Import Price condition of USD 3.5 perkg. However, import of Synthetic Knitted Fabrics of 28 to 48 grams per square meter (GSM) are exempted from the aforesaid condition. Moreover, inputs imported by Advance Authorisation holders, Export Oriented Units and units in SEZ will be exempted from the minimum import price, subject to condition that the imported inputs are not sold into Domestic Tariff Area.

Amendment to Handbook of Procedure with regard to Certificates of Origin under the India-European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (28 Oct)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Handbook of Procedure to facilitate exporters in obtaining the Certificate of Origin (CoO) under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) through self-declaration, in addition to the existing system of issuance of Certificates of Origin by the authorised agencies. The Directorate has further notified the list of authorised agencies permitted to issue Preferential Certificates of Origin under the India-EFTA TEPA.

Revision of exporter eligibility criteria for registration on "Source from India" service of Trade Connect ePlatform (29 Oct)

Earlier this year, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade had launched the 'Source from India' feature on the Trade Connect ePlatform to allow Status Holders to create their own micro pages where they can provide their product details as well as the credentials of their entity. The Directorate has further notified that with effect from 1st November 2025, all valid IECs, fulfilling a minimum export realisation of USD 100,000 in at least one of the previous three financial years at the time of application, will be eligible to create their microsites on Source from India platform, in addition to Status Holders.

